Dundee v St Mirren - preview, quotes & squad selectors

Stephen Robinson and Mark McGhee previously worked together at Motherwell

Mark McGhee and Stephen Robinson will seek their first wins for Dundee and St Mirren as the sides prepare to meet in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

McGhee will serve the penultimate game of his touchline ban as bottom side Dundee look for the win that would move them two points above St Johnstone.

Robinson's St Mirren are ninth and a win would take them level on points with the three sides above them.

The match has been postponed twice because of inclement weather.

Team news

Dundee made five changes to their starting line-up for Saturday's draw at Motherwell following a Covid outbreak and McGhee will still be without four or five players against the Buddies.

Connar Ronan returned from injury as a substitute in St Mirren's weekend loss at Ross County and fellow forward Eamonn Brophy is also nearing full fitness. Robinson will make a late call on Conor McCarthy's inclusion following a knock but fellow defender Matt Millar has been ruled out.

What they said

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "[A win] puts us in a position where it is in our own hands. We then just have to match St Johnstone's results until the end of the season to be minimum in the play-off.

"Any better than that would obviously be fantastic but this game is an opportunity the way I see it. It is not make-or-break by any means."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We haven't picked up the results in the last week that we wanted to so it becomes a really, really big game for us.

"We have got the creativity it's just giving the boys that platform and confidence to go and do it. They need a win now. It's about taking the game by the scruff of the neck."

Did you know?

Dundee are looking for back-to-back top-flight wins over St Mirren within a single season for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign but St Mirren are unbeaten in their past four league trips to Dens Park.

