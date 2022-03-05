Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Christian Eriksen made his Brentford debut against Newcastle 259 days after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen will start a match on Saturday for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Eriksen, 30, will start for Brentford against Norwich in a crucial game at the bottom of the Premier League.

The former Tottenham man has joined the Bees on a six-month contract, and made his first appearance as a sub against Newcastle last Saturday.

That came 259 days after Eriksen collapsed and received CPR.

He collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen on 12 June last year.

The Dane was subsequently fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). He was released by Inter Milan because Serie A does not permit anyone to play in the league if they have had an ICD fitted.

Line-ups Line-ups Norwich Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Krul 3 Byram 5 Hanley 4 Gibson 21 Williams 16 Normann 24 Sargent 8 Gilmour 23 McLean 17 Rashica 22 Pukki 1 Krul

3 Byram

5 Hanley

4 Gibson

21 Williams

16 Normann

24 Sargent

8 Gilmour

23 McLean

17 Rashica

22 Pukki Substitutes 2 Aarons

6 Zimmermann

10 Dowell

11 Placheta

19 Sørensen

20 Lees-Melou

28 Gunn

30 Giannoulis

46 Rowe Brentford Formation 4-4-2 1 Raya 20 Ajer 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 3 Henry 21 Eriksen 6 Nørgaard 27 Janelt 19 Mbeumo 7 Canós 17 Toney 1 Raya

20 Ajer

18 Jansson

5 Pinnock

3 Henry

21 Eriksen

6 Nørgaard

27 Janelt

19 Mbeumo

7 Canós

17 Toney Substitutes 8 Jensen

11 Wissa

14 Ghoddos

15 Onyeka

22 M Jorgensen

26 Baptiste

29 Bech Sørensen

30 Roerslev

49 Lössl Referee: Anthony Taylor