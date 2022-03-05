League Two
BradfordBradford City15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium

Bradford City v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green331910463283567
2Northampton34169939271257
3Mansfield32168844341056
4Tranmere34168103627956
5Exeter321412647331454
6Sutton United33159950391154
7Newport341411955451053
8Swindon331410955401552
9Bristol Rovers33149104640651
10Port Vale321311846321450
11Salford32138113730747
12Hartlepool34129133443-945
13Harrogate341111125150144
14Crawley32128124144-344
15Bradford34913123743-640
16Walsall34109153646-1039
17Rochdale32814103942-338
18Leyton Orient32713124034634
19Carlisle33810152645-1934
20Colchester34712153249-1733
21Stevenage34712153052-2233
22Barrow33711153040-1032
23Oldham32710153349-1631
24Scunthorpe34411192459-3523
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC