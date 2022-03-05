Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Nicky Clark's second-half penalty put Dundee United 2-1 ahead but Craig Halkett levelled for Hearts

Craig Halkett salvaged a point for Hearts despite them losing five players to injury in a bruising Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United.

Liam Boyce flashed in an opener inside the first minute for Hearts, but Liam Smith's stunning strike levelled.

Nicky Clark's penalty just after the hour turned the game, but Halkett ensured United's winless league run stretches to four games.

And that means Tam Courts' side fall to seventh in the table.

With just three games left before the split, United face a battle to move back up the table as they chase a European spot, with Ross County moving ahead of them on goal difference.

Hearts are still 13 points clear in third place, but injuries to Gary Mackay-Steven, Cammy Delvin, Alex Cochrane, John Souttar and Nathan Atkinson will be a concern to manager Robbie Neilson.

Amid all the fanfare of Hearts' season, striker Boyce has cut a frustrated figure of late. Seven games without a goal, including passing up two big chances in midweek against Aberdeen.

However, with the game barely a minute old, he collected the ball inside the box, picked his spot and rocketed a left-foot shot into the far corner that goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist couldn't get near.

Play raged from end-to-end but it was the visitors who continued to look the more dangerous. Siegrist did well to stop an own goal from Ilmari Niskanen, and Hearts striker Ellis Simms blasted over moments later.

But Hearts' attempts were being stalled by injuries. Mackay-Steven lasted just eight minutes. Devlin, then substitute Cochrane, followed him back to the dressing room before the game reached the 40-minute mark. Atkinson was replaced at the break.

As the bruising encounter continued, United captain Edwards also had to depart with blood pouring from his head.

With Hearts weakened, United had chances. Ross Graham headed over from a well-worked short corner, and within a minute of the restart they were level.

Smith stepped away from his marker in the middle of the park, and let fly with a long-range shot that floated away from the outstretched hand of Craig Gordon and into the net.

Then Hearts' afternoon got worse. Clark was brought down by Souttar's rash challenge, and Willie Collum pointed to the spot. Gordon had saved a spot-kick in midweek, and guessed the right way again, but couldn't keep out Clark's low effort.

There appeared little way back for Hearts' makeshift team, yet they finished the stronger of the two sides. Simms took advantage of a slip but his shot was deflected wide, and Peter Haring headed the resultant corner past the post.

But Hearts kept going and got their reward when another corner found the head of Halkett, who steered the visitors level.

What did we learn?

Hearts, with wins over St Mirren and Aberdeen in the past week, began with the confidence those results give you. And after taking the lead early they looked on course for another fruitful afternoon.

Instead, five injuries curtailed what they were trying to do. But Neilson will be delighted with how his side reacted to the enforced changes and fought back to avoid defeat.

For United, it will feel like two points dropped. They were in the ascendancy when 2-1 ahead but rarely looked like adding a third to kill the game.

At one point in the day, they were set to move up to fourth, but are now seventh. That said, only one point separates the teams from fourth down to eighth.

What did they say?

Dundee United assistant manager Liam Fox: "We're obviously disappointed being 2-1 up to only come away with a point, but I think today was about getting a reaction to the result the other night [defeat by Livingston].

"I think that performance shows that the players are still fighting and its going to go right to the wire for the top-six spot."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I'm absolutely delighted with the players. We were asking guys to go and play in positions they've never played in before. They worked for the team, got stuck in and got us out of here with a point.

"It was a tough, tough day for us because of the injuries. Sometimes you have to adapt and we've managed to do it today. I thought they were phenomenal."

What's next?

United host Celtic in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup on Monday, 14 March (19:45 GMT), with their next league game at St Mirren on Saturday, 19 March (15:00).

Hearts host St Mirren in the cup next Saturday (19:45) and are next in league business at home to Livingston seven days later (15:00).

