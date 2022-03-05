Match ends, Manchester United Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.
Katie Zelem scored direct from a corner twice as Manchester United comfortably beat Leicester City to go third in the Women's Super League.
Zelem, 26, scored twice in four second-half minutes to seal a victory which moved United above Tottenham and six points behind leaders Arsenal.
Martha Thomas swept in the opener from Ona Batlle's pass after 17 minutes.
Alessia Russo headed in a second from Ella Toone's cross to put United firmly in control at half-time.
Manager Marc Skinner said United "didn't compete in the second half" as they fell to a 4-1 defeat by rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final last week.
That was their second derby loss in two weeks, with the first allowing City to move within two points of their neighbours in the league.
But United returned to winning ways with a commanding display to climb above Tottenham, who play Reading on Sunday, in the race for a Champions League place.
Thomas went close to a second with United 1-0 up, while Hannah Blundell drew a fine save from Leicester keeper Demi Lambourne before the interval.
But Zelem, who also scored directly from a corner against City last week, put the result beyond doubt with two remarkable set-piece finishes which evaded everyone to nestle into the far side of the goal.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle PascualSubstituted forHarrisat 80'minutes
- 15Caldwell
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6Blundell
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 23Russo
- 7TooneSubstituted forRisaat 73'minutes
- 11GaltonSubstituted forHansonat 73'minutes
- 9ThomasSubstituted forFusoat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Leicester City Women
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lambourne
- 15Howard
- 5McManusSubstituted forBottat 61'minutes
- 3Tierney
- 14de Graaf
- 18Barker
- 8Pike
- 23Purfield
- 27O'Brien
- 16Gregory
- 7FlintSubstituted forGoodwinat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bott
- 12Goodwin
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 24Boddy
- 32Baker
- 40Robinson
- 48Harris
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.
Hand ball by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Alessia Russo.
Foul by Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women).
Sophie Barker (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ivana Fuso (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Sam Tierney.
Offside, Leicester City Women. Freya Gregory tries a through ball, but Sophie Howard is caught offside.
Foul by Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women).
Freya Gregory (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Catherine Bott.
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Harris.
Attempt missed. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jemma Purfield with a cross.
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).
Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.
Attempt saved. Martha Harris (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivana Fuso.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Harris replaces Ona Batlle.
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.