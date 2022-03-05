Premier League
BurnleyBurnley0ChelseaChelsea4

Burnley 0-4 Chelsea: Kai Havertz scores twice in comfortable win

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments158

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz has scored four goals in his past five games in all competitions

Four goals in 22 second-half minutes helped Chelsea cruise to victory in their first Premier League game since owner Roman Abramovich said he will sell the club.

Manager Thomas Tuchel admitted news of the Russian billionaire's decision had been a distraction, but his side did not show it at Turf Moor thanks to two goals from Kai Havertz, sandwiched between Reece James' opener and Christian Pulisic's close-range finish.

Burnley will rue missed opportunities when the scores were level as they fell to a second successive defeat to remain in the relegation zone.

Just after the half-hour mark, the hosts squandered a great chance. Ashley Westwood's looped cross was misjudged by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, who only punched as far as Dwight McNeil. Somehow, with the goal gaping, he managed to shoot over the bar.

Chelsea had plenty of possession in the first half, but little cutting edge; Nick Pope was barely tested in the Burnley goal.

Almost immediately after the restart, though, James edged into a crowded area and kept his cool to fire emphatically across Pope.

Chelsea were soon three up and in total control. First, Pulisic's pinpoint cross was guided home expertly by Havertz, before the German bundled James' cross over the line.

Pulisic got in on the act 21 minutes from time, rounding off what turned out to be a comfortable afternoon for Chelsea.

Chelsea put tough week behind them

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich has made it clear he is looking for offers for the club, but the travelling support gave him their backing by chanting his name throughout the afternoon.

The Burnley fans responded with jeers on every occasion after both sides took part in a minute's applause in solidarity with Ukraine at kick-off.

On the pitch Chelsea took their time asserting themselves but blew Burnley away from the moment the second half whistle blew.

After starting - and scoring - in the FA Cup victory at Luton on Wednesday, Romelu Lukaku returned to the bench as Havertz took centre stage again.

James' impact on the right could not be understated, given he helped open the game up with the first goal.

Burnley struggling to pull away from trouble

After back-to-back wins in February, the Clarets seemed to be stepping into gear at the right time in their survival bid,.

However, having twice failed to climb out of the bottom three this week, questions will be asked.

There were positive spells in the first half as they made life tough for Chelsea, but Aaron Lennon and McNeil failed to capitalise when it mattered.

For all his impressive displays and plaudits since joining in January, Wout Weghorst has scored only one goal and he struggled to make an impact on Saturday.

Player of the match

HavertzKai Havertz

with an average of 8.28

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 22Collins
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 3Taylor
  • 17Lennon
  • 18WestwoodBooked at 89mins
  • 8Brownhill
  • 11McNeil
  • 19RodriguezSubstituted forCornetat 63'minutes
  • 9WeghorstSubstituted forBarnesat 78'minutesBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 4Cork
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 20Cornet
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas
  • 38Richardson

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 24JamesSubstituted forKovacicat 70'minutes
  • 7KantéSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 70'minutes
  • 5Jorginho
  • 17Saúl
  • 19MountSubstituted forWernerat 78'minutes
  • 10Pulisic
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 4Christensen
  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Lukaku
  • 11Werner
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Kenedy
  • 31Sarr
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 0, Chelsea 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Chelsea 4.

  3. Booking

    Ashley Westwood (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Antonio Rüdiger tries a through ball, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is caught offside.

  7. Booking

    Ashley Barnes (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  10. Post update

    Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Ashley Barnes tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Wout Weghorst.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Timo Werner replaces Mason Mount.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).

  16. Post update

    Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Mateo Kovacic replaces Reece James.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces N'Golo Kanté.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 0, Chelsea 4. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Comments

Join the conversation

159 comments

  • Comment posted by forceara, today at 17:11

    Reece James 6 goals and 6 assists in the league, no defender in Europe Top 5 divisions has done better. And he has been out for 2 months. Welcome Back James!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think Trent could be close to those stats

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:07

    Ah, the Chelsea HYSs are back.

  • Comment posted by cyberdriver, today at 17:13

    Nice, good win and keeps us in track, shame about last Sunday, just rotten luck to any team losing a final on penalties, especially 11-10.

    Let's also hope our new owners are as good as Roman has been, and they are also as passionate about the club as he was.

    Once a Blue, forever a Blue !

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:14

    No sign of Chelsea ‘imploding’ as expertly predicted by the pundits, Chelsea looking good for another couple of trophies this season.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Which ones are those

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 17:25

    Well done boys, remember who we are, blue is the colour 💙💙

    • Reply posted by gunnergeo, today at 17:26

      gunnergeo replied:
      Except it isn’t. Blue and yellow avoided at all costs. Wonder why? 🤔

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:07

    And with that, Burnley went back to being Burnley.

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 17:17

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      It’s about time someone did that to them, we didn’t, Arsenal didn’t, I was beginning to think it was a London thing

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 17:19

    For a moment I thought the Beeb wasn't allowing a Chelsea HYS,but it wouldn't have been a surprise..

    Great result for EVERYONE connected to CFC amidst all of the noise. Strength through unity I believe is the old saying, and hopefully with all of the somewhat negative impact that has been happening it will and should galvanize EVERYONE at CFC to finish the season strongly..TBC..

    • Reply posted by David Watts, today at 17:26

      David Watts replied:
      As I was saying hopefully Chelsea can finish the season strongly and maybe with either the FA Cup or CL ,It will be a fitting and perfect send off for RA,and if it does it should be dedicated to RA. No matter what happens in the future the past 19 years has been a brilliant journey for all connected with CFC,and the future is yet to be written.

  • Comment posted by luke ned , today at 17:14

    James is back and the changes are back to the levels we should be at ! World class that lad

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Is he. Is he really world class

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:20

    All Chelsea need now is a fit Ben Chilwell and top four will be achieved for another season

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 17:35

      RR replied:
      Unfortunately he's out for the season, which is a shame cause he was absolutely flying before his injury vs Juventus

  • Comment posted by Dariell, today at 17:11

    Havertz is a GENERATIONAL talent. Criminally underrated.

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 17:29

      chris replied:
      You mean he's a much bigger criminal than he's given credit for being like the owner of the club he plays for? 😆

  • Comment posted by PBlair, today at 17:10

    Proper reaction to the distraction!! James, James, what a player!

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 17:09

    An English player in the Chelsea team is the result of the hard working Chelsea Academy.

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 17:33

      dan replied:
      Remind us when you last won the champions league and became World champions

  • Comment posted by David1954, today at 17:18

    Good performance from Chelsea which makes claiming third place more likely. Burnley are just thugs and cloggers, hope they go down.

    • Reply posted by John Jones, today at 17:21

      John Jones replied:
      they're not as bad as arsenal. watching arsenal against wolves, arsenal tried kicking them off the park. one of their supporters here is talking about a nasty team. take off the blindfold.

  • Comment posted by YvesCFC, today at 17:11

    Better performance and taking our chances when they come. Need consistency but great seeing some of our long term absentees come back and make a difference.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:06

    Sorry Burnley, just because you can have it your own way with one London team doesn’t mean you can do it with other London teams.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 17:16

      bridstow man replied:
      But Chel -ski not London Club they support the civilian bathers.

      Just for Clarity this was not a negative comment attacking Chel-ski

      It was a Special operations HYS comment

  • Comment posted by NF, today at 17:17

    Chelsea fans chanting "Roman Abramovich" during the minutes respect/applause for the Ukraine.

    Stay classy guys.

    • Reply posted by Timbo, today at 17:22

      Timbo replied:
      Watch in NF sticking up for Ukraine and giving them a voice is hypocritical and brakes the bbc rules.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:16

    Top four back on for the World and European champions

    • Reply posted by Young Mr Grace, today at 17:22

      Young Mr Grace replied:
      ......Before the money that has paid for it all is no more....!

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 17:09

    Reece James being back is massive for Chelsea. Great performance from the whole team today given all the background distractions.

  • Comment posted by Tom Chelski, today at 17:29

    It's beginning to look like Havertz finding his way with Chelsea team and developing his talent to become world class. Let's cut the deadwood this summer, sell on lukakus and werners and build team around Kai.

  • Comment posted by ref, today at 17:29

    I will always love chelsea fc no matter what division they end up in and always will, is that ok for bbc moderation

    • Reply posted by gunnergeo, today at 17:37

      gunnergeo replied:
      Absolute joke the moderation on this. Almost as bad as RT.
      Comment removed in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, and…