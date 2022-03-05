Match ends, Ross County 1, St. Mirren 0.
Ross County moved into the Scottish Premiership's top six as their fine run of form continued with a win over St Mirren in Dingwall.
The first half was devoid of clear-cut chances but Joseph Hungbo netted from the spot minutes after the interval - his second penalty in a week.
Stephen Robinson has now lost all three of his matches in charge of St Mirren, who stay ninth.
County are 13 points off bottom, having spent seven weeks there this term.
There wasn't much to report on from the opening 45 minutes. Both sides showed attacking impetus at times but there was only one recorded shot on target and no clear-cut opportunities.
The second half took all of four minutes to eclipse it. Jordan White flicked on a long throw-in that ping-ponged around the box before eventually landing for Regan Charles-Cook, who was clumsily barged down by Alex Gogic.
Hungbo converted his second penalty in as many games as he lashed in off the underside of the bar, with a gasp of relief coming from the home fans as it bounced on the right side of the line.
St Mirren didn't limp to defeat, though, with a handful of chances simply needing a more clinical touch.
Jordan Jones stumbled his way to the byeline and managed to dig out a cutback to Eamonn Brophy. The striker reversed his shot back towards goal well and called Ross Laidlaw into his first piece of action to palm it past a post.
A superb St Mirren corner then went begging as no one attacked it, allowing Laidlaw to gather the bouncing ball in the middle of the box unchallenged.
County did not surrender their grip on the game despite St Mirren's stirring second-half revival as they defended resolutely as the pressure from the visitors grew.
Man of the match — Joseph Hungbo
What did we learn?
No one in the league will want to play County now. They've only lost two of their last 10 games and even when Regan Charles-Cook - the league's top scorer - isn't firing on all cylinders, there are plenty of others ready to step up.
Whisper it, but might passports be getting looked out as they continue to climb the table?
St Mirren changed to 4-3-3 in the second half and it would be a surprise if they don't try it more often.
Brophy was a nuisance for County in nearly every attack his side launched, perhaps with a point to prove to a still somewhat new manager that he should be his focal point going forward.
What did they say?
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Terrific win. To have three games in a week and get three wins gives us real good momentum.
"I'm really pleased about the spine of the team. I thought our centre backs and our midfielders and our centre forward really kept that strength together when it's needed."
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "It's very disappointing. I've come in and tried to just go along with what was there but now I have to go and try to put my stamp on it.
"I've tried to keep people happy and keep going along with a team that had a chance to get in the top six — and still do because things change very quickly in football — but we've got three games now we must get points from, simple as that."
What's next?
Ross County are away to Celtic in the league on Saturday 19 March (15:00 GMT), while St Mirren host Dundee United. Before then, the Paisley side travel to face Dundee on Wednesday (19:45) in their game in hand.
