Match ends, Manchester City 4, Manchester United 1.
Manchester City outclassed Manchester United to maintain control of the Premier League title race with an outstanding display at Etihad Stadium.
City remain six points clear of Liverpool having played one game more after a victory that was arguably even more convincing than the scoreline suggests.
Ralf Rangnick's side were without injured Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, as well as Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, who have Covid-19, and found themselves overwhelmed by the quality and intensity of the reigning champions.
Kevin de Bruyne was at the heart of it all. He put City ahead with a crisp early finish then restored their lead before half-time after Jadon Sancho put United level with precise low strike, the Belgian's second hammered home in a goalmouth scramble.
City turned up the tempo after the break and got the goal their vast superiority deserved after 68 minutes when Riyad Mahrez met De Bruyne's corner on the half-volley to beat United keeper David de Gea. The goal came via a deflection off United captain Harry Maguire, who endured a nightmare afternoon.
It got even better for City in the closing moments when Mahrez raced clear to beat De Gea, the goal being given after a lengthy VAR check for offside.
- Follow reaction to Manchester City v Manchester United in the Premier League
- Visit our Manchester City page
- Go straight to all the best Manchester United content
Man City respond to pressure
Manchester City felt Liverpool at their back after Jurgen Klopp's side moved to within three points following their win against West Ham United but the champions could not have responded more impressively.
From the first whistle, City imposed themselves on Manchester United and Sancho's fine equaliser proved to be only a minor inconvenience as the gap between Guardiola's team and their arch-rivals was brutally exposed.
De Bruyne was the mastermind, scoring twice and creating City's third, the shining star in a galaxy on display at Etihad Stadium as they showed they are in no mood to relinquish their crown, no matter how hard Liverpool push them.
City's first-half performance was excellent but after the break they were simply magnificent as they over-ran United, who were not given a second on the ball and were unable to resist wave after wave of attacks.
Mahrez could have scored more than his two goals but for De Gea, while Joao Cancelo was also thwarted by the United keeper following an acrobatic volley.
City's dominance of possession and ability to carve open an admittedly vulnerable United defence at will delighted their supporters, who revelled in a show of superiority that left United a beaten and bedraggled side long before the end.
Maguire sums up Man Utd misery
This was a miserable and chastening 90 minutes for Manchester United and few of their players suffered more than captain Maguire.
Maguire was out of position for City's first, inexplicably let the ball go in a goalmouth scramble for De Bruyne's second and, unfortunately, deflected Mahrez's effort past De Gea for the third.
He was also booked for a crude, desperate tackle on De Bruyne and looked a like a player whose confidence was non-existent.
Rangnick was not helped by the injuries and illnesses that robbed him of key players but there was no excuse for the wastefulness in possession and the lack of defensive organisation, encapsulated by an amateurish S-shaped defensive "line" that saw Mahrez's final goal given after that VAR check.
The loss puts United in a desperate position in the battle for crucial fourth place and a spot in next season's Champions League after Arsenal's win at Watford strengthened their hold on that position. The Gunners are now fourth, a point ahead of United with three games in hand.
United, of course, are still in the Champions League but the notion that they have a chance of winning Europe's elite competition is the stuff of fantasy based on this grim evidence.
It was painful to watch United chasing shadows and outmanoeuvred at every turn by a City team they would like to regard as rivals.
United seem to be a club in limbo, with an interim manager in Rangnick and a squad of players who are not good enough and seem disaffected with life at the club.
Bruno Fernandes, such an inspiration when he first arrived, now spends more time arguing with officials and attempting to buy cheap fouls than acting as a creative force while the momentum and joy sparked by the return of Ronaldo has long since gone.
This was a dismal afternoon for United and they face an uphill fight to salvage their season.
Player of the match
De BruyneKevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.56
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
3.25
- Squad number6Player namePogbaAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
3.15
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
3.15
- Squad number27Player nameAlex TellesAverage rating
3.07
- Squad number14Player nameLingardAverage rating
2.99
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
2.88
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
2.83
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
2.19
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 14Laporte
- 27Cancelo
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forGündoganat 80'minutes
- 16Rodri
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 26Mahrez
- 47Foden
- 10Grealish
Substitutes
- 7Sterling
- 8Gündogan
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11Zinchenko
- 25Fernandinho
- 33Carson
- 48Delap
- 79Mbete
- 87McAtee
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 2Lindelöf
- 5MaguireBooked at 63mins
- 27Telles
- 39McTominay
- 17Fred
- 36ElangaSubstituted forLingardat 64'minutes
- 6PogbaSubstituted forRashfordat 64'minutes
- 25Sancho
- 18Bruno Fernandes
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 4Jones
- 8Mata
- 10Rashford
- 14Lingard
- 20Dalot
- 26Henderson
- 31Matic
- 46Mejbri
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 53,165
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Manchester United 1.
Post update
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Fred (Manchester United).
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United (Riyad Mahrez).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 4, Manchester United 1. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a through ball.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Post update
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Scott McTominay.
Post update
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Hand ball by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).
Post update
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Alex Telles (Manchester United).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
1st City goal - Maguire just standing around in front of and blocking De Gea’s vision?
2nd City goal - Maguire wandering around as if he didn’t know where on the planet he was.
3rd City goal – Maguire gets the last touch.
Sorry Utd fans, but Maguire is clearly losing games for you.
fair play, from a Leeds fan.
- Manchester United Football Club
Summed it up nicely.
A very good side against a very weak one.
Only one result!
92% city 8% utd
How? Either City are playing like gods or Utd are just THAT rubbish. I have seen championship teams do better vs city.
Pathetic