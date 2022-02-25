Last updated on .From the section Walsall

New Walsall boss Michael Flynn says he was close to taking a managerial role at a Championship club and turned down other League Two jobs before opting to take the reins at the Banks's Stadium.

Flynn spent four and a half years at Newport before leaving in October 2021.

The 41-year old was linked with several clubs after he left the Exiles and even considered a National League job offer.

"When I first left I was very close to getting a Championship job," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"Then I got offered a few League Two and got linked to League One jobs, but they didn't feel the right fit.

"There was a job in the National League as well, which was a very exciting project and if I wasn't talking to the Championship club at the time I might have taken it."

Flynn has been reunited this week with his long-time assistant manager Wayne Hatswell.

Under Flynn and Hatswell, Newport reached two League Two play-off finals - and Flynn says he is a key signing for the Saddlers.

"He's brilliant," he said. "From the minute we worked together, we were a good team. He is someone I trust fully.

"He's very good at his job and now he has a massive amount of experience as well. He's somebody that I wanted with me, and it will only be a good thing for myself and for Walsall as well."

Flynn is now turning his attentions to another Walsall signing with Welsh connections, former Cardiff striker Lee Tomlin.

The 33-year old has joined Walsall until the end of the season.

Tomlin left the Bluebirds last October, having not played for them for 12 months.

He was training with Wrexham earlier this month, but will now play for Walsall as they look to improve on a disappointing campaign so far.

"He's a huge signing," added Flynn. "He can win a game on his own on any given day.

"I called him the key master and he was blushing! He can unlock any door in League Two because the quality he got in above this level.

"It's all about getting him sharp and on the pitch as much as we can because he will be a big signing, not just for me but for the other players and the supporters as well."