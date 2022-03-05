Harrogate Town v Hartlepool United

Foul by Lewis Page (Harrogate Town).
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Oxley
- 6Burrell
- 5Smith
- 33Richards
- 2Fallowfield
- 7Thomson
- 16Pattison
- 3Page
- 21Diamond
- 18Muldoon
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 8Kavanagh
- 9Beck
- 13Cracknell
- 14Sheron
- 19Austerfield
- 30Power
Hartlepool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Killip
- 2Sterry
- 4Liddle
- 5Odusina
- 3Ferguson
- 6Shelton
- 8Featherstone
- 22Crawford
- 10Molyneux
- 7Bogle
- 12Grey
Substitutes
- 11Carver
- 14Holohan
- 15Hull
- 18Smith
- 21Fletcher
- 30White
- 31Bilokapic
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Mark Shelton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Foul by George Thomson (Harrogate Town).
Post update
David Ferguson (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Gary Liddle.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Armstrong.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.