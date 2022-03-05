Match ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Maya Le Tissier's first-half goal was enough to secure a second successive win for Brighton as they triumphed against Aston Villa at Banks's Stadium.
Hope Powell's side made set plays count in a tight encounter as they climbed above Reading into sixth in the WSL.
Villa's home form continues to be a problem after a 10th defeat in a row in all competitions.
The home side remain just two points above Everton in ninth, having played two games more.
Brighton thought their positive start had been rewarded when Kayleigh Green headed Megan Connolly's pinpoint free kick past Hannah Hampton, but the effort was disallowed for a marginal offside.
On 27 minutes, the visitors took the lead. Another superb Connolly delivery, this time from a corner, found Le Tissier, who finished well on the half-volley.
Alisha Lehmann created some opportunities for Villa, but she grew more frustrated as the game went on, with Megan Walsh largely untested in the Seagulls goal.
At the other end, Lee Geum-min squandered two great chances to make sure of the victory for Brighton, but they held on to secure another victory.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2MaylingSubstituted forArthurat 75'minutes
- 6Asante
- 44Patten
- 33Pacheco
- 31LittlejohnSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 75'minutes
- 20Scott
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 9GielnikSubstituted forBoye-Hlorkahat 65'minutes
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 8Arthur
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 21Ewers
- 22Hayles
- 42Corsie
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 20Williams
- 3GibbonsSubstituted forKaagmanat 64'minutes
- 17Kullberg
- 15GreenSubstituted forBrazilat 64'minutes
- 8Connolly
- 2Koivisto
- 9LeeSubstituted forZigiotti Olmeat 75'minutes
- 7Whelan
- 18CarterBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Bowman
- 5Kerkdijk
- 10Kaagman
- 12Bance
- 16Brazil
- 19Simpkins
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Booking
Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card.
Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).
Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.
Attempt missed. Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Megan Connolly with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.
Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Ellie Brazil tries a through ball, but Julia Zigiotti Olme is caught offside.
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.