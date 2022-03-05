Christian Eriksen will start a match on Saturday for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.
Eriksen, 30, will start for Brentford against Norwich in a crucial game at the bottom of the Premier League.
The former Tottenham man has joined the Bees on a six-month contract, and made his first appearance as a sub against Newcastle last Saturday.
That came 259 days after Eriksen collapsed and received CPR.
He collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen on 12 June last year.
The Dane was subsequently fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). He was released by Inter Milan because Serie A does not permit anyone to play in the league if they have had an ICD fitted.
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Krul
- 3Byram
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 21Williams
- 16Normann
- 24Sargent
- 8Gilmour
- 23McLean
- 17Rashica
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 2Aarons
- 6Zimmermann
- 10Dowell
- 11Placheta
- 19Sørensen
- 20Lees-Melou
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 46Rowe
Brentford
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Raya
- 20Ajer
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 3Henry
- 21Eriksen
- 6Nørgaard
- 27Janelt
- 19Mbeumo
- 7Canós
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 8Jensen
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 15Onyeka
- 22M Jorgensen
- 26Baptiste
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 30Roerslev
- 49Lössl
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
