Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Real Madrid 1.
Karim Benzema scored a late winner as Real Madrid beat neighbours Rayo Vallecano to go nine points clear at the top of La Liga.
Benzema played a one-two with Vinicius Jr and tapped the Brazilian's unselfish return pass into an empty net from six yards out.
Casemiro had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee in the first half for offside.
Rayo matched their more illustrious opponents and had several chances.
Forward Sergi Guardiola had eight efforts, including several headers off target. Thibaut Courtois had to pull off a good double save to deny Oscar Trejo and Alvaro Garcia not long before the go.
Vallecano keeper Luca Zidane, son of Real legend Zinedine, had a good performance against his old club, denying Marco Asensio with an excellent fingertip save.
Rayo have yet to win in La Liga in 2022 and have now lost their last five league games.
Second-placed Sevilla host Real Betis on Sunday.
Line-ups
Rayo Vallecano
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Zidane
- 20BalliuBooked at 65mins
- 4Suárez
- 5CatenaBooked at 79mins
- 33García Torres
- 6Comesaña
- 23ValentínBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCissat 65'minutes
- 10Dias CorreiaBooked at 72minsSubstituted forPalazónat 73'minutes
- 8TrejoBooked at 56minsSubstituted forNtekaat 85'minutes
- 18García RiveraSubstituted forSyllaat 85'minutes
- 16Guardiola NavarroSubstituted forFalcaoat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Maras
- 3Falcao
- 7Palazón
- 9Nteka
- 11Sylla
- 13Dimitrievski
- 19Rodrigues
- 21Ciss
- 24Saveljich
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 23MendyBooked at 63mins
- 10ModricSubstituted forCeballosat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14CasemiroBooked at 58minsSubstituted forValverdeat 61'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 80'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCamavingaat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 12Marcelo
- 15Valverde
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 40Fuidias
- Referee:
- Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
- Attendance:
- 9,952
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Real Madrid 1.
Booking
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Post update
Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mamadou Sylla.
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Post update
Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Luka Modric.
Post update
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano).
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Randy Nteka replaces Óscar Trejo.