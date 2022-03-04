Liverpool v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lost just once in eight Premier League encounters with West Ham counterpart David Moyes

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool have no new injury concerns following the FA Cup win over Norwich, with Curtis Jones back in contention following a thigh injury.

Thiago and Roberto Firmino are expected to remain out with respective thigh and muscular injuries.

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek is set to feature despite sustaining a head injury that required stitches in the FA Cup defeat at Southampton.

Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble should both be available.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'm at this game and it will not be straightforward for Liverpool - they know how much of a handful West Ham are at their best after being beaten by them at London Stadium in November.

The problem for the Hammers, however, is that they have to keep asking the same players to get them results, every week. As we've seen, Liverpool have got the squad now to rest players and still get the outcome they want.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham United have lost a club record 69 league matches versus Liverpool.

They have won one of their past 51 fixtures at Anfield in all competitions, a 3-0 Premier League triumph in August 2015.

However, the Hammers could become the first team to do the double over Liverpool since both they and Manchester United defeated the Reds twice in 2015-16.

Liverpool are two short of becoming the second club to score 100 Premier League goals against West Ham, emulating Manchester United.

Liverpool

Liverpool have earned six successive Premier League victories by an aggregate score of 18-2. At home, the Reds are unbeaten in 17 league games, winning the last eight by an aggregate score of 26-2.

However, the Reds have triumphed in only one of their five league matches this season against teams in the top five of the table, a 5-0 victory at Manchester United in October.

They have the only remaining unbeaten home league record in the top four English divisions this season. In 2020-21, they lost six games and drew three at Anfield.

Liverpool's tally of 70 Premier League goals this campaign is already two more than their total number last season.

The three players to score more than 10 Premier League goals this season all play for Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (19), Diogo Jota (12) and Sadio Mane (11).

Salah is one short of reaching 20 Premier League goals in a season for the fourth time. Only five players have netted at least 20 Premier League goals in as many as four different seasons: Alan Shearer (7), Sergio Aguero (6), Thierry Henry (5), Harry Kane (5) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (4).

Salah has nine goals in nine Premier League appearances versus West Ham, scoring in all four games at Anfield.

The three leading Premier League assist makers this season are the Liverpool trio of Salah (10), Trent Alexander-Arnold (10) and Andrew Robertson (9).

West Ham United

The Hammers have won only six of their past 16 league games (D4, L6).

They have scored and conceded in a league-high 17 Premier League matches this campaign.

West Ham have only managed one point and one goal in their five away league games this season against teams in the top half of the table.

The reverse fixture was David Moyes's first competitive win as a manager against Jürgen Klopp, at the eighth attempt. Moyes could become the first manager to do the Premier League double over Klopp.

However, he is winless in all 65 Premier League away games as a manager versus Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

West Ham are one short of 500 Premier League away goals.

Jarrod Bowen is one shy of becoming the first Hammers player to reach 13 goals in all competitions since Carlton Cole and Kevin Nolan in 2011-12.

