Man Utd WomenManchester United Women4Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Manchester United Women 4-0 Leicester City Women: Katie Zelem scores twice in comfortable win

Katei Zelem scores from a corner
Manchester United have now won five of their past seven meetings with Leicester in all competitions

Katie Zelem scored direct from a corner twice as Manchester United comfortably beat Leicester City to go third in the Women's Super League.

Zelem, 26, scored twice in four second-half minutes to seal a victory which moved United above Tottenham and six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Martha Thomas swept in the opener from Ona Batlle's pass after 17 minutes.

Alessia Russo headed in a second from Ella Toone's cross to put United firmly in control at half-time.

Manager Marc Skinner said United "didn't compete in the second half" as they fell to a 4-1 defeat by rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final last week.

That was their second derby loss in two weeks, with the first allowing City to move within two points of their neighbours in the league.

But United returned to winning ways with a commanding display to climb above Tottenham, who play Reading on Sunday, in the race for a Champions League place.

Thomas went close to a second with United 1-0 up, while Hannah Blundell drew a fine save from Leicester keeper Demi Lambourne before the interval.

But Zelem, who also scored directly from a corner against City last week, put the result beyond doubt with two remarkable set-piece finishes which evaded everyone to nestle into the far side of the goal.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle PascualSubstituted forHarrisat 80'minutes
  • 15Caldwell
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 6Blundell
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 23Russo
  • 7TooneSubstituted forRisaat 73'minutes
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forHansonat 73'minutes
  • 9ThomasSubstituted forFusoat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lambourne
  • 15Howard
  • 5McManusSubstituted forBottat 61'minutes
  • 3Tierney
  • 14de Graaf
  • 18Barker
  • 8Pike
  • 23Purfield
  • 27O'Brien
  • 16Gregory
  • 7FlintSubstituted forGoodwinat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bott
  • 12Goodwin
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 24Boddy
  • 32Baker
  • 40Robinson
  • 48Harris
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home23
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Alessia Russo.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women).

  6. Post update

    Sophie Barker (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivana Fuso (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Sam Tierney.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Freya Gregory tries a through ball, but Sophie Howard is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women).

  11. Post update

    Freya Gregory (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Catherine Bott.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Harris.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jemma Purfield with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).

  16. Post update

    Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martha Harris (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivana Fuso.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Harris replaces Ona Batlle.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women1510413883034
2Chelsea Women139223062429
3Man Utd Women1584332151728
4Tottenham Women148331911827
5Man City Women1472530201023
6Brighton Women167181823-522
7Reading Women147161823-522
8West Ham Women145541818020
9Aston Villa Women1651101130-1916
10Everton Women144281123-1214
11Leicester City Women1640121231-1912
12B'ham City Women151113938-294
View full The FA Women's Super League table

