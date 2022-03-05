Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool1West HamWest Ham United0

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United: Sadio Mane earns narrow win for Reds

Sadio Mane scoring against West Ham
Sadio Mane has four goals in his last three Premier League appearances

Liverpool narrowed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points with a battling victory over West Ham at Anfield.

Sadio Mane scored only goal in the first half after Trent Alexander-Arnold had volleyed the ball into his path.

Manuel Lanzini blazed over when well placed as West Ham pushed for an equaliser after the break.

Michail Antonio also had an effort well blocked by Naby Keita just outside the six-yard box as the Reds held on.

Liverpool

Starting XI

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14Henderson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forMilnerat 90'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forJotaat 79'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 10ManéBooked at 90mins
  • 23DíazSubstituted forJonesat 90+6'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 12Gomez
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 18Minamino
  • 20Jota
  • 27Origi
  • 62Kelleher
  • 67Elliott

West Ham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fabianski
  • 31Johnson
  • 15DawsonBooked at 31mins
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 20BowenSubstituted forBenrahmaat 53'minutes
  • 28Soucek
  • 10Lanzini
  • 11VlasicSubstituted forNobleat 61'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forChestersat 90+3'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 22Benrahma
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 51Chesters
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home22
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 1, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, West Ham United 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Luis Díaz.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané following a fast break.

  5. Booking

    Sadio Mané (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

  7. Post update

    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Daniel Chesters replaces Pablo Fornals.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Naby Keïta.

  12. Booking

    Diogo Jota (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

  17. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Naby Keïta.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Diogo Jota replaces Mohamed Salah.

