League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town0HartlepoolHartlepool United0

Harrogate Town v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 6Burrell
  • 5Smith
  • 33Richards
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 7Thomson
  • 16Pattison
  • 3Page
  • 21Diamond
  • 18Muldoon
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 8Kavanagh
  • 9Beck
  • 13Cracknell
  • 14Sheron
  • 19Austerfield
  • 30Power

Hartlepool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 4Liddle
  • 5Odusina
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 8Featherstone
  • 22Crawford
  • 10Molyneux
  • 7Bogle
  • 12Grey

Substitutes

  • 11Carver
  • 14Holohan
  • 15Hull
  • 18Smith
  • 21Fletcher
  • 30White
  • 31Bilokapic
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Page (Harrogate Town).

  2. Post update

    Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town).

  4. Post update

    Mark Shelton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town).

  6. Post update

    Foul by George Thomson (Harrogate Town).

  7. Post update

    David Ferguson (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Gary Liddle.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Armstrong.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green331910463283567
2Northampton34169939271257
3Mansfield32168844341056
4Tranmere34168103627956
5Exeter321412647331454
6Sutton United33159950391154
7Newport341411955451053
8Swindon331410955401552
9Bristol Rovers33149104640651
10Port Vale321311846321450
11Salford32138113730747
12Hartlepool34129133443-945
13Harrogate341111125150144
14Crawley32128124144-344
15Bradford34913123743-640
16Walsall34109153646-1039
17Rochdale32814103942-338
18Leyton Orient32713124034634
19Carlisle33810152645-1934
20Colchester34712153249-1733
21Stevenage34712153052-2233
22Barrow33711153040-1032
23Oldham32710153349-1631
24Scunthorpe34411192459-3523
View full League Two table

