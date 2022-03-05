Premier League
Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton: Philippe Coutinho stars as Villa end Saints' unbeaten run

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Douglas Luiz scores Aston Villa's second goal against Southampton in the Premier League
Douglas Luiz's goal was his first in the Premier League since 21 January 2020

Philippe Coutinho starred as Aston Villa produced a magnificent all-round display to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November and end Southampton's six-match unbeaten run.

The Brazilian, who joined Villa on loan from Barcelona in January, played a role in the first two goals, before scoring the third as Villa emphatically ended a four-game winless streak at Villa Park and produced their biggest win under manager Steven Gerrard.

After a smart Coutinho pass Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins linked up, the latter turning Jack Stephens before curling into the far corner for the opening goal after nine minutes.

The second came on the stroke of half-time as Calum Chambers superbly lofted over the Saints defence with the outside of his boot for Coutinho to cushion across to compatriot Douglas Luiz who tapped home for his first league goal since January 2020.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl brought on Yan Valery at half-time and switched to a back five, but Coutinho drilled home a third from the right side of the area, before Ings swept home a Matty Cash cutback against his former club in the opening 10 minutes of the half to end any hopes of a comeback.

The win sees Villa climb to 11th, just outside the top half on goal difference, while Southampton remain ninth.

As at all Premier League games this weekend, there was a show of solidarity and support for Ukraine after the invasion by Russia, with the Aston Villa fans applauding and Southampton fans holding up blue and yellow scarves.

Southampton fans hold up yellow and blue scarves in support for Ukraine
Southampton fans held up blue and yellow scarves in a show of solidarity with Ukraine

Coutinho brings a spark that Saints lack

When Coutinho joined Villa, Gerrard, who played alongside the 29-year-old at Liverpool, called him a "special footballer", but said they would have to be "patient with him".

A return of two goals and two assists in his opening 440 minutes was encouraging, but there was a sense that this was Coutinho properly reintroducing himself to English football.

He linked up superbly with Watkins, who scored his seventh league goal of the season, both seeing golden opportunities set up by the other saved by Fraser Forster in the first half.

Coutinho also latched on to a Watkins flick-on before slotting wide, but the partnership will give Gerrard food for thought after rumours emerged this weekexternal-link that he was willing to listen to offers for Watkins in the summer.

The question remains whether Villa can keep hold of Coutinho in the summer, but based on the rapturous reception he got from the Villa Park faithful when he was substituted he may have found a place where he can start enjoying his football again.

He offered Villa something that Southampton, who had only lost once in 10 games, lacked. They struggled to break down Villa and create clear-cut opportunities, with a Che Adams drive their only effort on target.

The visitors' midfield trio of Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse can lack a creative edge, meaning Saints become reliant on their full-backs and set pieces which Villa stifled throughout the game.

Their recent run has drawn admirers, and this, while only likely to be a bump in the road, will concern Hasenhuttl with a top-half finish on offer and an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City in two weeks' time.

Player of the match

Philippe CoutinhoPhilippe Coutinho

with an average of 8.44

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 16Chambers
  • 5Mings
  • 18Young
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forBaileyat 78'minutes
  • 20IngsSubstituted forSansonat 71'minutes
  • 11WatkinsBooked at 74mins
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forBuendíaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 10Buendía
  • 15Traoré
  • 25Olsen
  • 30Hause
  • 31Bailey
  • 45Chrisene
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 58O'Reilly

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 21Livramento
  • 35Bednarek
  • 5Stephens
  • 15PerraudSubstituted forWalker-Petersat 58'minutes
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6RomeuBooked at 68minsSubstituted forDialloat 76'minutes
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forValeryat 45'minutes
  • 10Adams
  • 18Broja

Substitutes

  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 11Redmond
  • 13Caballero
  • 19Djenepo
  • 20Smallbone
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 43Valery
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
41,855

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by Russias greatest love machine, today at 17:39

    I must hold my hands up, I said that Hass had become a tacticla genius and was doing superb.

    Should have kept my mouth shut!!

  • Comment posted by derkiow, today at 17:34

    Well done Mr Gerrard and co....

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 17:34

    Superb result after months without a home win. Could have been 5 up at HT. UTV

  • Comment posted by RTC, today at 17:33

    Ings and Watkins starting to gel now and goals coming from different players. Looking good looking up😇

  • Comment posted by Russias greatest love machine, today at 17:31

    Well done Villa from a Saints fan. Superb play.

    I'm just grateful it wasn't a nine nil job!

    The boys have played magnificently lately (My Saints) so I'm not massively disappointed.

    • Reply posted by Russias greatest love machine, today at 17:37

      Russias greatest love machine replied:
      BTW my user name is not in allegiance to Russia.

      But I am waiting for the West to ban Ra Ra Raputin, as we have done nothing to help the Ukrainians except changing the name of Chicken Kievs!!

  • Comment posted by over, today at 17:31

    Kick and rush from Villa

    11th is their maximum

    • Reply posted by wozatbedodger, today at 17:37

      wozatbedodger replied:
      We’ll see where we both end eh

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 17:30

    Well, to say that was unexpected is an understatement.

  • Comment posted by Dazza, today at 17:28

    great result today outstanding performance from every Villa player . Next up Leeds United . Looking at the table there is still a possibility that 8th place is up for grabs and a European conference league position [ third tier European competition ] UTV

  • Comment posted by frostyboy4, today at 17:25

    Now thats a thrashing

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 17:31

      Steve replied:
      Not really.

  • Comment posted by rumustra, today at 17:21

    Ouch, well i suppose we were due a loss. Coutinho and Gerrard really making a difference, well played Villa

  • Comment posted by Leeds sacked the clown, today at 17:20

    4 - 0! Unbelievable. Congrats.

  • Comment posted by MrPostal, today at 17:16

    Great result against a team that have been flying.
    Up the Villa
    Fantastic!

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 17:16

    Great result against an in-form Southampton! Absolutely battered them! I really hope we sign coutinho and, with Stevie G having a summer to sign HIS players, we will be challenging for top 6 next season UTV!!

  • Comment posted by SimonC, today at 17:12

    Great win! Up the Villa!

  • Comment posted by peter rabbit, today at 17:11

    Steve Gerrard did Saints a big favour there, people starting to talk about Ralph moving to a 'big' club even getting him in the frame for the Man U job. Never mind, the football was secondry, the support for the Ukraine was awesome

  • Comment posted by UgandaSaint, today at 17:10

    With hesgoal taken down how long will it be before clubs can offer streaming season tickets, long overdue and a revenue earner. Obviously Manchester United will oppose this and seek individual match fees because they are a greedy entity and not in the least bit interested in providing a service to absent fans.

    • Reply posted by Theres some people on the pitch, today at 17:15

      Theres some people on the pitch replied:
      Weepy little obsessive kid lol

  • Comment posted by Eric, today at 17:09

    Not a good sign when you lose Salisu and replace him with Stephens has been a passenger in this team. Bednarek needs to be sold too. Walker-Peters and Salisu are the players who help the Saints win games with their man to man marking and energy going forward. Che Adams is too miss than hit and it's clear that Sport Republik need to decide if they want to invest and go up the table or go backwards.

  • Comment posted by jmdavfc, today at 17:09

    Coutinho is pure class. On tv he’s great, but when you watch him live on the pitch… boy. What a player. Every touch is oozes class. One of the very best I’ve ever seen at villa park. Hope he’s able to keep fit and on form.

    • Reply posted by Theres some people on the pitch, today at 17:16

      Theres some people on the pitch replied:
      Comedy gold!

  • Comment posted by Elaine, today at 17:09

    A mazing well done Bubba's !! Could have been 9 at least. Said it last week Danny and Ollie really can play together. Great they both got a goal today. This is the Villa we all love.

  • Comment posted by breezeblock, today at 17:07

    Well done you Villa boys! Two weekends on the trot not ruined by my team. I could get used to this :)

