Scottish Gossip: Celtic, O'Riley, Scotland, Ukraine, Rangers, Red Star Belgrade
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Matt O'Riley believes being knocked out of Europe with help Celtic's bid for more domestic success this season. (Sun)
O'Riley dismisses suggestions being played with Tom Rogic in Celtic's midfield contributed to the Europa Conference League defeat by Bodo/Glimt. (Herald - subscription required)
Rocky Bushiri sought advice from Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer and Stephane Omeonga before making his Hibernian debut against Celtic in January. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Aberdeen are receptive to the idea of hosting a Ukraine training cap ahead of their World Cup play-off semi-final with Scotland.(Sun)
Scotland captain Andy Robertson says the safety of people in war-torn Ukraine must come first. (Record)
Serbia have offered to host Spartak Moscow v RB Leipzig on the same day that Rangers are scheduled to visit Red Star Belgrade. (Sun)
Defender Cristiano Piccini says "it's not easy" to score against his Red Star Belgrade team. (Record)
Red Star's stadium is " such a hostile atmosphere to play in", says Steven Whittaker, who was part of the Rangers team that eliminated the Belgrade side from Champions League qualifying in 2007. (Sun)
Jorg Albertz says his former Rangers team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst proved himself tactically by securing an aggregate Europa League win against Borussia Dortmund. (Record)
Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has urged defender Connor Goldson to consider what he would be giving up if he left the Ibrox club this summer. (Express)
Eosinophilic Oesophagitis has had a debilitating effect on Motherwell's Sean Goss, with swallowing food particularly difficult for the midfielder. (Herald - subscription required)
Ross County assistant Don Cowie says the Staggies have the Scottish Premiership's top six in their sights following Saturday's win over St Johnstone. (Press and Journal - subscription required)