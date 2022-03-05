Alloa Athletic v Airdrieonians

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|27
|16
|8
|3
|51
|24
|27
|56
|2
|Airdrieonians
|27
|15
|6
|6
|46
|30
|16
|51
|3
|Montrose
|27
|12
|11
|4
|42
|25
|17
|47
|4
|Queen's Park
|27
|8
|15
|4
|41
|27
|14
|39
|5
|Falkirk
|27
|10
|6
|11
|40
|40
|0
|36
|6
|Clyde
|27
|7
|11
|9
|32
|44
|-12
|32
|7
|Alloa
|27
|7
|8
|12
|35
|46
|-11
|29
|8
|Peterhead
|27
|7
|7
|13
|35
|41
|-6
|28
|9
|Dumbarton
|27
|7
|5
|15
|40
|56
|-16
|26
|10
|East Fife
|27
|4
|7
|16
|26
|55
|-29
|19