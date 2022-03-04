Manchester City v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Seven of the last nine Manchester derbies have been won by the away side, including November's meeting at Old Trafford, when Bernardo Silva scored in a 2-0 victory for City

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are without centre-back Ruben Dias, who will be missing for at least four weeks after injuring his hamstring at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Nathan Ake and Cole Palmer are City's only other absentees.

Manchester United welcome back midfielder Scott McTominay, who has returned to training after missing two matches through illness.

Edinson Cavani has overcome a groin problem and is also likely to be part of the matchday squad.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is probably City's most important game of the season.

We saw what Tottenham did to them on the counter-attack at Etihad Stadium a couple of weeks ago, and United have the players to carry out a similar plan.

I'm still not entirely convinced by United under Ralf Rangnick but they do always create chances - they were held by Watford last week, but they had enough opportunities to win three games.

So, I think United will score - but then they have to keep City out. I don't see that happening.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v legendary guitarist & Manchester City fan Johnny Marr

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The respective away side has won seven of the last nine Manchester derbies in all competitions, with the only home victory in this sequence being Manchester United's 2-0 win in March 2020.

This will be the 50th Premier League meeting between the clubs. There have been 21 away wins, more than any other fixture in the competition's history.

City are looking to complete the league double over United for the second time under manager Pep Guardiola, having also done so in 2018-19.

The Red Devils are vying to win four consecutive league and cup away games against City for the first time since a four-match streak between 1993 and 2000.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won 15 of their last 17 Premier League games (D1, L1).

The reigning champions have won all 20 league matches this season in which they scored first.

Pep Guardiola has lost four home games versus Manchester United, more than against any other opponent in his managerial career.

Raheem Sterling has failed to score in 23 league and cup appearances against Manchester United, including seven matches for Liverpool.

Sterling is vying to become the first Englishman to score for City against United in the top flight since James Milner in April 2013.

Kevin de Bruyne is one goal shy of 50 in the Premier League. He would become the fourth Belgian to reach the milestone.

Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in eight Premier League games (W4, D4), the longest current run without defeat in the division.

They've opened the scoring in seven of those eight fixtures, with last weekend's draw with Watford finishing 0-0.

The Reds have scored in 20 consecutive away matches in all competitions since a 0-0 draw at Leeds in April 2021.

Bruno Fernandes' next goal will be his 50th for Manchester United. He has made 115 appearances for the club.

Fernandes has both scored an assisted a goal in 14% of his Premier League appearances (11 of 77), the highest such ratio of any player to feature in at least 20 games.

