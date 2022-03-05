Last updated on .From the section Football

Maya Le Tissier made six clearances in the match, more than any other player

Maya Le Tissier's first-half goal was enough to secure a second successive win for Brighton as they triumphed against Aston Villa at Banks's Stadium.

Hope Powell's side made set plays count in a tight encounter as they climbed above Reading into sixth in the WSL.

Villa's home form continues to be a problem after a 10th defeat in a row in all competitions.

The home side remain just two points above Everton in ninth, having played two games more.

Brighton thought their positive start had been rewarded when Kayleigh Green headed Megan Connolly's pinpoint free kick past Hannah Hampton, but the effort was disallowed for a marginal offside.

On 27 minutes, the visitors took the lead. Another superb Connolly delivery, this time from a corner, found Le Tissier, who finished well on the half-volley.

Alisha Lehmann created some opportunities for Villa, but she grew more frustrated as the game went on, with Megan Walsh largely untested in the Seagulls goal.

At the other end, Lee Geum-min squandered two great chances to make sure of the victory for Brighton, but they held on to secure another victory.