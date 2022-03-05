Match ends, Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0.
Rangers moved level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to Kemar Roofe's bundled late winner at a packed Ibrox.
Rangers celebrated 150 years since their foundation, but the players fell short of the pre-match pyrotechnics.
It looked like a determined and organised Aberdeen would secure a third consecutive draw with the Glasgow side.
But substitute Roofe was on hand to tap home from close range from a James Tavernier header into the six-yard box.
It leaves Aberdeen sitting third bottom of the table without a win in 10 games and still searching for a win under new manager Jim Goodwin.
Rangers, now unbeaten in nine since losing to Celtic, stay behind their city rivals on goal difference before the leaders' visit to Livingston on Sunday.
With Rangers having been held at home by Motherwell last Sunday and struggled at times against St Johnstone in midweek, Giovanni van Bronckhorst freshened up his side, with fit-again Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack back as a driving force.
However, it was Aberdeen who were winning the midfield battle even with combative former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown a surprise absentee from the match-day squad.
Goodwin could be seen geeing up his troops one by one during the pre-match warm-up and whatever the manager said had the desired effect as his players hunted the opposition in packs.
Alfredo Morelos sent an early shot across the face of goal, but a Glen Kamara cut-back that deflected off visiting midfielder Connor Barron and on to the outside of the near post was the only threat of note Rangers could muster before the break.
Van Bronckhorst had moved Calvin Bassey from left-back to central defence, with Leon Balogun dropped to the bench, and the Nigerian looked increasingly nervous as the visitors targeted him.
Goodwin had lost all seven of his Premiership matches against Rangers as St Mirren manager, but he it looked like he had found a way to frustrate them this time.
Even as the hosts took a firm grip on second-half possession, their attacks were looking disjointed and increasingly desperate.
That was until Kamara jinked to the bye-line and sent over a cross that was headed on by Tavernier before striker Roofe applied the finishing touch from a couple of yards out to ensure the home anniversary did not fall flat.
Man of the match - Ryan Jack
What did we learn?
Rangers have only lost once since Van Bronckhorst took over from Steven Gerrard, but they have yet to recover their balance domestically since that 3-0 drubbing from Celtic.
The Dutchman must find a way of translating the dynamism and creativity that swept Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League into their Premiership performances.
For Aberdeen, Goodwin will at least be pleased that his side showed the commitment he complained was lacking in midweek against Hearts.
However, that has to translate into wins in their three remaining fixtures before the division splits into two if their outside chances of making the top six are to be realised.
What's next?
Rangers prepare for Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg at home to Red Star Belgrade (20:00 GMT) before next Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final at Dundee (16:00), while Aberdeen's next game is at home to Hibernian in the Premiership on 19 March.
Player of the match
BarronConnor Barron
