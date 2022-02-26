Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Leigh Griffiths scored his first Falkirk goal as the his side moved level with Queen's Park in the race for the promotion play-off places.

Griffiths scored a penalty after setting up another goal in Falkirk's 3-1 win against East Fife.

Cove Rangers remain five points clear at the top after they and Airdrie drew, with Alloa and Clyde respectively.

Fourth-placed Queen's Park lost at home to Montrose, while Peterhead beat Dumbarton to move above them to eighth.

As well as the seven goals at Balmoor, there were two red cards for Dumbarton.

Hamish Ritchie and Russell McLean established a 2-0 lead for Peterhead before Dumbarton's Paul Paton was sent off for a second booking in the 37th minute. Ritchie struck again before the break.

Ross MacLean pulled a goal back for the visitors but was then himself dismissed for two yellow cards after Eoghan Stokes had got Dumbarton's second.

Grant Savoury put Peterhead 4-2 up and Carlo Pignatiello got an added time consolation.

At Firhill, Aidan Quinn's headed goal on the stroke of half-time secured the three points for Montrose.

Airdrieonians missed the chance to move closer to Cove after having to come from behind against Clyde. Lewis Jamieson fired Clyde in front before the break and Gabriel McGill levelled matters in the second half.

Cove faced a two-goal deficit at Alloa after Andy Graham and Steven Boyd put the Wasps in command in the opening 20 minutes.

Brian Rice's side lost Jon Robertson to a second-half red card and goals in the last eight minutes by Olajuwon Adeyemo and Rory McAllister brought the visitors back on terms.

At the Falkirk Stadium, Craig McGuffie put the hosts ahead but Ryan Wallace had East Fife level by the break.

Griffiths' corner was headed in by Paul Watson in the 89th minute and the striker scored a penalty deep into added time.