Matt O'Riley believes being knocked out of Europe with help Celtic's bid for more domestic success this season. (Sun) external-link

O'Riley dismisses suggestions being played with Tom Rogic in Celtic's midfield contributed to the Europa Conference League defeat by Bodo/Glimt. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rocky Bushiri sought advice from Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer and Stephane Omeonga before making his Hibernian debut against Celtic in January. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen are receptive to the idea of hosting a Ukraine training cap ahead of their World Cup play-off semi-final with Scotland.(Sun) external-link

Scotland captain Andy Robertson says the safety of people in war-torn Ukraine must come first. (Record) external-link

Serbia have offered to host Spartak Moscow v RB Leipzig on the same day that Rangers are scheduled to visit Red Star Belgrade. (Sun) external-link

Defender Cristiano Piccini says "it's not easy" to score against his Red Star Belgrade team. (Record) external-link

Red Star's stadium is " such a hostile atmosphere to play in", says Steven Whittaker, who was part of the Rangers team that eliminated the Belgrade side from Champions League qualifying in 2007. (Sun) external-link

Jorg Albertz says his former Rangers team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst proved himself tactically by securing an aggregate Europa League win against Borussia Dortmund. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has urged defender Connor Goldson to consider what he would be giving up if he left the Ibrox club this summer. (Express) external-link

Eosinophilic Oesophagitis has had a debilitating effect on Motherwell's Sean Goss, with swallowing food particularly difficult for the midfielder. (Herald - subscription required) external-link