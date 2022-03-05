Match ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee 1.
Bottom club Dundee' situation "doesn't feel perilous" but manager Mark McGhee would take a relegation play-off place now after a 1-1 draw at Motherwell.
Paul McMullan's opener for the Covid-hit Dens Park side was cancelled out by Joe Efford's first Motherwell goal.
It means Dundee stay a point behind St Johnstone having played a game fewer, and eight points off 10th place.
"There's enough games for us to dig ourselves out in some shape or form," McGhee told BBC Scotland.
"There is belief, there is desire and there is resilience. We're matching St Johnstone point-by-point. If that's all we can do until we play them, we might have to beat them even to get into the play-off.
"We might have to win a play-off. I think we should have no fear of that. If that's what it ends up, that's what it ends up and we'll take it now."
Dundee, showing five changes from their midweek draw with Hibernian, have now lost two and drawn two under McGhee.
Motherwell slip to eighth after a 10th winless league game in succession but are level on points with the two sides above them and a point off Hibs and Livingston.
Dundee led after Cammy Kerr's deep cross was retrieved by McMullan on the left. O'Donnell looked to have the situation under control until the forward nicked the ball away and curled superbly into the top right-hand corner.
A Max Anderson effort went wide as Dundee tried to consolidate their position but Motherwell got level after some industrious work from Kevin Van Veen.
The striker battled his way to the bye-line and cut back for Efford, who recovered from a heavy touch to finish across the body of Harrison Sharp, who was making his first start for Dundee.
Efford was off target with a couple of attempts and Kaiyne Woolery could not get the better of Sharp with his back to goal before half-time.
McDaid's shot was fumbled then claimed by Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly in the second half and a subsequent volley from the winger was too high from close range.
McDaid then tried a low shot that was going wide but Jordan McGhee turned it towards goal, forcing Kelly to be alert. Jordan Marshall's trundled effort went narrowly past Kelly's goal moments later.
Mark O'Hara swerved an attempt wide and team-mate Van Veen's curling effort missed the top right corner from inside the box.
Woolery was involved as Motherwell claimed for two penalties in the closing stages. First, the winger went down whilst running away from goal in the box but the officials saw no foul.
And, after Woolery's shot was saved, Ross Tierney went to ground under Lee Ashcroft's challenge as he tried to latch on to the rebound but again play continued.
Man of the match - Declan McDaid
What we learned
Motherwell's lack of league wins in 2022 is a bit of mystery given their attacking options.
The loss of goals such as McMullan's has not helped them and the packed nature of the Premiership mid-section means they are still in contention for a top-six place.
Dundee and bottom side St Johnstone have become detached in recent weeks and it really is a battle between the two to finish second bottom and avoid automatic relegation.
And with the fight McGhee's side showed at Fir Park, they have a chance.
What they said
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We're finding new ways to give really easy cheap goals away. We showed good response and came back into it and scored a good equaliser.
"We had good little spells of pressure and little spells of tempo where we got at them but not enough to overcome a team that we should do at home in these circumstances when we've got so much to play for. It's a disappointing day."
Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "The young goalie went in and I thought he did brilliantly. Declan McDaid up front - he's not really played that position never mind played but I thought he had a terrific game.
"Having lost five from the team that played against Hibs in midweek, I think we've got to be satisfied."
What's next
Motherwell host Hibernian in the Scottish Cup next Sunday (12:30 GMT). Dundee are at home to St Mirren in a rearranged Premiership match on Wednesday (19:45), then take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup at Dens Park next Sunday (16:00).
