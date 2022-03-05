Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United have now won five of their past seven meetings with Leicester in all competitions

Katie Zelem scored direct from a corner twice as Manchester United comfortably beat Leicester City to go third in the Women's Super League.

Zelem, 26, scored twice in four second-half minutes to seal a victory which moved United above Tottenham and six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Martha Thomas swept in the opener from Ona Batlle's pass after 17 minutes.

Alessia Russo headed in a second from Ella Toone's cross to put United firmly in control at half-time.

Manager Marc Skinner said United "didn't compete in the second half" as they fell to a 4-1 defeat by rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final last week.

That was their second derby loss in two weeks, with the first allowing City to move within two points of their neighbours in the league.

But United returned to winning ways with a commanding display to climb above Tottenham, who play Reading on Sunday, in the race for a Champions League place.

Thomas went close to a second with United 1-0 up, while Hannah Blundell drew a fine save from Leicester keeper Demi Lambourne before the interval.

But Zelem, who also scored directly from a corner against City last week, put the result beyond doubt with two remarkable set-piece finishes which evaded everyone to nestle into the far side of the goal.