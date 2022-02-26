Spanish La Liga
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano0Real MadridReal Madrid1

Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores late winner

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema is the top scorer in La Liga with 19 goals. Vinicius Jr, who set up the winner, is joint-second on 13

Karim Benzema scored a late winner as Real Madrid beat neighbours Rayo Vallecano to go nine points clear at the top of La Liga.

Benzema played a one-two with Vinicius Jr and tapped the Brazilian's unselfish return pass into an empty net from six yards out.

Casemiro had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee in the first half for offside.

Rayo matched their more illustrious opponents and had several chances.

Forward Sergi Guardiola had eight efforts, including several headers off target. Thibaut Courtois had to pull off a good double save to deny Oscar Trejo and Alvaro Garcia not long before the go.

Vallecano keeper Luca Zidane, son of Real legend Zinedine, had a good performance against his old club, denying Marco Asensio with an excellent fingertip save.

Rayo have yet to win in La Liga in 2022 and have now lost their last five league games.

Second-placed Sevilla host Real Betis on Sunday.

Line-ups

Rayo Vallecano

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Zidane
  • 20BalliuBooked at 65mins
  • 4Suárez
  • 5CatenaBooked at 79mins
  • 33García Torres
  • 6Comesaña
  • 23ValentínBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCissat 65'minutes
  • 10Dias CorreiaBooked at 72minsSubstituted forPalazónat 73'minutes
  • 8TrejoBooked at 56minsSubstituted forNtekaat 85'minutes
  • 18García RiveraSubstituted forSyllaat 85'minutes
  • 16Guardiola NavarroSubstituted forFalcaoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Maras
  • 3Falcao
  • 7Palazón
  • 9Nteka
  • 11Sylla
  • 13Dimitrievski
  • 19Rodrigues
  • 21Ciss
  • 24Saveljich

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 23MendyBooked at 63mins
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCeballosat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 58minsSubstituted forValverdeat 61'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 80'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCamavingaat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 40Fuidias
Referee:
Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
Attendance:
9,952

Match Stats

Home TeamRayo VallecanoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home19
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home20
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Booking

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mamadou Sylla.

  10. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Luka Modric.

  16. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano).

  18. Post update

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Randy Nteka replaces Óscar Trejo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid26186252203260
2Sevilla25149237172051
3Real Betis25144747301746
4Atl Madrid26136746341245
5Barcelona24119442281442
6Villarreal25109642241839
7Real Sociedad2410862425-138
8Ath Bilbao2591062921837
9Valencia268993842-433
10Celta Vigo2688102927232
11Osasuna258892530-532
12Rayo Vallecano2594122830-231
13Elche2678112837-929
14Espanyol2578103035-529
15Getafe2669112630-427
16Mallorca2568112339-1626
17Granada2559112740-1324
18Alavés2656152144-2321
19Cádiz25311112139-1820
20Levante2639142851-2318
View full Spanish La Liga table

