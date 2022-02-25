Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says striker Kyogo Furuhashi is far from fitness and may struggle to return in time for the the meeting with Rangers on 3 April. (Sun) external-link

"There is a relentlessness around this club that you have to embrace," says Postecoglou as he urges his Celtic players to show resilience. (Record) external-link

Goalkeeper Joe Hart says Celtic have already forgotten about their Europa Conference League exit. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Bodo/Glimt winger Ola Solbakken, who scored against Celtic in the Norwegian side's 5-1 aggregate win, was offered to the Glasgow club last year. (Express) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst urges his squad to play the way they played against Borussia Dortmund "every time we play". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

The Dutchman insists Rangers cannot afford to drop Scottish Premiership points against Motherwell on Sunday. (Express) external-link

Van Bronckhorst "will have a good look at" Red Star Belgrade before their Europa League last 16 meeting and expects to face "a strong team". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Van Bronckhorst insists he never expected to have January signing Aaron Ramsey available for the two-legged win over Borurssia Dortmund as the midfielder attempts to get back to full fitness. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian head coach Shaun Maloney is frustrated by the negativity shown by supporters towards Drey Wright and James Scott.(Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibs will be without eight first-team players against Celtic on Sunday (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership meeting with Dundee United, at which former Dons boss Sir Alex Ferguson will be in attendance, is a sell out. (Record) external-link