Match ends, Liverpool 1, West Ham United 0.
Liverpool narrowed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points with a battling victory over West Ham at Anfield.
Sadio Mane scored only goal in the first half after Trent Alexander-Arnold had volleyed the ball into his path.
Manuel Lanzini blazed over when well placed as West Ham pushed for an equaliser after the break.
Michail Antonio also had an effort well blocked by Naby Keita just outside the six-yard box as the Reds held on.
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
7.91
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.05
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.74
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameNobleAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number51Player nameChestersAverage rating
5.72
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14Henderson
- 3Fabinho
- 8KeïtaSubstituted forMilnerat 90'minutes
- 11SalahSubstituted forJotaat 79'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 10ManéBooked at 90mins
- 23DíazSubstituted forJonesat 90+6'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Milner
- 12Gomez
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17Jones
- 18Minamino
- 20Jota
- 27Origi
- 62Kelleher
- 67Elliott
West Ham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fabianski
- 31Johnson
- 15DawsonBooked at 31mins
- 4Zouma
- 3Cresswell
- 20BowenSubstituted forBenrahmaat 53'minutes
- 28Soucek
- 10Lanzini
- 11VlasicSubstituted forNobleat 61'minutes
- 8FornalsSubstituted forChestersat 90+3'minutes
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 22Benrahma
- 23Diop
- 24Fredericks
- 26Masuaku
- 33Král
- 40Oko-Flex
- 51Chesters
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, West Ham United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Luis Díaz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané following a fast break.
Booking
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Post update
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Daniel Chesters replaces Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Naby Keïta.
Booking
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
Post update
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
Post update
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Naby Keïta.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Diogo Jota replaces Mohamed Salah.
