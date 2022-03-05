Match ends, Dundee United 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Craig Halkett salvaged a point for Hearts despite them losing five players to injury in a bruising Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United.
Liam Boyce flashed in an opener inside the first minute for Hearts, but Liam Smith's stunning strike levelled.
Nicky Clark's penalty just after the hour turned the game, but Halkett ensured United's winless league run stretches to four games.
And that means Tam Courts' side fall to seventh in the table.
With just three games left before the split, United face a battle to move back up the table as they chase a European spot, with Ross County moving ahead of them on goal difference.
Hearts are still 13 points clear in third place, but injuries to Gary Mackay-Steven, Cammy Delvin, Alex Cochrane, John Souttar and Nathan Atkinson will be a concern to manager Robbie Neilson.
Amid all the fanfare of Hearts' season, striker Boyce has cut a frustrated figure of late. Seven games without a goal, including passing up two big chances in midweek against Aberdeen.
However, with the game barely a minute old, he collected the ball inside the box, picked his spot and rocketed a left-foot shot into the far corner that goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist couldn't get near.
Play raged from end-to-end but it was the visitors who continued to look the more dangerous. Siegrist did well to stop an own goal from Ilmari Niskanen, and Hearts striker Ellis Simms blasted over moments later.
But Hearts' attempts were being stalled by injuries. Mackay-Steven lasted just eight minutes. Devlin, then substitute Cochrane, followed him back to the dressing room before the game reached the 40-minute mark. Atkinson was replaced at the break.
As the bruising encounter continued, United captain Edwards also had to depart with blood pouring from his head.
With Hearts weakened, United had chances. Ross Graham headed over from a well-worked short corner, and within a minute of the restart they were level.
Smith stepped away from his marker in the middle of the park, and let fly with a long-range shot that floated away from the outstretched hand of Craig Gordon and into the net.
Then Hearts' afternoon got worse. Clark was brought down by Souttar's rash challenge, and Willie Collum pointed to the spot. Gordon had saved a spot-kick in midweek, and guessed the right way again, but couldn't keep out Clark's low effort.
There appeared little way back for Hearts' makeshift team, yet they finished the stronger of the two sides. Simms took advantage of a slip but his shot was deflected wide, and Peter Haring headed the resultant corner past the post.
But Hearts kept going and got their reward when another corner found the head of Halkett, who steered the visitors level.
Man of the match - Craig Halkett
What did we learn?
Hearts, with wins over St Mirren and Aberdeen in the past week, began with the confidence those results give you. And after taking the lead early they looked on course for another fruitful afternoon.
Instead, five injuries curtailed what they were trying to do. But Neilson will be delighted with how his side reacted to the enforced changes and fought back to avoid defeat.
For United, it will feel like two points dropped. They were in the ascendancy when 2-1 ahead but rarely looked like adding a third to kill the game.
At one point in the day, they were set to move up to fourth, but are now seventh. That said, only one point separates the teams from fourth down to eighth.
What did they say?
Dundee United assistant manager Liam Fox: "We're obviously disappointed being 2-1 up to only come away with a point, but I think today was about getting a reaction to the result the other night [defeat by Livingston].
"I think that performance shows that the players are still fighting and its going to go right to the wire for the top-six spot."
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "I'm absolutely delighted with the players. We were asking guys to go and play in positions they've never played in before. They worked for the team, got stuck in and got us out of here with a point.
"It was a tough, tough day for us because of the injuries. Sometimes you have to adapt and we've managed to do it today. I thought they were phenomenal."
What's next?
United host Celtic in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup on Monday, 14 March (19:45 GMT), with their next league game at St Mirren on Saturday, 19 March (15:00).
Hearts host St Mirren in the cup next Saturday (19:45) and are next in league business at home to Livingston seven days later (15:00).
Player of the match
SmithLiam Smith
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number20Player nameNeilsonAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number6Player nameMcDonaldAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number18Player nameButcherAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number33Player nameMcMannAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number29Player nameGrahamAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number3Player nameSpörleAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number9Player nameMcNultyAverage rating
6.13
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
5.51
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Siegrist
- 12EdwardsSubstituted forNeilsonat 44'minutes
- 29GrahamBooked at 82mins
- 18ButcherBooked at 32mins
- 7Niskanen
- 2Smith
- 23Harkes
- 6McDonaldBooked at 54mins
- 33McMannSubstituted forSpörleat 76'minutes
- 9McNultyBooked at 85mins
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Spörle
- 13Eriksson
- 15Akinola
- 17Meekison
- 20Neilson
- 26Mochrie
- 52Moore
- 53Macleod
- 58Anim Cudjoe
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gordon
- 12AtkinsonSubstituted forGinnellyat 45'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 4SouttarSubstituted forSibbickat 61'minutes
- 19HalkettBooked at 23mins
- 3Kingsley
- 14DevlinSubstituted forHaringat 30'minutes
- 6Baningime
- 18McKay
- 10Boyce
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forCochraneat 8'minutesSubstituted forHallidayat 39'minutes
- 20SimmsBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 8McEneff
- 9Woodburn
- 13Stewart
- 15Moore
- 16Halliday
- 17Cochrane
- 21Sibbick
- 30Ginnelly
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 7,172
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Liam Smith tries a through ball, but Nicky Clark is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Beni Baningime (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Kevin McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marc McNulty (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marc McNulty (Dundee United).
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Peter Haring.
Booking
Ross Graham (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Graham (Dundee United).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Heart of Midlothian 2. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kevin McDonald.
Post update
Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ross Graham.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley.
Post update
Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).