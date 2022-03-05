Match ends, Hibernian 0, St. Johnstone 0.
Hibernian moved back up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a scoreless draw with St Johnstone - their third consecutive goalless game.
Neither side truly looked like scoring, with chances at a premium in a hard-fought encounter.
But the point was enough to push the Edinburgh side above Livingston on goal difference, with the West Lothian outfit hosting Celtic on Sunday.
St Johnstone remain 11th, one point ahead of relegation rivals Dundee.
With both sets of attackers harmless instead of clinical, a goal appeared unlikely throughout. And while some managers and coaches would be delighted with the clean sheet, others would worry about the lack of goalscoring intent.
The first half, particularly, was devoid of noteworthy chances. Sylvester Jasper was the bright spark for the hosts but the on-loan Fulham youngster was not on the same wavelength as his fellow attackers.
The introduction of Elias Melkersen, making his home debut, allowed for some flickers of inspiration but he too was unable to break the deadlock.
Josh Doig had a chance to steal all three points when the ball dropped to him at the back post and he rasped a half-volley at goal, but it was deflected inches over the bar.
St Johnstone were unable to create much themselves, with Callum Hendry working tirelessly to poke and provoke the Hibs defence but ultimately nothing came from it.
The visitors were lucky to keep all 10 men on the pitch as Cammy MacPherson flew into Jake Doyle-Hayes, studs showing and foot off the ground, but Craig Napier deemed the tackle only worthy of a yellow.
Fortune also swayed the hosts' way, with Hendry bundled over in the box but Napier waving play on.
Man of the match - Sylvester Jasper
What we learned
The biggest talking point came off the pitch, rather than on it. Hibs' 'Football for a Fiver' campaign attracted a 20,000-plus crowd, with more than 2,000 travelling fans from Perth as well.
Four full stands at Easter Road, something not often seen, was pleasing to witness - even if the football was not.
Both sides lacked any confidence when they got into the final third. Hendry has been in good form for St Johnstone lately but he needs more support.
Martin Boyle is still Hibs' top scorer with seven goals, despite having left in January. Melkersen might be the man to replace him, but he needs time to bed in - time Hibs do not necessarily have in the race for Europe.
What's next?
Hibs take on Motherwell in Scottish Cup quarter-final action next Sunday (18:30 GMT), while St Johnstone have a gap before hosting Motherwell on Saturday, 19 March (15:00).
Player of the match
ClarkZander Clark
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number34Player nameMelkersenAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number23Player nameAllanAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number30Player nameHaugeAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number20Player nameJasperAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number21Player nameDabrowskiAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number80Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number8Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number9Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
4.61
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number29Player nameHallbergAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number22Player nameHendryAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number5Player nameClearyAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number27Player nameSangAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number3Player nameGallacherAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number11Player nameO'HalloranAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number16Player nameMahonAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number23Player nameÇiftçiAverage rating
4.69
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 21Dabrowski
- 27Cadden
- 5Porteous
- 3Doig
- 8WrightSubstituted forHaugeat 72'minutes
- 22Doyle-HayesBooked at 90mins
- 32Campbell
- 16Stevenson
- 80HendersonSubstituted forAllanat 59'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 20Jasper
- 9DoidgeSubstituted forMelkersenat 59'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 23Allan
- 24McGregor
- 25Scott
- 30Hauge
- 31Mitchell
- 34Melkersen
- 36Delferriere
- 39O'Connor
- 46Blaney
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Clark
- 5ClearyBooked at 50mins
- 6Gordon
- 4McCartSubstituted forMahonat 85'minutes
- 27SangSubstituted forBrownat 20'minutesSubstituted forO'Halloranat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 29Hallberg
- 18MacPhersonBooked at 54mins
- 3Gallacher
- 21Crawford
- 14MiddletonSubstituted forÇiftçiat 59'minutes
- 22Hendry
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 7May
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 15Gilmour
- 16Mahon
- 17Bair
- 23Çiftçi
- 34Butterfield
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 19,585
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, St. Johnstone 0.
Post update
Foul by Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian).
Post update
Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).
Post update
Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Runar Hauge (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nadir Çiftçi (St. Johnstone).
Booking
Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian).
Post update
Nadir Çiftçi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by John Mahon.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Doig (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. John Mahon replaces Jamie McCart.
Post update
Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nadir Çiftçi (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt missed. Runar Hauge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Alister Crawford.