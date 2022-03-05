Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City1LeedsLeeds United0

Leicester 1-0 Leeds: Harvey Barnes scores as Jesse Marsch loses first game in charge

By Phil DawkesBBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments93

Jesse Marsch (centre)
Marsch was appointed Leeds manager on Monday

Jesse Marsch's first game as Leeds boss ended in defeat as Harvey Barnes scored the only goal to give Leicester their second Premier League win of the week.

The winger produced City's one moment of attacking quality with a precise angled finish midway through the second half of a game in which they had been largely second best.

It has been a tough and emotional week for Leeds since the departure of Marsch's much-loved predecessor Marcelo Bielsa following a chastening month that saw them concede 20 goals and pick up one point from a possible 15.

But they produced a lively and energetic display at the King Power Stadium that showcased a change of shape and the hard-pressing, fast vertical football preferred by their American boss.

Better finishing from Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Junior Firpo or Raphinha would have given Leeds a win they so desperately need to ease their relegation concerns.

Having spurned them, they left themselves vulnerable to a decisive moment like the one Barnes produced.

Leicester moved to 10th in the table. Leeds remain two points above the bottom three, having played two games more than 18th-placed Burnley.

No points but plenty of positives for Marsch

Whether you have Bielsa, Marsch or any other manager in charge, the old adage remains true: if you don't take your chances when on top, you risk being punished.

It was a recurring failing of Leeds under Bielsa that they failed to make good on the bountiful chances they often produced in games long before they were shipping goals to the tune of 20 in a month.

While Marsch changed a number of things in his first game in charge - a new 4-2-2-2 formation and quicker play through the middle - it was the old problem of conversion that cost them.

Kasper Schmeichel can take some credit for repelling the visitors, producing saves to deny Dan James, Harrison, Rodrigo and, in the best of all from close range, Raphinha.

Caglar Soyuncu was also on hand to produce a fine block to stop Junior's goalbound shot from inside the box.

This all set up Leicester, who until then had offered very little barring the occasional threat of the returning Jamie Vardy getting in on goal with long balls over the top.

Barnes is a player building his reputation weekly and, after sharing a one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho, he slotted a low shot across goal and past the diving Illan Meslier.

Leeds continued to press forward, but their moment had passed and Leicester were able to see the game out to add another three points to those earned at Burnley on Tuesday.

Marsch gathered his players in a huddle in the centre circle at full-time. His message will surely have been to focus on the multiple positives.

No points, but plenty to take forward into a run of crucial games beginning with Aston Villa and Norwich at home next week.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Leicester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    7.16

  2. Squad number20Player nameChoudhury
    Average rating

    5.61

  3. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    5.59

  4. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    5.86

  5. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    5.84

  6. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    5.56

  7. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    5.59

  8. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    6.11

  9. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    6.15

  10. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    6.30

  11. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    6.99

Substitutes

  1. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    6.14

  2. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    5.50

  3. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    5.87

Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    6.57

  2. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    6.64

  3. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    6.63

  4. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    6.41

  5. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    6.08

  6. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    6.02

  7. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    6.26

  8. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    6.20

  9. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    6.04

  10. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    6.35

  11. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.38

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    5.70

  2. Squad number11Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    3.89

  3. Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    6.03

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 20ChoudhurySubstituted forLookmanat 61'minutes
  • 18Amartey
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33Thomas
  • 8Tielemans
  • 25NdidiBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMendyat 76'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 11Albrighton
  • 9VardySubstituted forIheanachoat 61'minutes
  • 7Barnes

Substitutes

  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 29Daka
  • 37Lookman
  • 42Soumaré
  • 62Brunt

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 15Dallas
  • 2Ayling
  • 21StruijkBooked at 9mins
  • 3Firpo
  • 43KlichSubstituted forForshawat 70'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 5Koch
  • 10Raphinha
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forGelhardtat 63'minutes
  • 22HarrisonSubstituted forRobertsat 76'minutes
  • 20James

Substitutes

  • 4Forshaw
  • 9Bamford
  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 42Greenwood
  • 46Shackleton
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
32,236

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 1, Leeds United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Leeds United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Pascal Struijk.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall tries a through ball, but Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Leeds United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ademola Lookman.

  14. Post update

    Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Nampalys Mendy replaces Wilfred Ndidi.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Jack Harrison.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Amartey (Leicester City).

  19. Post update

    Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Junior Firpo.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 14:38

    Crumbs, is it likely it is one of Everton, Leeds, or Brentford going down if Burnley start picking up? Afraid the toon will survive though, that’s a shame.

  • Comment posted by Maso73, today at 14:38

    James has to be coached how to be more effective with the first touch. Consistently takes the ball out of danger to the opposition and spoils an attack. Split second difference between a great and poor forward, all about thinking ahead what you would do when You get the ball. Thinking what to do after you get the ball is too late even by a split of a second.

  • Comment posted by All Clubs All Lives Matter, today at 14:38

    Left it too late to get rid of Bielsa.
    If leeds had organisation like today they wouldn't have lost to Newcastle and Everton and wouldn't have conceded so many, so not effectively losing another point with goal difference

  • Comment posted by foxinhell, today at 14:37

    Leeds are going to be the best playing team to go down since west ham years ago

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 14:37

    We simply cannot put the ball in the net at present. I heard on 5Live that our conversion rate on chances has dipped below 10%. So when you need help, VAR continues to make a nonsense of a game that used to be simple and straightforward but is now anyone's guess. We'll survive but it'll be a sweat.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:37

    Hey guys. Where was the de fense from the Leeds team today. Their Center backs were all over the place

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:37

    Look what this Premier League is doing to the new Leeds manager. What a big Jessie

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:37

    Here we go. Leeds have got enough to stay up. We have been hearing this all season. How about saying we have not got enough to stay as we had then we would be around mid table

  • Comment posted by naigib, today at 14:36

    Well Leeds only conceded the one - that’s an improvement!

  • Comment posted by Jollifant, today at 14:36

    Dan James what a player! Only 30m quid. Guess you have to pay 50m for a player who can shoot and control the ball. Rodrigo also rubbish.

    Leeds staying up and i hope they do will rely on the return and fitness of Bamford as he is the only consistent real goal threat.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Waterhouse , today at 14:36

    13 goals conceded since we last scored, too many championship players, not sure the new manager is the answer... Roberts off the bench! Things don't look good mot ... by the time Bamford and Phillips are up to fitness will be too late. alaw

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 14:35

    Oh dear, it looks the “soccer” expert has made Leeds’s “offence” anemic…

    • Reply posted by John, today at 14:37

      John replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Tyke, today at 14:34

    Marsching Down Together!

    n.b. Hope I'm wrong.

  • Comment posted by Ourlad, today at 14:34

    Great result for the Toon.

  • Comment posted by ScottyMan64, today at 14:34

    This new manager will turn it around,I'd be a lot more worried if I supported Everton or Burnley.Watford and Norwich-yoyo clubs!!

  • Comment posted by Mick IOW, today at 14:34

    Hope I’m wrong but relegation is looking more and more likely.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:34

    I can see how Ted Lasso is using his magical touch to get Leeds relegated

  • Comment posted by Towelie, today at 14:33

    Possibly a fortunate win but can't complain about another win and clean sheet with the season we have had so far.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 14:33

    Leeds dropping like a stone …

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 14:33

    Nice win Leicester, keeps you moving upwards. Well done both reams, blue, white and yellow in club creases, let’s all support the blue and yellow flagged nation currently being flattene