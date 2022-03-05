Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Crystal Palace 2.
Wolves' European hopes suffered a further blow as they slipped to a third successive Premier League defeat against an impressive Crystal Palace at Molineux.
A dominant start by the visitors was rewarded when Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring from close range after fine build-up play by Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha.
Zaha then found the net himself from the penalty spot to double Palace's lead before half-time after Jeffrey Schlupp was tripped by Max Kilman.
It could have been even better for the Eagles but for two fine saves from goalkeeper Jose Sa to deny Gallagher and Michael Olise.
The home side offered little in response, with Vicente Guaita equal to efforts from Daniel Podence and Chiquinho.
The win moves Patrick Vieira's side into the top half of the table on goal difference, while Wolves remain eighth.
Eagles impress on the road again
Palace boss Vieira had urged his side to maintain their focus on the Premier League despite securing a place in the last eight of the FA Cup in midweek, with the Eagles nine points clear of the bottom three going into the game.
This win, and perhaps more significantly the manner of it, suggests they need not be concerned with matters at the foot of the table.
This was a fine performance from the south London side, who dominated the opening 45 minutes.
Mateta caused all sorts of problems through the middle, while Zaha, Schlupp and the lively Olise attacked down either flank.
As good as they were as an attacking unit in the first half, they were equally impressive defensively after the break.
Their effort and application was perhaps exemplified by Zaha, who chased all the way back into his own area to dispossess Ruben Neves just as the Wolves midfielder shaped to shoot.
It was only Palace's third away Premier League win of the season but they are now unbeaten on the road since 26 December as their season looks to be gaining momentum.
Wolves' season beginning to stall
Wolves remain in the hunt for a European place but cannot have many complaints with defeat after another below-par display.
Their progress this season has been based around defensive solidity rather than attacking prowess, with only Norwich scoring fewer than their 10 home league goals.
However, the defence was far from secure in the first half as Palace launched wave after wave of attacks, much to the frustration of an increasingly edgy home crowd.
Youngster Ki-Jana Hoever, once again deputising for the injured Nelson Semedo, struggled in particular as Palace repeatedly made inroads down the Wolves right before he was forced off with what looked like a hamstring problem.
They improved after the break, particularly when Raul Jimenez was introduced, but were held at arm's length by a well-organised Palace side.
Player of the match
OliseMichael Olise
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number20Player nameChiquinhoAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number5Player nameMarçalAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number2Player nameHoeverAverage rating
4.15
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number12Player nameHughesAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
6.77
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23KilmanSubstituted forTomás Oliveiraat 79'minutes
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 2HoeverSubstituted forCastro Ottoat 25'minutes
- 8Neves
- 28João Moutinho
- 5Marçal
- 7NetoSubstituted forJiménezat 63'minutes
- 26Hwang Hee-Chan
- 10Podence
Substitutes
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 9Jiménez
- 11Machado Trincão
- 15Boly
- 17Fábio Silva
- 19Castro Otto
- 20Tomás Oliveira
- 21Ruddy
- 32Dendoncker
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13GuaitaBooked at 88mins
- 17Clyne
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 23GallagherBooked at 53mins
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forMilivojevicat 69'minutes
- 15Schlupp
- 7OliseSubstituted forHughesat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14MatetaSubstituted forBentekeat 69'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 4Milivojevic
- 9J Ayew
- 10Eze
- 12Hughes
- 20Benteke
- 22Édouard
- 34Kelly
- 44Riedewald
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 31,395
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Crystal Palace 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
Booking
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Podence.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Podence with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Michael Olise.
Post update
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chiquinho replaces Maximilian Kilman.
Post update
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves tries a through ball, but Romain Saïss is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Probably the most vocal fans that have been to Molineux so far this season.
Plenty of tough games coming up, the 3 points very handy.
If wolves get to play in Europe again next season , certain they will do your fans proud again like the last time..
Good luck to you for rest of season..
Come on you eagles
BUT someone should tell the Palace players a game last 90 mins not 45.