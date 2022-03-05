Premier League
Norwich City v Brentford: Eriksen to make first start since cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen coming on
Christian Eriksen made his Brentford debut against Newcastle 259 days after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen will start a match on Saturday for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Eriksen, 30, will start for Brentford against Norwich in a crucial game at the bottom of the Premier League.

The former Tottenham man has joined the Bees on a six-month contract, and made his first appearance as a sub against Newcastle last Saturday.

That came 259 days after Eriksen collapsed and received CPR.

He collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen on 12 June last year.

The Dane was subsequently fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). He was released by Inter Milan because Serie A does not permit anyone to play in the league if they have had an ICD fitted.

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Krul
  • 3Byram
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21Williams
  • 16Normann
  • 24Sargent
  • 8Gilmour
  • 23McLean
  • 17Rashica
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 2Aarons
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 19Sørensen
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 46Rowe

Brentford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 3Henry
  • 21Eriksen
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27Janelt
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 7Canós
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 8Jensen
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 26Baptiste
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 49Lössl
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City27213364174766
2Liverpool26186270205060
3Chelsea25148349183150
4Man Utd27138644341047
5West Ham27136846341245
6Arsenal24143738271145
7Tottenham2513393532342
8Wolves26124102421340
9Southampton2681173437-335
10Leicester2596104043-333
11Brighton2671272530-533
12Crystal Palace2761293738-130
13Aston Villa2593133337-430
14Newcastle25510102845-1725
15Brentford2766152744-1724
16Leeds2758142961-3223
17Everton2464142841-1322
18Burnley25312102232-1021
19Watford2654172547-2219
20Norwich2645171555-4017
View full Premier League table

