Dundee v St Mirren - preview, quotes & squad selectors

Stephen Robinson and Mark McGhee previously worked together at Motherwell

Dundee manager Mark McGhee will miss Tuesday's Scottish Premiership game against St Mirren after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 64-year-old was due to serve the penultimate game of a six-game touchline ban since taking charge of the side sitting bottom of the table.

Dundee say all other members of the coaching staff and players returned negative results.

"Thankfully, I'm fully vaccinated and feeling okay," McGhee said.

Dundee, who have in recent weeks been without some first-team players because of positive tests, will have assistant Simon Rusk in charge again on the touchline.

"It's disappointing, but I have full faith in the coaching staff and players," McGhee told his club website. "I'll watch the match from the house and will have the same contact with the bench that I have had from the stand in recent weeks."

Dundee and St Mirren are seeking their first wins under their recently appointed managers. The Dark Blues are looking for the win that would move them two points above St Johnstone.

Stephen Robinson's St Mirren are ninth and a win would take them level on points with the three sides above them.

The match has been postponed twice because of inclement weather.

Team news

Dundee made five changes to their starting line-up for Saturday's draw at Motherwell following a Covid outbreak and McGhee will still be without four or five players against the Buddies.

Winger Niall McGinn will be assessed after returning to training following a knock but captain Charlie Adam has not quite recovered from a hamstring injury and remains out with striker Cillian Sheridan and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

Connar Ronan returns from suspension and fellow St Mirren forward Eamonn Brophy is also nearing full fitness. Robinson will make a late call on Conor McCarthy's inclusion following a knock but fellow defender Matt Millar has been ruled out.

What they said

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "[A win] puts us in a position where it is in our own hands. We then just have to match St Johnstone's results until the end of the season to be minimum in the play-off.

"Any better than that would obviously be fantastic, but this game is an opportunity the way I see it. It is not make-or-break by any means."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We haven't picked up the results in the last week that we wanted to so it becomes a really, really big game for us.

"We have got the creativity it's just giving the boys that platform and confidence to go and do it. They need a win now. It's about taking the game by the scruff of the neck."

Did you know?

Dundee are looking for back-to-back top-flight wins over St Mirren within a single season for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign but St Mirren are unbeaten in their past four league trips to Dens Park.

