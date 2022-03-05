Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2

Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha seal win for Eagles

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments94

Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring against Wolves
Crystal Palace have not lost away from home in the Premier League since 26 December

Wolves' European hopes suffered a further blow as they slipped to a third successive Premier League defeat against an impressive Crystal Palace at Molineux.

A dominant start by the visitors was rewarded when Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring from close range after fine build-up play by Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha then found the net himself from the penalty spot to double Palace's lead before half-time after Jeffrey Schlupp was tripped by Max Kilman.

It could have been even better for the Eagles but for two fine saves from goalkeeper Jose Sa to deny Gallagher and Michael Olise.

The home side offered little in response, with Vicente Guaita equal to efforts from Daniel Podence and Chiquinho.

The win moves Patrick Vieira's side into the top half of the table on goal difference, while Wolves remain eighth.

Eagles impress on the road again

Palace boss Vieira had urged his side to maintain their focus on the Premier League despite securing a place in the last eight of the FA Cup in midweek, with the Eagles nine points clear of the bottom three going into the game.

This win, and perhaps more significantly the manner of it, suggests they need not be concerned with matters at the foot of the table.

This was a fine performance from the south London side, who dominated the opening 45 minutes.

Mateta caused all sorts of problems through the middle, while Zaha, Schlupp and the lively Olise attacked down either flank.

As good as they were as an attacking unit in the first half, they were equally impressive defensively after the break.

Their effort and application was perhaps exemplified by Zaha, who chased all the way back into his own area to dispossess Ruben Neves just as the Wolves midfielder shaped to shoot.

It was only Palace's third away Premier League win of the season but they are now unbeaten on the road since 26 December as their season looks to be gaining momentum.

Wolves' season beginning to stall

Wolves remain in the hunt for a European place but cannot have many complaints with defeat after another below-par display.

Their progress this season has been based around defensive solidity rather than attacking prowess, with only Norwich scoring fewer than their 10 home league goals.

However, the defence was far from secure in the first half as Palace launched wave after wave of attacks, much to the frustration of an increasingly edgy home crowd.

Youngster Ki-Jana Hoever, once again deputising for the injured Nelson Semedo, struggled in particular as Palace repeatedly made inroads down the Wolves right before he was forced off with what looked like a hamstring problem.

They improved after the break, particularly when Raul Jimenez was introduced, but were held at arm's length by a well-organised Palace side.

Player of the match

OliseMichael Olise

with an average of 8.15

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    5.31

  2. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    5.29

  3. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    5.17

  4. Squad number20Player nameChiquinho
    Average rating

    5.10

  5. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    4.98

  6. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    4.97

  7. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    4.92

  8. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    4.86

  9. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    4.79

  10. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    4.78

  11. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    4.65

  12. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    4.52

  13. Squad number5Player nameMarçal
    Average rating

    4.18

  14. Squad number2Player nameHoever
    Average rating

    4.15

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    8.15

  2. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.98

  3. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    7.76

  4. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    7.70

  5. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    7.69

  6. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.68

  7. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    7.60

  8. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    7.56

  9. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    7.50

  10. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    7.46

  11. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    7.45

  12. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    7.20

  13. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    7.09

  14. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    6.77

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23KilmanSubstituted forTomás Oliveiraat 79'minutes
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 2HoeverSubstituted forCastro Ottoat 25'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 5Marçal
  • 7NetoSubstituted forJiménezat 63'minutes
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 10Podence

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 20Tomás Oliveira
  • 21Ruddy
  • 32Dendoncker

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13GuaitaBooked at 88mins
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23GallagherBooked at 53mins
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forMilivojevicat 69'minutes
  • 15Schlupp
  • 7OliseSubstituted forHughesat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forBentekeat 69'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 12Hughes
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
31,395

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Crystal Palace 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Crystal Palace 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Booking

    Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).

  8. Booking

    Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Podence.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Podence with a through ball.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Michael Olise.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chiquinho replaces Maximilian Kilman.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves tries a through ball, but Romain Saïss is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

95 comments

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 17:57

    Garbage display, players been on the beach since Leicester win and 40 points, season petering out to a anticlimax.

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 17:52

    Palace absolutely took apart they were sharp fast and their football was good. No one likes losing, especially at home but saying it exactly as it was we were lucky it was only 0-2

    Probably the most vocal fans that have been to Molineux so far this season.

  • Comment posted by fumanstu, today at 17:51

    We finished 7th, 7th and 13th under Nuno, we’ve definitely progressed under Bruno, but position won’t improve, nobody close to replacing even an out of form Raul so don’t know what is going on there, two more dubious decisions again, there is a straight arm push for the 1st then kilman’s foot is planted and the attacker makes the contact, VAR again poor, city and Liverpool get those decisions

  • Comment posted by Merlin52, today at 17:49

    Great 3 points on the road.

  • Comment posted by Flirtybee, today at 17:42

    beunos notesfor crystal palace should read - big, fast, energetic. shoulder barges instead of tackles, they work the ref/ball/downed player to stop fast freekicks (not a criticism, viera plays what he has to its best effect). instead he got the notes about shrewsbury u11s and sent all his little guys out. wake up bruno. easily deserved win for palace. raul must be steaming and ready to be sold

    • Reply posted by Hooray, today at 17:53

      Hooray replied:
      Grammar! Well done, Palace!

  • Comment posted by NS2011, today at 17:41

    That first half performance from Palace was majestic. A great 3 points, onwards and upwards for the Eagles, getting nicely set for the FA Cup qtrs.

  • Comment posted by base, today at 17:38

    Conclusive proof that wolves are not progressing at all.

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 17:35

    Thinking about their holidays already.

  • Comment posted by Oldmanriver, today at 17:34

    Excellent first half sealed it for Palace, never looked like losing. Mateta has future but more experience is needed. He could turn out to be a great signing. Olise continues to improve. First name on the teamsheet but we need to keep hold of him as the buzzards will circle this Summer. Vieira proving a lot of doubters wrong and building a good squad. Need Eze fit enough to replace CG in midfield.

  • Comment posted by Stulad, today at 17:32

    If Palace hadn’t squandered so many points in games they should be winning this season they’d be right up there. Bodes well for next season, although Gallagher will be hard to replace.

  • Comment posted by Keepthefaith28, today at 17:31

    Why not play Raul again and ait Nouri . Palace played in week but still fresher. Good to see Neto and Jonny get minutes surely boly next as kilman probably needs a rest with Ukraine on his mind . Let us down Jeff by not investing in the summer and jan as with 3-4 additions we would have been even better. Even keeping traore until the summer

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 17:36

      terry phillips replied:
      😭😭😭

  • Comment posted by Swillii, today at 17:29

    Wolves recently matched Arsenal, Spurs, United & West Ham & could've won them all but didnt...but for the 2nd time his season just couldn't get close to a very competitive Palace side. Two in midfield against a predictable aggressive press was always going to be overrun & it was. Much better 2nd half but the game was lost in the 1st. Don't know how Palace aren't top 6.

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 17:34

      terry phillips replied:
      Get real could have won you was never a close second all the big clubs turned you over comfortable 😉😉😉

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:26

    Wolves doing their usual end of season melt down.

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 17:29

      terry phillips replied:
      The custard bowl in meltdown surely not hahaha😭😭😭😭😭😭

  • Comment posted by Stephs-In-The-House , today at 17:26

    Great win against a good footballing team , I think 3 more points will do us , can,t see bottom 3 getting to 37 points , Then all out focus on the FA cup , Good first season for Pat ..........

  • Comment posted by SJB, today at 17:24

    If the goals were 50 feet wide and 15 high, I still can't see Wolves scoring a goal. We are the third worse team in the PL for scoring goals.....truly pathetic.

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 17:26

      terry phillips replied:
      Spot on😭😭😭

  • Comment posted by Sayyyyyyy Whatttttttt, today at 17:21

    Not Sure what happened, Think Bruno has got his team Notes for the last 3 games Mixed Up. we were lucky to only go in 0-2 @ half time.

  • Comment posted by devana, today at 17:20

    Wolves lacking ambition by selling their most effective strikers, mediocrity seems be all they are likely to achieve.

    • Reply posted by Bilbo, today at 17:26

      Bilbo replied:
      Who is our most effective striker that we sold then?

  • Comment posted by All things are happening, today at 17:17

    Great result against a good wolves team..

    Plenty of tough games coming up, the 3 points very handy.
    If wolves get to play in Europe again next season , certain they will do your fans proud again like the last time..

    Good luck to you for rest of season..

    Come on you eagles

  • Comment posted by sunshineeagle, today at 17:17

    Lovely Jubly 3 pts.
    BUT someone should tell the Palace players a game last 90 mins not 45.

    • Reply posted by Oldmanriver, today at 17:35

      Oldmanriver replied:
      That's Patrick's job!!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City27213364174766
2Liverpool27196271205163
3Chelsea26158353183553
4Man Utd27138644341047
5West Ham28136946351145
6Arsenal24143738271145
7Tottenham2513393532342
8Wolves27124112423140
9Southampton2781183441-735
10Crystal Palace2871293938133
11Aston Villa26103133737033
12Leicester2596104043-333
13Brighton2771282632-633
14Newcastle26610103046-1628
15Brentford2876153045-1527
16Leeds2758142961-3223
17Everton2464142841-1322
18Burnley26312112236-1421
19Watford2654172547-2219
20Norwich2745181658-4217
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport