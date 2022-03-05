Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers1AberdeenAberdeen0

Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen: Ibrox side level with leaders Celtic after Kemar Roofe winner

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Rangers celebrate
Rangers celebrated 150 years since their foundation before kick-off

Rangers moved level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to Kemar Roofe's bundled late winner at a packed Ibrox.

Rangers celebrated 150 years since their foundation, but the players fell short of the pre-match pyrotechnics.

It looked like a determined and organised Aberdeen would secure a third consecutive draw with the Glasgow side.

But substitute Roofe was on hand to tap home from close range from a James Tavernier header into the six-yard box.

It leaves Aberdeen sitting third bottom of the table without a win in 10 games and still searching for a win under new manager Jim Goodwin.

Rangers, now unbeaten in nine since losing to Celtic, stay behind their city rivals on goal difference before the leaders' visit to Livingston on Sunday.

With Rangers having been held at home by Motherwell last Sunday and struggled at times against St Johnstone in midweek, Giovanni van Bronckhorst freshened up his side, with fit-again Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack back as a driving force.

However, it was Aberdeen who were winning the midfield battle even with combative former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown a surprise absentee from the match-day squad.

Goodwin could be seen geeing up his troops one by one during the pre-match warm-up and whatever the manager said had the desired effect as his players hunted the opposition in packs.

Alfredo Morelos sent an early shot across the face of goal, but a Glen Kamara cut-back that deflected off visiting midfielder Connor Barron and on to the outside of the near post was the only threat of note Rangers could muster before the break.

Van Bronckhorst had moved Calvin Bassey from left-back to central defence, with Leon Balogun dropped to the bench, and the Nigerian looked increasingly nervous as the visitors targeted him.

Goodwin had lost all seven of his Premiership matches against Rangers as St Mirren manager, but he it looked like he had found a way to frustrate them this time.

Even as the hosts took a firm grip on second-half possession, their attacks were looking disjointed and increasingly desperate.

That was until Kamara jinked to the bye-line and sent over a cross that was headed on by Tavernier before striker Roofe applied the finishing touch from a couple of yards out to ensure the home anniversary did not fall flat.

Man of the match - Ryan Jack

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and Rangers' Ryan Jack
It was all a bit of a grind for both sides, but Jack consistently probed the visiting defence from midfield

What did we learn?

Rangers have only lost once since Van Bronckhorst took over from Steven Gerrard, but they have yet to recover their balance domestically since that 3-0 drubbing from Celtic.

The Dutchman must find a way of translating the dynamism and creativity that swept Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League into their Premiership performances.

For Aberdeen, Goodwin will at least be pleased that his side showed the commitment he complained was lacking in midweek against Hearts.

However, that has to translate into wins in their three remaining fixtures before the division splits into two if their outside chances of making the top six are to be realised.

What's next?

Rangers prepare for Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg at home to Red Star Belgrade (20:00 GMT) before next Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final at Dundee (16:00), while Aberdeen's next game is at home to Hibernian in the Premiership on 19 March.

Player of the match

BarronConnor Barron

with an average of 7.22

Rangers

  1. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    5.89

  2. Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    4.66

  3. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    4.64

  4. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    4.37

  5. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.36

  6. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    4.31

  7. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    4.27

  8. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    4.23

  9. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.23

  10. Squad number17Player nameAyodele-Aribo
    Average rating

    4.20

  11. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.13

  12. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    4.10

  13. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    4.09

  14. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    4.03

  15. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    3.96

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number29Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    7.22

  2. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    6.85

  3. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.77

  4. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    6.73

  5. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    6.72

  6. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    6.71

  7. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    6.70

  8. Squad number5Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    6.66

  9. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.63

  10. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    6.55

  11. Squad number18Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    6.54

  12. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    5.47

  13. Squad number21Player namePolvara
    Average rating

    5.20

  14. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    5.14

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2TavernierBooked at 79mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 3Bassey
  • 31BarisicSubstituted forBalogunat 59'minutes
  • 8JackSubstituted forLundstramat 78'minutes
  • 18Kamara
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forArfieldat 59'minutes
  • 17Ayodele-Aribo
  • 14Kent
  • 20MorelosSubstituted forRoofeat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lundstram
  • 5Helander
  • 16Ramsey
  • 19Sands
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe
  • 26Balogun
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield

Aberdeen

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 16Ojo
  • 5GallagherBooked at 25mins
  • 27Bates
  • 17HayesSubstituted forRamsayat 80'minutes
  • 10BesuijenBooked at 89mins
  • 2McCrorieSubstituted forPolvaraat 85'minutes
  • 29Barron
  • 19FergusonBooked at 63mins
  • 9Ramírez
  • 18McLennanSubstituted forMacKenzieat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 15McGeouch
  • 20Jenks
  • 21Polvara
  • 22Ramsay
  • 25Woods
  • 28Ruth
  • 39Milne
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
50,010

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home20
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

  4. Post update

    Kemar Roofe (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Connor Barron (Aberdeen).

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Dante Polvara (Aberdeen).

  7. Booking

    Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).

  13. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Declan Gallagher tries a through ball, but Christian Ramírez is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Dante Polvara replaces Ross McCrorie.

  18. Post update

    Kemar Roofe (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Ayodele-Aribo.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29224362174570
2Rangers30217260243670
3Hearts30148842311150
4Hibernian30910112830-237
5Livingston29107123235-337
6Ross County3099124347-436
7Dundee Utd3099122633-736
8Motherwell3099123144-1336
9St Mirren29712102640-1433
10Aberdeen3088143338-532
11St Johnstone3059161836-1824
12Dundee2958162450-2623
View full Scottish Premiership table

