Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County1St MirrenSt Mirren0

Ross County 1-0 St Mirren: Hosts into top six thanks to Hungbo penalty

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Joseph Hungbo won it for County from the spot for the second successive match
Joseph Hungbo won it for County from the spot for the second successive match

Ross County moved into the Scottish Premiership's top six as their fine run of form continued with a win over St Mirren in Dingwall.

The first half was devoid of clear-cut chances but Joseph Hungbo netted from the spot minutes after the interval - his second penalty in a week.

Stephen Robinson has now lost all three of his matches in charge of St Mirren, who stay ninth.

County are 13 points off bottom, having spent seven weeks there this term.

There wasn't much to report on from the opening 45 minutes. Both sides showed attacking impetus at times but there was only one recorded shot on target and no clear-cut opportunities.

The second half took all of four minutes to eclipse it. Jordan White flicked on a long throw-in that ping-ponged around the box before eventually landing for Regan Charles-Cook, who was clumsily barged down by Alex Gogic.

Hungbo converted his second penalty in as many games as he lashed in off the underside of the bar, with a gasp of relief coming from the home fans as it bounced on the right side of the line.

St Mirren didn't limp to defeat, though, with a handful of chances simply needing a more clinical touch.

Jordan Jones stumbled his way to the byeline and managed to dig out a cutback to Eamonn Brophy. The striker reversed his shot back towards goal well and called Ross Laidlaw into his first piece of action to palm it past a post.

A superb St Mirren corner then went begging as no one attacked it, allowing Laidlaw to gather the bouncing ball in the middle of the box unchallenged.

County did not surrender their grip on the game despite St Mirren's stirring second-half revival as they defended resolutely as the pressure from the visitors grew.

Man of the match — Joseph Hungbo

Electric in attack and constantly stressing the St Mirren full-backs. A truly athletic display was capped off with a well-struck penalty to send his side into the top six.
Electric in attack and constantly stressing the St Mirren full-backs. A truly athletic display was capped off with a well-struck penalty to send his side into the top six.

What did we learn?

No one in the league will want to play County now. They've only lost two of their last 10 games and even when Regan Charles-Cook - the league's top scorer - isn't firing on all cylinders, there are plenty of others ready to step up.

Whisper it, but might passports be getting looked out as they continue to climb the table?

St Mirren changed to 4-3-3 in the second half and it would be a surprise if they don't try it more often.

Brophy was a nuisance for County in nearly every attack his side launched, perhaps with a point to prove to a still somewhat new manager that he should be his focal point going forward.

What did they say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Terrific win. To have three games in a week and get three wins gives us real good momentum.

"I'm really pleased about the spine of the team. I thought our centre backs and our midfielders and our centre forward really kept that strength together when it's needed."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "It's very disappointing. I've come in and tried to just go along with what was there but now I have to go and try to put my stamp on it.

"I've tried to keep people happy and keep going along with a team that had a chance to get in the top six — and still do because things change very quickly in football — but we've got three games now we must get points from, simple as that."

What's next?

Ross County are away to Celtic in the league on Saturday 19 March (15:00 GMT), while St Mirren host Dundee United. Before then, the Paisley side travel to face Dundee on Wednesday (19:45) in their game in hand.

Player of the match

RandallConnor Randall

with an average of 9.10

Ross County

  1. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    9.10

  2. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    8.19

  3. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    7.96

  4. Squad number23Player nameHungbo
    Average rating

    7.87

  5. Squad number6Player namePaton
    Average rating

    7.59

  6. Squad number16Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    7.58

  7. Squad number19Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    7.57

  8. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    7.53

  9. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    7.48

  10. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    7.29

  11. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    7.15

  12. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.91

  13. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    6.89

  14. Squad number20Player nameDrysdale
    Average rating

    6.84

St Mirren

  1. Squad number26Player nameLyness
    Average rating

    6.82

  2. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    6.50

  3. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    6.50

  4. Squad number5Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    6.16

  5. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    6.11

  6. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    6.03

  7. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    5.92

  8. Squad number12Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.86

  9. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    5.57

  10. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    5.55

  11. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.50

  12. Squad number7Player nameJones
    Average rating

    5.40

  13. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    4.82

  14. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    4.79

  15. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    4.32

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 19Ramsay
  • 5Baldwin
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 2Randall
  • 8Callachan
  • 22Tillson
  • 23HungboSubstituted forSpittalat 76'minutes
  • 6PatonSubstituted forSamuelat 90+2'minutes
  • 17Charles-CookSubstituted forDrysdaleat 84'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 3Vokins
  • 7Spittal
  • 10Samuel
  • 18Burroughs
  • 20Drysdale
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 30Wright
  • 32Mackinnon

St Mirren

Formation 5-4-1

  • 26Lyness
  • 2Tait
  • 5McCarthySubstituted forBrophyat 52'minutes
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 3Tanser
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forErhahonat 45'minutesBooked at 54mins
  • 6PowerSubstituted forHendersonat 87'minutes
  • 13Gogic
  • 7Jones
  • 21GreiveSubstituted forMainat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 10Main
  • 12Henderson
  • 16Erhahon
  • 22Fraser
  • 27Urminsky
  • 39Smith
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
3,229

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 1, St. Mirren 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 1, St. Mirren 0.

  3. Post update

    Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kayne Ramsay (Ross County).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Dominic Samuel replaces Harrison Paton.

  6. Post update

    Jordan Jones (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Jay Henderson replaces Alan Power.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren).

  10. Post update

    Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Declan Drysdale replaces Regan Charles-Cook.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Richard Tait.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Blair Spittal replaces Joseph Hungbo.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren).

  17. Post update

    Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29224362174570
2Rangers30217260243670
3Hearts30148842311150
4Hibernian30910112830-237
5Livingston29107123235-337
6Ross County3099124347-436
7Dundee Utd3099122633-736
8Motherwell3099123144-1336
9St Mirren29712102640-1433
10Aberdeen3088143338-532
11St Johnstone3059161836-1824
12Dundee2958162450-2623
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport