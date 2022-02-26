Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vlahovic joined Juventus from Serie A rivals Fiorentina for £58m in January

Dusan Vlahovic scored twice as Juventus edged Empoli in a thrilling encounter to move to seven points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Moise Keane headed Juventus ahead in the first half but Szymon Zurkowski soon equalised after a defensive error.

Vlahovic turned and fired home on the stroke of half time before adding Juve's third with a superb clipped finish after the break.

Andrea La Mantia pulled one back, but Juventus held on for the win.

Juventus are now fourth on 50 points, four points behind Napoli in third. Empoli, meanwhile, remain 13th.

Serbia striker Vlahovic has now scored four goals in six appearances since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in January.