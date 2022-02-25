The result moves Derry top of the table on four points

Jamie McGonigle struck a last-gasp winner to lift Derry City to a 2-1 win over champions Shamrock Rovers at a sold-out Brandywell.

Will Patching's penalty had given Derry the lead on 55 minutes after McGonigle was fouled in the area.

Dylan Watts' free-kick restored parity for Rovers.

But in the 95th minute, McGonigle pounced on a Roberto Lopes mistake and crashed the ball into the top corner as Derry lay down an early-season marker.

McGonigle capitalised on Lopes' error by driving to the edge of the box and unleashing a devastating left-footed strike that gave Rovers keeper Alan Mannus no chance and sparked euphoric scenes at a packed Brandywell.

Shamrock Rovers finished 24 points ahead of Derry last season and many saw this as a test of Ruaidhri Higgins' side's title credentials, and on the evidence of this result, many will feel they are capable of taking the title away from Tallaght.

For Higgins, it was the perfect end to a week in which he signed a contract extension to keep him at Derry until 2025.

In the early goings, both teams carved out chances to take the lead as Rovers' Danny Mandroiu should have done better from inside the area while Brandon Kavanagh tried his luck from the edge of the box for Derry.

Eoin Toal and Danny Lafferty went close from Candystripes corners as Derry grabbed a foothold in the game with Rovers struggling in the swirling wind.

On 18 minutes though, Rory Gaffney went bearing down on goal for the visitors and lifted his shot towards the roof of the net but Brian Maher managed to beat it away with his right hand.

McGonigle's goal-bound effort was charged down by Lopes and Mandroiu almost put Rovers before the break with a spectacular bicycle kick.

But it was the hosts who broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half when McGonigle was bundled over in the box by Jack Byrne, allowing Patching to beat Mannus from the spot.

On 73 minutes, however, the Hoops responded. City's wall failed to do their job as Watts curled his free-kick beyond Maher.

Derry lost three of the four meetings between these sides and were without a win against the Hoops since 2017 and it looked as though that run would continue until McGonigle popped up to win it with virtually the last kick of the game.