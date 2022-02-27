Matt Grimes was the subject of more than one bid from Fulham last summer

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes believes head coach Russell Martin can lead the club back to the Premier League.

Grimes saw the Swans bow out of the top flight after relegation in 2018.

"I want to play in the Premier League with Swansea again," he said.

"I love the club and I truly believe that he [Martin] has got what it takes, his ideas, bringing players through and hopefully adding one or two as well. We will get there."

The 26-year-old midfielder, who has been with Swansea since 2015, signed a new three and half year contract last November, despite interest from Fulham in the summer.

Martin joined the Swans last summer following the departure of Steve Cooper and brought an emphasis on possession-based football, but results have been mixed with the club currently 17th in the Championship.

Grimes is confident in their "long term project".

"I think it's there for all to see this year that we've been top in some of the games, it's just about finding that consistency," he said.

"I'm really enjoying it [playing under Martin] - probably more than I have done in my whole career to be honest.

"I wouldn't have signed a new deal if I didn't believe in what the manager is doing and how he's going about getting the team playing in a certain way.

"I'm absolutely loving it, the lads are loving it, the vibe is good in the training ground. We've had a few difficult moments but we're looking forward to the future."

Grimes added: "I hope that they [the fans] are seeing the things that we're doing this year and feel positively about it.

"I know they've had some horrible away trips which I can only apologise for because the lads haven't been good enough.

"But I just hope that they are buying, as much as we are, into what we are doing and know that in the future it's going to be really good and a real joy to watch".

Swansea travel to face West Bromwich Albion on Monday after a poor run of form away from home. They have lost their last six games on the road, but Grimes hopes to put that right against the Baggies.

"We get the information and the detail we need, so it is down to us to deliver. We have to be accountable for how we perform and the Stoke and Sheffield United games were nowhere near it and that is no-one's fault but ours.

"That's nothing to do with the manager, that's down to us as players because we love his ideas and how he wants to play."