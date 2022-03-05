The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1

Aston Villa Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Asante
  • 44Patten
  • 33Pacheco
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 20Scott
  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 8Arthur
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 21Ewers
  • 22Hayles
  • 42Corsie

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 17Kullberg
  • 15Green
  • 8Connolly
  • 2Koivisto
  • 9Lee
  • 7Whelan
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 4Bowman
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 10Kaagman
  • 12Bance
  • 16Brazil
  • 19Simpkins
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  3. Post update

    Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kayleigh Green tries a through ball, but Danielle Carter is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Jill Scott tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Aston Villa Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ramona Petzelberger with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Victoria Williams is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Remi Allen following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women1510413883034
2Chelsea Women139223062429
3Man Utd Women1584330151528
4Tottenham Women148331911827
5Man City Women1472530201023
6Brighton Women167181823-522
7Reading Women147161823-522
8West Ham Women145541818020
9Aston Villa Women1651101130-1916
10Everton Women144281123-1214
11Leicester City Women1640121229-1712
12B'ham City Women151113938-294
View full The FA Women's Super League table

