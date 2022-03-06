Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka is one of only two players under 21 to score eight goals in one of Europe's top five leagues this season

Arsenal climbed into the Champions League places with an entertaining victory over lowly Watford in a game with five quality goals.

The Hornets, who remain in the relegation zone, thought they had taken the lead within the first 20 seconds as Emmanuel Dennis slotted home but he was offside.

Martin Odegaard put Arsenal ahead not long afterwards after flicking the ball into the path of Bukayo Saka and then running into the centre to slot in Saka's cross.

Watford levelled with the best individual goal of the game, Cucho Hernandez's acrobatic flying volley from Kiko Femenia's cross.

The visitors restored their lead when Saka won the ball off Tom Cleverley and found Alexandre Lacazette, who rolled the ball back into Saka's path to fire into the top corner.

England star Saka was involved again in the third goal as his quick throw-in set up a move with Lacazette laying the ball off to Gabriel Martinelli to finish.

They looked as if they were cruising, and Eddie Nketiah hit the post, before Moussa Sissoko controlled the ball on his chest and beat Ben White before slotting in.

That set up a tense finale with Watford debutant Samuel Kalu forcing Aaron Ramsdale into a save with a long-range shot.

Arsenal move above Manchester United into fourth spot for a couple of hours at least, with United facing Manchester City in the derby.

Watford, who blow hot and cold too often, remain three points off safety.

Arteta plays his part in Gunners' win

The Gunners continued their surge up the table with an entertaining albeit ultimately tense win, keeping them unbeaten in the league since New Year's Day.

They played some really top-quality, slick football, even though they only had four efforts on target and were hanging on in the end after Sissoko struck.

It could have been so different though had Dennis timed his run better before slotting in Joao Pedro's pass just seconds into the game.

But Saka was excellent again and involved in all three goals. He has scored or assisted 13 Premier League goals this season, with only Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (17) involved in more in Europe's top five leagues among players under the age of 21.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had a big hand in the third goal, too, grabbing the ball after it went out of play and quickly passing it to Saka, who took the throw-in that led to the goal.

Watford played their part in an engaging contest - Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale was the much busier goalkeeper - but have won just once under Roy Hodgson.

They become the fourth team to lose eight successive Premier League home matches, after Sunderland, Wolves and Norwich.

Player of the match Saka Bukayo Saka with an average of 8.61 Watford Watford Watford

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Watford Avg Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 5.87 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 5.57 Squad number 29 Player name Cucho Hernández Average rating 5.56 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 5.34 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 5.25 Squad number 14 Player name Kamara Average rating 5.21 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 5.12 Squad number 28 Player name Kalu Average rating 5.08 Squad number 22 Player name Samir Average rating 4.92 Squad number 15 Player name Cathcart Average rating 4.89 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 4.83 Squad number 39 Player name Kayembe Average rating 4.80 Squad number 8 Player name Cleverley Average rating 4.70 Arsenal Avg Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 8.61 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 8.60 Squad number 35 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 7.87 Squad number 9 Player name Lacazette Average rating 7.72 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 7.53 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 7.31 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 7.00 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 7.00 Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 6.95 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 6.73 Squad number 17 Player name Cédric Soares Average rating 6.71 Squad number 19 Player name Pépé Average rating 6.38 Squad number 30 Player name Nketiah Average rating 6.37 Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 6.37

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Watford Formation 4-3-3 1 Foster 21 Femenía 15 Cathcart 22 Samir 14 Kamara 19 Sissoko 6 Louza 8 Cleverley 29 Hernández 25 Dennis 10 João Pedro 1 Foster

21 Femenía

15 Cathcart

22 Samir

14 Kamara

19 Sissoko

6 Louza Substituted for Kayembe at 64' minutes

8 Cleverley Substituted for Kalu at 89' minutes

29 Hernández Booked at 90mins

25 Dennis

10 João Pedro Substitutes 4 Etebo

11 Masina

12 Sema

26 Bachmann

27 Kabasele

28 Kalu

31 Sierralta

33 Kucka

39 Kayembe Arsenal Formation 4-2-3-1 32 Ramsdale 17 Cédric Soares 4 White 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 5 Partey 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 8 Ødegaard 35 Martinelli 9 Lacazette 32 Ramsdale

17 Cédric Soares Booked at 58mins

4 White

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney

5 Partey

34 Xhaka

7 Saka

8 Ødegaard Substituted for Holding at 90' minutes

35 Martinelli Substituted for Pépé at 73' minutes

9 Lacazette Substituted for Nketiah at 80' minutes Booked at 90mins Substitutes 1 Leno

16 Holding

19 Pépé

20 Tavares

23 Sambi Lokonga

25 Elneny

30 Nketiah

69 Swanson

82 Hutchinson Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 21,142 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Watford 2, Arsenal 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Watford 2, Arsenal 3. Post update Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford). Booking Cucho Hernández (Watford) is shown the yellow card. Post update Attempt saved. Samuel Kalu (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko. Booking Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal). Post update Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard. Post update Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal). Post update Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Samuel Kalu replaces Tom Cleverley. Post update Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal). Post update Edo Kayembe (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal). Post update Hassane Kamara (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. goal Goal! Goal! Watford 2, Arsenal 3. Moussa Sissoko (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cucho Hernández. Post update Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko with a headed pass. Post update Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward