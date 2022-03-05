The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1

Aston Villa 0-1 Brighton: Le Tissier strikes condemns Villa to tenth home loss in a row

Maya Le Tissier
Maya Le Tissier made six clearances in the match, more than any other player

Maya Le Tissier's first-half goal was enough to secure a second successive win for Brighton as they triumphed against Aston Villa at Banks's Stadium.

Hope Powell's side made set plays count in a tight encounter as they climbed above Reading into sixth in the WSL.

Villa's home form continues to be a problem after a 10th defeat in a row in all competitions.

The home side remain just two points above Everton in ninth, having played two games more.

Brighton thought their positive start had been rewarded when Kayleigh Green headed Megan Connolly's pinpoint free kick past Hannah Hampton, but the effort was disallowed for a marginal offside.

On 27 minutes, the visitors took the lead. Another superb Connolly delivery, this time from a corner, found Le Tissier, who finished well on the half-volley.

Alisha Lehmann created some opportunities for Villa, but she grew more frustrated as the game went on, with Megan Walsh largely untested in the Seagulls goal.

At the other end, Lee Geum-min squandered two great chances to make sure of the victory for Brighton, but they held on to secure another victory.

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2MaylingSubstituted forArthurat 75'minutes
  • 6Asante
  • 44Patten
  • 33Pacheco
  • 31LittlejohnSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 75'minutes
  • 20Scott
  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9GielnikSubstituted forBoye-Hlorkahat 65'minutes
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 8Arthur
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 21Ewers
  • 22Hayles
  • 42Corsie

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 20Williams
  • 3GibbonsSubstituted forKaagmanat 64'minutes
  • 17Kullberg
  • 15GreenSubstituted forBrazilat 64'minutes
  • 8Connolly
  • 2Koivisto
  • 9LeeSubstituted forZigiotti Olmeat 75'minutes
  • 7Whelan
  • 18CarterBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Bowman
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 10Kaagman
  • 12Bance
  • 16Brazil
  • 19Simpkins
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

  3. Booking

    Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).

  7. Post update

    Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Megan Connolly with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.

  14. Post update

    Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Ellie Brazil tries a through ball, but Julia Zigiotti Olme is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women).

  20. Post update

    Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women1510413883034
2Chelsea Women139223062429
3Man Utd Women1584332151728
4Tottenham Women148331911827
5Man City Women1472530201023
6Brighton Women167181823-522
7Reading Women147161823-522
8West Ham Women145541818020
9Aston Villa Women1651101130-1916
10Everton Women144281123-1214
11Leicester City Women1640121231-1912
12B'ham City Women151113938-294
View full The FA Women's Super League table

