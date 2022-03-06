Premier League
WatfordWatford2ArsenalArsenal3

Watford 2-3 Arsenal: Three classy goals take Gunners into fourth place

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments279

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka is one of only two players under 21 to score eight goals in one of Europe's top five leagues this season

Arsenal climbed into the Champions League places with an entertaining victory over lowly Watford in a game with five quality goals.

The Hornets, who remain in the relegation zone, thought they had taken the lead within the first 20 seconds as Emmanuel Dennis slotted home but he was offside.

Martin Odegaard put Arsenal ahead not long afterwards after flicking the ball into the path of Bukayo Saka and then running into the centre to slot in Saka's cross.

Watford levelled with the best individual goal of the game, Cucho Hernandez's acrobatic flying volley from Kiko Femenia's cross.

The visitors restored their lead when Saka won the ball off Tom Cleverley and found Alexandre Lacazette, who rolled the ball back into Saka's path to fire into the top corner.

England star Saka was involved again in the third goal as his quick throw-in set up a move with Lacazette laying the ball off to Gabriel Martinelli to finish.

They looked as if they were cruising, and Eddie Nketiah hit the post, before Moussa Sissoko controlled the ball on his chest and beat Ben White before slotting in.

That set up a tense finale with Watford debutant Samuel Kalu forcing Aaron Ramsdale into a save with a long-range shot.

Arsenal move above Manchester United into fourth spot for a couple of hours at least, with United facing Manchester City in the derby.

Watford, who blow hot and cold too often, remain three points off safety.

Arteta plays his part in Gunners' win

The Gunners continued their surge up the table with an entertaining albeit ultimately tense win, keeping them unbeaten in the league since New Year's Day.

They played some really top-quality, slick football, even though they only had four efforts on target and were hanging on in the end after Sissoko struck.

It could have been so different though had Dennis timed his run better before slotting in Joao Pedro's pass just seconds into the game.

But Saka was excellent again and involved in all three goals. He has scored or assisted 13 Premier League goals this season, with only Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (17) involved in more in Europe's top five leagues among players under the age of 21.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had a big hand in the third goal, too, grabbing the ball after it went out of play and quickly passing it to Saka, who took the throw-in that led to the goal.

Watford played their part in an engaging contest - Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale was the much busier goalkeeper - but have won just once under Roy Hodgson.

They become the fourth team to lose eight successive Premier League home matches, after Sunderland, Wolves and Norwich.

Player of the match

SakaBukayo Saka

with an average of 8.61

Watford

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    5.87

  2. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    5.57

  3. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    5.56

  4. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    5.34

  5. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    5.25

  6. Squad number14Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    5.21

  7. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    5.12

  8. Squad number28Player nameKalu
    Average rating

    5.08

  9. Squad number22Player nameSamir
    Average rating

    4.92

  10. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    4.89

  11. Squad number6Player nameLouza
    Average rating

    4.83

  12. Squad number39Player nameKayembe
    Average rating

    4.80

  13. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    4.70

Arsenal

  1. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    8.61

  2. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    8.60

  3. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.87

  4. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    7.72

  5. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    7.53

  6. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.31

  7. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.00

  8. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.00

  9. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    6.95

  10. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    6.73

  11. Squad number17Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    6.71

  12. Squad number19Player namePépé
    Average rating

    6.38

  13. Squad number30Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    6.37

  14. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    6.37

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Foster
  • 21Femenía
  • 15Cathcart
  • 22Samir
  • 14Kamara
  • 19Sissoko
  • 6LouzaSubstituted forKayembeat 64'minutes
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forKaluat 89'minutes
  • 29HernándezBooked at 90mins
  • 25Dennis
  • 10João Pedro

Substitutes

  • 4Etebo
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 26Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 28Kalu
  • 31Sierralta
  • 33Kucka
  • 39Kayembe

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 17Cédric SoaresBooked at 58mins
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3Tierney
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7Saka
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forHoldingat 90'minutes
  • 35MartinelliSubstituted forPépéat 73'minutes
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forNketiahat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 16Holding
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Nketiah
  • 69Swanson
  • 82Hutchinson
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
21,142

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 2, Arsenal 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 2, Arsenal 3.

  3. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).

  5. Booking

    Cucho Hernández (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Samuel Kalu (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

  7. Booking

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  9. Post update

    Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  12. Post update

    Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Samuel Kalu replaces Tom Cleverley.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Edo Kayembe (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  17. Post update

    Hassane Kamara (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 2, Arsenal 3. Moussa Sissoko (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cucho Hernández.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

279 comments

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 16:04

    Saka is top gem, world class and best Arsenal player, no debate.
    He is MOTM and at this rate, will be an Arsenal legend.

    Partey, Martinelli & Odegaard were excellent, but Ramsdale had a shaky game.

    Stunning team performance, a joy to watch. In the end, the score-line flattered Watford. But a great win - Onwards and upwards.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 16:12

      LionelRhodes replied:
      I agree well said. What's up with Ramsdale these days?? He has been shaky for a few games now that last goal we conceded should have been saved.

  • Comment posted by bludfamtv, today at 16:06

    saka is by far the best young player in the league.

    • Reply posted by Meluhha, today at 16:08

      Meluhha replied:
      Exactly, He is a generational talent.

  • Comment posted by still_laughing , today at 16:01

    Overall great team performance, could of done without conceding a silly goal. Making for a nervy 5 mins, when we should of been out of sight.

    Nothing Spursey here.

    Mind the gap.

    • Reply posted by Munch58, today at 16:10

      Munch58 replied:
      Yet ANOTHER pointless cross field pass by Xhaka that went to an opponent and they other team went onto score!. It's time Arteta told Xhaka that he's a liability when trying to hit these 40 yard passes across the pitch!.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 16:02

    Odegaard is pure class. Very similar to Ozil in his pomp.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 16:06

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Yep but he also works much harder off the ball then Ozil ever did.

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 16:05

    I'm not an arsenal fan, but fair play to arteta for the job he's doing. After the opening defeat to Brentford everyone mocked him saying he was pep's pet. Now 4th and if they win their game in hand will be 2 points behind Chelsea!

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 16:10

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Arteta is class.

  • Comment posted by Gettothepointsoweknowthepointofyourpointofview, today at 15:59

    Get in Arsenal. Any team that goes above united will do for me!

    • Reply posted by LovelyJubbly, today at 16:03

      LovelyJubbly replied:
      2 absolutely unlikeable teams, but for obvious reasons I think the opposite to you haha!

      COYS

  • Comment posted by bludfamtv, today at 16:05

    arsenal quite clearly the 4th best team in the league just noone in the media wants to admit that they were wrong and they are the youngest team in the league with Saka, the best young player in the league

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 16:16

      Michael replied:
      Impossible to say that until the league is finished.

  • Comment posted by Daviel, today at 16:01

    Why stop at fourth position, third is still a possibility??

    • Reply posted by LovelyJubbly, today at 16:06

      LovelyJubbly replied:
      No it’s not.

      COYS

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 16:00

    How good is Saka!

    • Reply posted by wengersPISTOL, today at 16:11

      wengersPISTOL replied:
      Superntastic!

  • Comment posted by Manners, today at 16:00

    There's no easy games in this league any more it seems, aside from Liverpool and City anyone can pick up points anywhere. As an arsenal fan I'm just glad we seem to have stabilised the club a little. Top 4 or not we are a stronger, more consistent team nowadays.

    • Reply posted by LovelyJubbly, today at 16:04

      LovelyJubbly replied:
      Unfortunately I think you’re right. Top 4 is absolutely feasible this season, Arteta is actually doing a good job. Hope you don’t make it though!

      COYS

  • Comment posted by Bison DeShampoo, today at 16:02

    Young Guns Having Some Fun…..

    • Reply posted by GOAT, today at 16:18

      GOAT replied:
      oh they are little scamps aren't they??

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 16:06

    Ødegaard was amazing

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 15:58

    What an exciting game of football

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 16:20

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      It was to be fair. Watford can hold their heads high, played alright but they just lack quality.
      Kamara ran his socks off bless him, but the lads up front didn’t do enough.

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 15:58

    Arsenal & Man City double, today Utd's Champions League aspirations are destroyed.

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 16:17

      Michael replied:
      Still sulking after they beat you?

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 16:05

    Job done, bye bye to the Man Utd circus!😂

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 16:14

      Michael replied:
      You mean that team that beat you?

  • Comment posted by thelastofthefew, today at 16:04

    As a Brentford Supporter....Thank you the Gunners.....Ubees

  • Comment posted by enior, today at 16:02

    Very enjoyable, open game. Good Goals and great 3 points. COYG !!!!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:32

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Great job Arsenal, knocked Man Utd out of the top 4. Now go and win your games in hand and consolidate that 4th place.

  • Comment posted by TheUglyTruth, today at 16:01

    Top 4 is ours lo lose now. COYG !

    • Reply posted by Abi, today at 16:06

      Abi replied:
      Don't jinx it mate.

  • Comment posted by wengersPISTOL, today at 16:04

    I forsee Chelski getting distracted by their change of ownership and key players not renewing their contracts, and they lose a couple of games as a result. Third place is looking feasible for Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Goldy, today at 16:01

    So so glad for the win. COYG. #Top4

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City28223365174869
2Liverpool27196271205163