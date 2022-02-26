Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds manager's future in serious danger

Marcelo Bielsa's future as Leeds United boss is in serious danger after Saturday's 4-0 loss to Tottenham.

The popular Argentine coach was already under pressure following a dire sequence of results.

However, today's home defeat by Tottenham has made Bielsa's position even more precarious.

It is understood senior Leeds figures had already been assessing successors to Bielsa in the belief the 66-year-old would almost certainly leave Elland Road at the end of the season.

Now they must decide whether to act now in order to preserve Leeds' top flight status.

Former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch has been of interested to Leeds for a while now. However, there are other potential candidates, including former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, who is currently out of work and is known by Leeds director of football Victor Orta.

In addition Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan worked under Bielsa at Leeds. However, after guiding Huddersfield into third spot in the Championship, there are clear doubts as to whether he would be interested in switching back to Leeds in mid-season.

Bielsa's status as a hero at Leeds is secure after he guided the club back to the Premier League in 2020 after a 16-year absence.

However, after an eye-catching campaign last season, Leeds have been hampered by injuries this season.

Key men Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford have been absent for most of the season and the club's form has collapsed since a win at West Ham last month.

The Tottenham defeat means they have collected a single point from their last six games. They have conceded 20 goals in their last five.

Today's result means they are two points ahead of third-bottom Burnley, who have a far superior goal difference and two matches in hand.

How bad has it been? And will Bielsa change his style?

In their defence, Leeds have faced Manchester United, title-chasing Liverpool and Tottenham in their last three league games.

However, the manner of all three defeats has raised serious questions over Bielsa's approach.

As well as shipping six at Anfield and four at home to both United and Spurs, they also conceded three against Everton and Aston Villa in their two league games before that, meaning a third of the 60 goals Leeds have conceded this season have come in February alone.

They have conceded at least five more goals this term than any other top-flight side. Burnley, currently below Leeds in the table, have let in exactly half as many.

Bielsa's side are also just the second team in Premier League history to concede three or more goals in five consecutive matches.

The Argentine insisted after Wednesday's loss to Jurgen Klopp's side that he had no intention of altering Leeds' style and he reiterated his stance in the aftermath of Saturday's loss.

"It is not only a problem of how we defend, but with the total functioning of the team," he said. "When I go with an offensive profile we still concede goals, when I go with a defensive profile we still concede goals."

"We need to impose what we are attempting and we are not managing to do it."

Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Marcelo Bielsa 'confident' he can keep Leeds United up

'You have to be flexible'

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson says replacing Bielsa at this stage of the season could have a detrimental effect on the club's survival hopes - despite the club's alarming run.

"I personally wouldn't [make a change]," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "If you make a change now, it's too big.

"The nucleus of this squad is a Championship squad with a few additions. Can another manager get the effort, enthusiasm and the application more from these players [than Bielsa does]?

"He's done an incredible job and when he leaves he'll be able to choose which corner of the ground he wants his statue on, but at the moment it's not looking good."

However, former Leeds defender Rio Ferdinand said that a change of tactics was imperative.

"They will keep sliding down the table with these tactics," he told BT Sport. "It's crazy. Something has to give, something has to change.

"They either sack the manager or stick with a man who pulled them out of the Championship."

Peter Crouch agreed, adding on BT Sport: "He is an incredible manager but the best managers always adapt..

"They are in relegation form. They are exciting to watch for the neutral, but the spine of the team has been out for a long time. Without them, you have to adapt."been out for a long time. Without them, you have to adapt."

Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur
Twenty of the 60 league goals conceded by Leeds this season have come in February alone

'Absolutely love Bielsa but he has to go' - how social media reacted

Paul McNeil: Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. I am starting to doubt Leeds' methods. I just hope morale can be kept up.

Nigel: Absolutely love Bielsa but he has to go. I am literally hiding behind the sofa. These tactics don't work.

Mark: I fear for Leeds. They're looking over their shoulder at a group of teams with games in hand. As entertaining as they were last season it's inevitably caught up with them. Bielsa will take them down.

Matt: Leeds situation is similar to Sheff Utd, they come up with an unusual style and it catches people out in the 1st season, but 2nd season they get found out. Hard to see them staying up as things stand.

Milton Rumata: The people moaning about Leeds and Bielsa are probably the same people who celebrated the excitement Leeds brought to the Premier league last season. We've never seen anything as crazy as this Leeds team in the Premier League, I pray they cling on to 17th and don't change a thing.

Comments

Join the conversation

220 comments

  • Comment posted by Gazza , today at 18:56

    Should give Bielsa at least 2 more games when hopefully Cooper and Philips back. Leeds owe him that MOT

    • Reply posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 19:00

      Andrew Clavin replied:
      Cooper!!

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:06

    It’s the interpreter I feel sorry for. If they sack Bielsa he’s gone too

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:32

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      You feel sorry for his interpreter. He is doing his job😆

  • Comment posted by Guiseley Pete, today at 18:58

    Bielsa should be given freedom of the city for all he’s done for Leeds. Changing manager this late could be suicide as far as PL status is concerned. We have no leadership on the pitch to galvanise the team. Hopefully Coops and Kalvin will be back soon.

    • Reply posted by Magicman , today at 19:07

      Magicman replied:
      After laughing through some of the anti-Leeds as well as plastic Leeds fans' 'expert' comments, yours is the most measured. Intelligent post. MOT. ALAW.

  • Comment posted by whosethedaddy44, today at 19:02

    I’m a Barnsley fan, and I have loads of mates who are Leeds fans. If Leeds sack bielsa it would be a big mistake. They have been in lower divisions for years and he brought them back to where they belong! Give him chance

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 19:32

      stoodstill replied:
      Had two seasons???

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 19:09

    What we have had for the last couple of campaigns is basically a Championship squad plying their trade in the Premier League. The only surprise in my opinion being that they are not already bottom of the league. In Bielsa i trust! MOT

    • Reply posted by David Windsor, today at 19:25

      David Windsor replied:
      Leeds are not the worst side in this PL, but they have probably ceased to surprise their opponents . And at least they're not and up & down side like Norwich or Watford living off the big bucks without investing enough to stay and then the parachute when they inevitably fail again.

  • Comment posted by LunchAnyone, today at 19:01

    was he massivly let down by Bamford when he re injured himself with that daft landing on his bum goal celebration. Leeds need all the first team players fit-anything else needs a differwent tack. I hope they stay up

    • Reply posted by jpmwood, today at 19:22

      jpmwood replied:
      Bamford has a foot injury, which I highly doubt was caused by landing on his bum.

  • Comment posted by MancTerrier, today at 19:09

    I do admire his belief that you can coach players to maximise their potential, hence his faith in youth but his one-on-one defensive approach is suicidal

    Corberan is a supposed Bielsa protege and he’s abandoned it at Huddersfield. Same with Pep and Poch.

    I do think Leeds have the firepower to beat those around them but their goal difference could end up costing them dearly

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 19:19

    Marcelo Bielsa has simply given me some of my greatest memories supporting the club. I'm still certain that he's the man to turn it around but if this is the end, he'll forever be a Leeds United legend.

  • Comment posted by Godly, today at 19:04

    More shots than Tottenham, all woeful. Tactic would work well with better players in my opinion. This is predominately a Championship team with a teenage bench.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 19:28

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      It's a lopsided squad, some average players mixed with players who are attracting the attention of the top teams, you could probably get 100-150 mil from a combined sale of Rafhina, Harrison, Bamford, Phillips and James and Rodrigo so at least they won't go bankrupt if they go down like last time

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 18:53

    BBC untapping up another manager.

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 19:33

      stoodstill replied:
      Results being reported,results judge a manager plain and simple.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 18:52

    Bielsa will stay.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 18:57

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      He might stay, but you won't

      Championship will come soon

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 19:02

    But he’s a genius, the pundits keep telling us so

  • Comment posted by ginger, today at 19:29

    Get rid he has no intention of changing his style of play, and never has, you cannot play like that in the premier League, yes one season but certainly not the next unless you have an unbelievable squad, how can you play without getting the basics right, defending?????

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 19:17

    I said it at the time and i repeat it again now. Letting Ezgjan Alioski leave was a massive error!

    • Reply posted by Expat Bob, today at 19:20

      Expat Bob replied:
      We didn't let him leave. His contract expired and despite being offered a new one, he wanted to move.

  • Comment posted by soteraze, today at 19:09

    Bielsa’s management is like Groundhog day, nothing changes beating after beating . Leeds have become the whipping boys of the Premier and its hard to see a way out .Bielsa is just too naive when it comes to defence.

  • Comment posted by Bennster, today at 18:51

    What got us here won't get us there.
    Bielsa is a legend for all he's done, with a legacy off the field as big as on it. The problem is that he won't change and Leeds need something else to prosper in the Premier League. Bielsa inspired great managers like Pep and Klopp, but they took Bielsa's basics and adapted them - something Bielsa hasn't been able to do.

    • Reply posted by Bennster, today at 18:52

      Bennster replied:
      Pep and Poch... (sorry Klopp!)

  • Comment posted by karla, today at 19:37

    Some real misfortune with injuries this season has had an impact, that and the fact it was well known they needed to bolster the squad with some experienced players if they were going to have a chance of consolidating their place this season.
    Instead who is Bielsa given? Dan James and Junior Firpo.......

  • Comment posted by PD31, today at 19:36

    I don't think anyone else would do a better job with this squad this season and just hope we stay up (though it looks more and more unlikely with each passing game). Whether we do or not, it's looking like MB will go at the end of the season. It would be awful if his legacy was tarnished by relegation after all the great memories he's given us these last few years.

  • Comment posted by mark harris, today at 19:34

    i dont mind leeds staying up if they send Eveton down

  • Comment posted by blue sky, today at 19:33

    If every Manager was finished because the staff on the line/gang/ team didn’t perform in a month there would be a turnstile on most companies doors. Time for this team to man-up, time for all footballers to man-up

    • Reply posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 19:45

      Magic Man Malignaggi replied:
      Amen.

