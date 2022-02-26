Last updated on .From the section Irish

Conor McMenamin hit a hat-trick as Glentoran twice came from behind to beat Glenavon 4-2 and return to the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Cliftonville joined the Glens in moving above Linfield as they claimed second place with a 3-1 north Belfast derby win over 10-man Crusaders.

Larne earned a 2-0 victory against Dungannon Swifts while Coleraine and Ballymena United drew 1-1.

Portadown won the basement battle, beating 10-man Warrenpoint Town 1-0.

Linfield's match away to Carrick Rangers on Friday night was postponed in line with the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid Case policy.

The postponement was at the request of the Blues and meant the Glens and the Reds went into Saturday's fixtures knowing they both had the opportunity to overtake the holders at the top in the ever-gripping title race.

McMenamin treble secures comeback win for Glens

McMenamin scored a hat-trick for Glentoran as they overtook Linfield at the top of the Premiership

At Mourneview Park, Matthew Snoddy's superb strike into the top corner put the Lurgan Blues in front before Conor McMenamin netted the first goal of his hat-trick with a composed eight-yard finish to level.

Glenavon's good start to the second half was rewarded when Peter Campbell jinked into the box before firing into the bottom corner.

Glentoran were on course for a second straight league defeat but the east Belfast side turned the game on its head with two goals in three minutes.

Jay Donnelly headed in the equaliser from brother Rory's cross on 78 minutes before McMenamin's cross flew over deceived keeper James Taylor and into the net to make it 3-2.

McMenamin slammed home a fourth deep in added time to seal a win which takes Mick McDermott's men a point clear at the league summit.

Reds rise to second against 10-man Crusaders

Jonny Addis opened the scoring for Cliftonville

Cliftonville came out on top of an exciting north Belfast derby as their 3-1 win over 10-man Crusaders saw them move above Linfield and into second place.

Defender Jonny Addis gave the Reds a 13th minute lead at Solitude when he rose at the back post to power home a close-range header from a Jamie McDonagh corner.

The Crues were reduced to 10 men when Declan Caddell was shown a straight red card for a reckless late challenge on Chris Gallagher, with substitutes and coaching staff from both benches getting involved in a melee after the incident.

The Crues equalised against the run of play on 43 minutes when Josh Robinson got on the end of a perfectly-flighted Jarlath O'Rourke free-kick to volley in.

However, the Reds made sure they went in ahead at the break when Ryan Curran reacted well to a quick throw-in to guide an angled shot past the impressive Jonny Tuffey in first-half injury time, with Crusaders defenders claiming the throw-in was not taken from the correct place.

Tuffey made more good saves in the second half before Levi Ives sealed the win for the hosts, finding the net with a well-placed strike from outside the area after good build-up play from Daniel Kearns and Jamie McDonagh.

Larne move above Crusaders into fourth

Larne moved back above Crusaders and into fourth position in the table with a dominant 2-0 win at Dungannon Swifts.

Dungannon's Declan Dunne was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first half but it was the Swifts who had the ball in the net, only for Cahal McGinty's header to be ruled out for offside.

Larne went in front on the stroke of half-time when John Herron arrived inside the penalty area with perfect timing to collect Kofi Balmer's long throw before forcing a yard of space and firing a shot back across Dunne and into the top corner.

Navid Nasseri saw his inswinging corner come back off the near post for Larne in the second half but the former Linfield player wasn't to be denied as he sealed victory for the visitors on 84 minutes, firing home the rebound after Ronan Hale's shot had been well saved by Dunne.

Coleraine and Ballymena play out entertaining draw

Coleraine remain four points ahead of Ballymena in the race for sixth spot after the sides played out an entertaining draw in breezy conditions at Ballycastle Road.

Lyndon Kane gave the Bannsiders the lead with a penalty on 27 minutes, United goalkeeper Sean O'Neill getting a touch but unable to keep the ball out of the net.

The spot-kick was awarded after Josh Carson was brought down in the area by Mikey Place.

Five minutes later James McLaughlin was felled inside the area by O'Neill, who appeared fortunate to escape with a red card. Kane blazed over from the resultant penalty.

Leroy Millar fired wide before Ballymena levelled in the 36th minute courtesy of Caolan Loughran's header from Place's corner.

Home substitute Matthew Shevlin rattled the crossbar with a shot in the second half, while Curtis Allen had the ball in the net but the flag went up for offside.

Ports win basement battle against Warrenpoint

Portadown finally claimed their first home league win of the campaign with a 1-0 win over relegation rivals Warrenpoint Town.

In a first half of few chances, skipper Fra McCaffrey came close for the visitors when his effort inside the penalty area came back off the crossbar.

At the other end, Town's teenage goalkeeper Stephen McMullan had to be alert to turn Oisin Conaty's deflected effort behind.

The home side went in front on 57 minutes when Billy Stedman played in Harry Anderson and he kept his nerve to beat McMullan.

Warrenpoint suffered a further blow in the closing stages when Steven Ball was dismissed by referee Raymond Crangle for a second yellow card.

It is only Portadown's third win of the league campaign - all three of them have come at Warrenpoint's expense.