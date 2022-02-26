Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds manager's future in serious danger

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments82

Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have conceded 20 Premier League goals in February alone

Marcelo Bielsa's future as Leeds United boss is in serious danger after Saturday's 4-0 loss to Tottenham.

The popular Argentine coach was already under pressure following a dire sequence of results.

However, today's home defeat by Tottenham has made Bielsa's position even more precarious.

It is understood senior Leeds figures had already been assessing successors to Bielsa in the belief the 66-year-old would almost certainly leave Elland Road at the end of the season.

Now they must decide whether to act now in order to preserve Leeds' top flight status.

Former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch has been of interested to Leeds for a while now. However, there are other potential candidates, including former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, who is currently out of work and is known by Leeds director of football Victor Orta.

In addition Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan worked under Bielsa at Leeds. However, after guiding Huddersfield into third spot in the Championship, there are clear doubts as to whether he would be interested in switching back to Leeds in mid-season.

Bielsa's status as a hero at Leeds is secure after he guided the club back to the Premier League in 2020 after a 16-year absence.

However, after an eye-catching campaign last season, Leeds have been hampered by injuries this season.

Key men Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford have been absent for most of the season and the club's form has collapsed since a win at West Ham last month.

The Tottenham defeat means they have collected a single point from their last six games. They have conceded 20 goals in their last five.

Today's result means they are two points ahead of third-bottom Burnley, who have a far superior goal difference and two matches in hand.

How bad has it been? And will Bielsa change his style?

In their defence, Leeds have faced Manchester United, title-chasing Liverpool and Tottenham in their last three league games.

However, the manner of all three defeats has raised serious questions over Bielsa's approach.

As well as shipping six at Anfield and four at home to both United and Spurs, they also conceded three against Everton and Aston Villa in their two league games before that, meaning a third of the 60 goals Leeds have conceded this season have come in February alone.

They have conceded at least five more goals this term than any other top-flight side. Burnley, currently below Leeds in the table, have let in exactly half as many.

Bielsa's side are also just the second team in Premier League history to concede three or more goals in five consecutive matches.

The Argentine insisted after Wednesday's loss to Jurgen Klopp's side that he had no intention of altering Leeds' style and he reiterated his stance in the aftermath of Saturday's loss.

"It is not only a problem of how we defend, but with the total functioning of the team," he said. "When I go with an offensive profile we still concede goals, when I go with a defensive profile we still concede goals."

"We need to impose what we are attempting and we are not managing to do it."

Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Marcelo Bielsa 'confident' he can keep Leeds United up

'You have to be flexible'

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson says replacing Bielsa at this stage of the season could have a detrimental effect on the club's survival hopes - despite the club's alarming run.

"I personally wouldn't [make a change]," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "If you make a change now, it's too big.

"The nucleus of this squad is a Championship squad with a few additions. Can another manager get the effort, enthusiasm and the application more from these players [than Bielsa does]?

"He's done an incredible job and when he leaves he'll be able to choose which corner of the ground he wants his statue on, but at the moment it's not looking good."

However, former Leeds defender Rio Ferdinand said that a change of tactics was imperative.

"They will keep sliding down the table with these tactics," he told BT Sport. "It's crazy. Something has to give, something has to change.

"They either sack the manager or stick with a man who pulled them out of the Championship."

Peter Crouch agreed, adding on BT Sport: "He is an incredible manager but the best managers always adapt..

"They are in relegation form. They are exciting to watch for the neutral, but the spine of the team has been out for a long time. Without them, you have to adapt."been out for a long time. Without them, you have to adapt."

Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur
Twenty of the 60 league goals conceded by Leeds this season have come in February alone

'Absolutely love Bielsa but he has to go' - how social media reacted

Paul McNeil: Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. I am starting to doubt Leeds' methods. I just hope morale can be kept up.

Nigel: Absolutely love Bielsa but he has to go. I am literally hiding behind the sofa. These tactics don't work.

Mark: I fear for Leeds. They're looking over their shoulder at a group of teams with games in hand. As entertaining as they were last season it's inevitably caught up with them. Bielsa will take them down.

Matt: Leeds situation is similar to Sheff Utd, they come up with an unusual style and it catches people out in the 1st season, but 2nd season they get found out. Hard to see them staying up as things stand.

Milton Rumata: The people moaning about Leeds and Bielsa are probably the same people who celebrated the excitement Leeds brought to the Premier league last season. We've never seen anything as crazy as this Leeds team in the Premier League, I pray they cling on to 17th and don't change a thing.

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by Zola, today at 19:16

    Keep him in, he's doinfa great job of returning Leeds to their proper division.

  • Comment posted by Squinjine, today at 19:15

    Sometimes you just have to play differently.

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 19:15

    He got us here he deserves the maximum chance to keep us up.
    Next 3 games are vital judge him after those.

  • Comment posted by Tacbohull, today at 19:15

    The players are not good enough no matter who the manager is
    Recruitment has been poor
    You can't just blame Bielsa

  • Comment posted by Young Mr Grace, today at 19:15

    The squad is so thin it's only got one side.
    Is that down to the Manager or their billionaire owner?

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 19:14

    I can’t believe we’re even talking about this, we’ve had a stinking run of matches missing our most important player, we look forward and keep supporting, we’re in a relegation battle but so are lots of other teams around us. It would be shameful to do away with the man who saved us from where we were at. MOT.

    • Reply posted by Expat Bob, today at 19:17

      Expat Bob replied:
      "...missing our most important player...".

      Players - plural. We have played almost the entire season without our one and only experienced centre forward as well.

      Phillips is definitely the key. But Bamford has played only 7 mins since September.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 19:12

    No don't sack MB, think about what this would mean for his bucket.

  • Comment posted by MancTerrier, today at 19:09

    I do admire his belief that you can coach players to maximise their potential, hence his faith in youth but his one-on-one defensive approach is suicidal

    Corberan is a supposed Bielsa protege and he’s abandoned it at Huddersfield. Same with Pep and Poch.

    I do think Leeds have the firepower to beat those around them but their goal difference could end up costing them dearly

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 19:09

    What we have had for the last couple of campaigns is basically a Championship squad plying their trade in the Premier League. The only surprise in my opinion being that they are not already bottom of the league. In Bielsa i trust! MOT

  • Comment posted by soteraze, today at 19:09

    Bielsa’s management is like Groundhog day, nothing changes beating after beating . Leeds have become the whipping boys of the Premier and its hard to see a way out .Bielsa is just too naive when it comes to defence.

  • Comment posted by Bennster, today at 19:08

    Clickbait sites reporting he's now gone :-(

  • Comment posted by welshboy, today at 19:08

    Putins poodle Abramovich saving his skin and fortune and running for cover

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 19:14

      Ceefax replied:
      Like he not still in charge... he will still pulling all the strings and making all the key decisions

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:06

    It’s the interpreter I feel sorry for. If they sack Bielsa he’s gone too

  • Comment posted by dms, today at 19:05

    Too many goalsins concede-ins for poopsy Leedsness. Innit.

    • Reply posted by Saintly Sam, today at 19:11

      Saintly Sam replied:
      Are you having a stroke?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:04

    I don't get why the fans see him a some sort of messiah. He got an already very good team out of the championship, but other than that, his CV isn't that good. Leeds only play one way and have been found out. Bielsa never has, and never will have, a plan B. Relegation certainties.

    • Reply posted by Expat Bob, today at 19:15

      Expat Bob replied:
      But that's the point. We weren't a very good team. We finished well inside the bottom half of the Championship in the season before he arrived and at that stage we signed nobody.

      He turned those players around and took us to 9th in the PL will only a couple of signings when we got promoted.

  • Comment posted by Godly, today at 19:04

    More shots than Tottenham, all woeful. Tactic would work well with better players in my opinion. This is predominately a Championship team with a teenage bench.

  • Comment posted by damian, today at 19:04

    Big Sam will be your saviour.

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 19:04

    Sorry got to go. If he can’t see the issues not much of a coach after all.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 19:03

    i'm sick of that guy talking for him all the time learn the lingo..anyway they are down where they belong goodbye

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 19:06

      Metro1962 replied:
      Bielsa speaks english and Leeds will not go down :D

  • Comment posted by whosethedaddy44, today at 19:02

    I’m a Barnsley fan, and I have loads of mates who are Leeds fans. If Leeds sack bielsa it would be a big mistake. They have been in lower divisions for years and he brought them back to where they belong! Give him chance

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport