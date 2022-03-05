Aston Villa Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 6Asante
- 44Patten
- 33Pacheco
- 31Littlejohn
- 20Scott
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 9Gielnik
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 8Arthur
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 21Ewers
- 22Hayles
- 42Corsie
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 17Kullberg
- 15Green
- 8Connolly
- 2Koivisto
- 9Lee
- 7Whelan
- 18Carter
Substitutes
- 4Bowman
- 5Kerkdijk
- 10Kaagman
- 12Bance
- 16Brazil
- 19Simpkins
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kayleigh Green tries a through ball, but Danielle Carter is caught offside.
Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Jill Scott tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aston Villa Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
Attempt missed. Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ramona Petzelberger with a cross.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Victoria Williams is caught offside.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Remi Allen following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Attempt saved. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
