FulhamFulham2BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Fulham 2-0 Blackburn - Championship leaders pull clear with confident victory

Harry Wilson
Harry Wilson's 10th goal of the season helped give Fulham breathing space

Fulham extended their lead at the top of the Championship to 11 points with victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers at Craven Cottage.

It was the Cottagers' ninth win in their past 11 league games, and followed a dominant first-half display in which Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson netted without reply.

The hosts started at full pelt and took the game to Rovers, whose passive display in the opening 45 was punished when Kebano fired in after Neco Williams' shot was spilled by Thomas Kaminski, and then when Wilson lifted a long through-ball from former Blackburn loanee Tosin Adarabioyo over the Belgian keeper for a second.

Sam Gallagher was sent on after the break to give the visitors more of a presence up front and he was only denied a goal by the offside flag after burying the rebound from a Bradley Johnson header.

Despite an improved effort from Rovers, Marco Silva's hosts still had chances to further extend their lead with 34-goal Aleksandar Mitrovic bulleting a header into the side-netting and Williams hitting the bar spectacularly when trying to catch out Kaminski, who also beat away a Wilson free-kick late on.

Tony Mowbray's team are still fourth, although results could see them slip out of the top six come the end of the day.

Fulham's 7-0 thumping of Blackburn back in November proved a catalyst for the Lancashire side, triggering a 10-game unbeaten run which propelled them into the promotion mix.

However, they have failed to find that groove of late, with 20-goal top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz unavailable through injury, and have now scored just once in seven games.

Other than Gallagher's disallowed finish, Rovers struggled to create genuine chances to trouble Marek Rodak in the Fulham goal.

The hosts played with intent, with Jean Michael Seri dominating in midfield alongside Harrison Reed, and the movement of Fabio Carvalho, Wilson and Kebano around centre-forward Mitrovic causing endless problems.

Mitrovic has been a headline maker for much of the season but it was his unselfish link-up play rather than his goalscoring which proved most impressive at the Cottage, holding the ball up and bringing team-mates into the attack.

Their seemingly relentless march to promotion continues, as the division's leading scorers also kept a fourth clean sheet in six with this success.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N WilliamsBooked at 64minsSubstituted forTeteat 85'minutes
  • 16Tosin
  • 13ReamBooked at 80mins
  • 33Robinson
  • 6Reed
  • 24SeriSubstituted forChalobahat 80'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 85'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26LenihanBooked at 87mins
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 42ZeefuikSubstituted forRankin-Costelloat 17'minutes
  • 27Travis
  • 4Johnson
  • 3Pickering
  • 28Giles
  • 10DolanBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRothwellat 66'minutes
  • 7KhadraSubstituted forGallagherat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Davenport
  • 8Rothwell
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 19Hedges
  • 21Buckley
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
19,343

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Giles tries a through ball, but Sam Gallagher is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bradley Johnson (Blackburn Rovers).

  8. Booking

    Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Kenny Tete replaces Neco Williams.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid replaces Neeskens Kebano.

  15. Post update

    Neco Williams (Fulham) hits the bar with a right footed shot from more than 35 yards following a fast break.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Jean Michaël Seri.

  18. Booking

    Tim Ream (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neco Williams.

  20. Post update

    Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

