Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United2HeartsHeart of Midlothian2

Dundee United 2-2 Heart of Midlothian: Craig Halkett header earns visitors a draw

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Nicky Clark's second-half penalty put Dundee United 2-1 ahead but Craig Halkett levelled for Hearts

Craig Halkett salvaged a point for Hearts despite them losing five players to injury in a bruising Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United.

Liam Boyce flashed in an opener inside the first minute for Hearts, but Liam Smith's stunning strike levelled.

Nicky Clark's penalty just after the hour turned the game, but Halkett ensured United's winless league run stretches to four games.

And that means Tam Courts' side fall to seventh in the table.

With just three games left before the split, United face a battle to move back up the table as they chase a European spot, with Ross County moving ahead of them on goal difference.

Hearts are still 13 points clear in third place, but injuries to Gary Mackay-Steven, Cammy Delvin, Alex Cochrane, John Souttar and Nathan Atkinson will be a concern to manager Robbie Neilson.

Amid all the fanfare of Hearts' season, striker Boyce has cut a frustrated figure of late. Seven games without a goal, including passing up two big chances in midweek against Aberdeen.

However, with the game barely a minute old, he collected the ball inside the box, picked his spot and rocketed a left-foot shot into the far corner that goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist couldn't get near.

Play raged from end-to-end but it was the visitors who continued to look the more dangerous. Siegrist did well to stop an own goal from Ilmari Niskanen, and Hearts striker Ellis Simms blasted over moments later.

But Hearts' attempts were being stalled by injuries. Mackay-Steven lasted just eight minutes. Devlin, then substitute Cochrane, followed him back to the dressing room before the game reached the 40-minute mark. Atkinson was replaced at the break.

As the bruising encounter continued, United captain Edwards also had to depart with blood pouring from his head.

With Hearts weakened, United had chances. Ross Graham headed over from a well-worked short corner, and within a minute of the restart they were level.

Smith stepped away from his marker in the middle of the park, and let fly with a long-range shot that floated away from the outstretched hand of Craig Gordon and into the net.

Then Hearts' afternoon got worse. Clark was brought down by Souttar's rash challenge, and Willie Collum pointed to the spot. Gordon had saved a spot-kick in midweek, and guessed the right way again, but couldn't keep out Clark's low effort.

There appeared little way back for Hearts' makeshift team, yet they finished the stronger of the two sides. Simms took advantage of a slip but his shot was deflected wide, and Peter Haring headed the resultant corner past the post.

But Hearts kept going and got their reward when another corner found the head of Halkett, who steered the visitors level.

Man of the match - Craig Halkett

On an afternoon when Hearts lost almost half a team to injury, the defender epitomised their battling spirit and headed in a deserved equaliser
What did we learn?

Hearts, with wins over St Mirren and Aberdeen in the past week, began with the confidence those results give you. And after taking the lead early they looked on course for another fruitful afternoon.

Instead, five injuries curtailed what they were trying to do. But Neilson will be delighted with how his side reacted to the enforced changes and fought back to avoid defeat.

For United, it will feel like two points dropped. They were in the ascendancy when 2-1 ahead but rarely looked like adding a third to kill the game.

At one point in the day, they were set to move up to fourth, but are now seventh. That said, only one point separates the teams from fourth down to eighth.

What did they say?

Dundee United assistant manager Liam Fox: "We're obviously disappointed being 2-1 up to only come away with a point, but I think today was about getting a reaction to the result the other night [defeat by Livingston].

"I think that performance shows that the players are still fighting and its going to go right to the wire for the top-six spot."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I'm absolutely delighted with the players. We were asking guys to go and play in positions they've never played in before. They worked for the team, got stuck in and got us out of here with a point.

"It was a tough, tough day for us because of the injuries. Sometimes you have to adapt and we've managed to do it today. I thought they were phenomenal."

What's next?

United host Celtic in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup on Monday, 14 March (19:45 GMT), with their next league game at St Mirren on Saturday, 19 March (15:00).

Hearts host St Mirren in the cup next Saturday (19:45) and are next in league business at home to Livingston seven days later (15:00).

Player of the match

SmithLiam Smith

with an average of 7.76

Dundee United

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.76

  2. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    7.33

  3. Squad number20Player nameNeilson
    Average rating

    7.05

  4. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    6.79

  5. Squad number6Player nameMcDonald
    Average rating

    6.78

  6. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    6.61

  7. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    6.61

  8. Squad number18Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    6.59

  9. Squad number33Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    6.54

  10. Squad number29Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    6.44

  11. Squad number3Player nameSpörle
    Average rating

    6.41

  12. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.39

  13. Squad number9Player nameMcNulty
    Average rating

    6.13

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.50

  2. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    7.46

  3. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.33

  4. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    7.21

  5. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    7.21

  6. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    7.10

  7. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.07

  8. Squad number20Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    7.06

  9. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    6.82

  10. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    6.69

  11. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.56

  12. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    6.05

  13. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    5.98

  14. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    5.96

  15. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.68

  16. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    5.51

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 12EdwardsSubstituted forNeilsonat 44'minutes
  • 29GrahamBooked at 82mins
  • 18ButcherBooked at 32mins
  • 7Niskanen
  • 2Smith
  • 23Harkes
  • 6McDonaldBooked at 54mins
  • 33McMannSubstituted forSpörleat 76'minutes
  • 9McNultyBooked at 85mins
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 13Eriksson
  • 15Akinola
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Neilson
  • 26Mochrie
  • 52Moore
  • 53Macleod
  • 58Anim Cudjoe

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 12AtkinsonSubstituted forGinnellyat 45'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 4SouttarSubstituted forSibbickat 61'minutes
  • 19HalkettBooked at 23mins
  • 3Kingsley
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forHaringat 30'minutes
  • 6Baningime
  • 18McKay
  • 10Boyce
  • 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forCochraneat 8'minutesSubstituted forHallidayat 39'minutes
  • 20SimmsBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Moore
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Cochrane
  • 21Sibbick
  • 30Ginnelly
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
7,172

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Liam Smith tries a through ball, but Nicky Clark is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Beni Baningime (Heart of Midlothian).

  6. Post update

    Kevin McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Marc McNulty (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marc McNulty (Dundee United).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Peter Haring.

  11. Booking

    Ross Graham (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ross Graham (Dundee United).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 2, Heart of Midlothian 2. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kevin McDonald.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ross Graham.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley.

  19. Post update

    Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29224362174570
2Rangers30217260243670
3Hearts30148842311150
4Hibernian30910112830-237
5Livingston29107123235-337
6Ross County3099124347-436
7Dundee Utd3099122633-736
8Motherwell3099123144-1336
9St Mirren29712102640-1433
10Aberdeen3088143338-532
11St Johnstone3059161836-1824
12Dundee2958162450-2623
View full Scottish Premiership table

