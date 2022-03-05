Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Melker Hallberg had one of the few efforts on goal against his former side

Hibernian moved back up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a scoreless draw with St Johnstone - their third consecutive goalless game.

Neither side truly looked like scoring, with chances at a premium in a hard-fought encounter.

But the point was enough to push the Edinburgh side above Livingston on goal difference, with the West Lothian outfit hosting Celtic on Sunday.

St Johnstone remain 11th, one point ahead of relegation rivals Dundee.

With both sets of attackers harmless instead of clinical, a goal appeared unlikely throughout. And while some managers and coaches would be delighted with the clean sheet, others would worry about the lack of goalscoring intent.

The first half, particularly, was devoid of noteworthy chances. Sylvester Jasper was the bright spark for the hosts but the on-loan Fulham youngster was not on the same wavelength as his fellow attackers.

The introduction of Elias Melkersen, making his home debut, allowed for some flickers of inspiration but he too was unable to break the deadlock.

Josh Doig had a chance to steal all three points when the ball dropped to him at the back post and he rasped a half-volley at goal, but it was deflected inches over the bar.

St Johnstone were unable to create much themselves, with Callum Hendry working tirelessly to poke and provoke the Hibs defence but ultimately nothing came from it.

The visitors were lucky to keep all 10 men on the pitch as Cammy MacPherson flew into Jake Doyle-Hayes, studs showing and foot off the ground, but Craig Napier deemed the tackle only worthy of a yellow.

Fortune also swayed the hosts' way, with Hendry bundled over in the box but Napier waving play on.

What we learned

The biggest talking point came off the pitch, rather than on it. Hibs' 'Football for a Fiver' campaign attracted a 20,000-plus crowd, with more than 2,000 travelling fans from Perth as well.

Four full stands at Easter Road, something not often seen, was pleasing to witness - even if the football was not.

Both sides lacked any confidence when they got into the final third. Hendry has been in good form for St Johnstone lately but he needs more support.

Martin Boyle is still Hibs' top scorer with seven goals, despite having left in January. Melkersen might be the man to replace him, but he needs time to bed in - time Hibs do not necessarily have in the race for Europe.

What's next?

Hibs take on Motherwell in Scottish Cup quarter-final action next Sunday (18:30 GMT), while St Johnstone have a gap before hosting Motherwell on Saturday, 19 March (15:00).

