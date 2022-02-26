Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts increased their lead at the top of Scottish League 2 to 12 points with a game in hand after beating third-place Annan Athletic 3-1.

Closest challengers Forfar Athletic fell to a 2-0 defeat to Stenhousemuir as their promotion hopes were hit.

Elgin City moved up to seventh with a 3-1 win at home to Stirling Albion.

And Albion Rovers are now seven points clear of bottom club Cowdenbeath with a game in hand after drawing 0-0 away to sixth-placed Stranraer.

Joe Cardle netted his 15th goal of the season as Kelty gained revenge for their 5-1 mauling at Annan on Boxing Day, moving 2-0 up inside 16 minutes.

Owen Moxon's own goal set them on their way before Jamie Barjonas found the bottom corner from 20 yards. Cardle, who had a free-kick headed off the line in the first half, added a third with 18 minutes remaining.

Annan pulled a goal back in the 78th minute when Robert McCartney slotted low past Darren Jamieson.

Kelty extended their lead after taking advantage of Forfar's loss at Stenhousemuir. Robert Thomson netted at the back post in the 26th minute and Adam Corbett scored just after half-time for the hosts, who moved three points off the play-offs.

Elgin boosted their survival hopes courtesy of victory over Stirling Albion. Darryl McHardy fired into the roof of the net in the 10th minute before Rabin Omar doubled the lead with a low shot from the edge of the box.

Things got worse for Stirling when Jordan McGregor was sent off for bringing down Kane Hester and denying a goalscoring opportunity on the half-hour mark.

The visitors did get back in the game in the 54th minute through Dylan Mackin after Elgin failed to deal with a corner. But the hosts made sure they ended a five-match losing run when Hester struck eight minutes from time.

Stranraer missed the chance to move five points off the top four following a goalless draw with second-bottom Albion Rovers.

On Friday night, Edinburgh City were 1-0 winners at home to Cowdenbeath.