Match ends, Leicester City 1, Leeds United 0.
Jesse Marsch's first game as Leeds boss ended in defeat as Harvey Barnes scored the only goal to give Leicester their second Premier League win of the week.
The winger produced City's one moment of attacking quality with a precise angled finish midway through the second half of a game in which they had been largely second best.
It has been a tough and emotional week for Leeds since the departure of Marsch's much-loved predecessor Marcelo Bielsa following a chastening month that saw them concede 20 goals and pick up one point from a possible 15.
But they produced a lively and energetic display at the King Power Stadium that showcased a change of shape and the hard-pressing, fast vertical football preferred by their American boss.
Better finishing from Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Junior Firpo or Raphinha would have given Leeds a win they so desperately need to ease their relegation concerns.
Having spurned them, they left themselves vulnerable to a decisive moment like the one Barnes produced.
Leicester moved to 10th in the table. Leeds remain two points above the bottom three, having played two games more than 18th-placed Burnley.
No points but plenty of positives for Marsch
Whether you have Bielsa, Marsch or any other manager in charge, the old adage remains true: if you don't take your chances when on top, you risk being punished.
It was a recurring failing of Leeds under Bielsa that they failed to make good on the bountiful chances they often produced in games long before they were shipping goals to the tune of 20 in a month.
While Marsch changed a number of things in his first game in charge - a new 4-2-2-2 formation and quicker play through the middle - it was the old problem of conversion that cost them.
Kasper Schmeichel can take some credit for repelling the visitors, producing saves to deny Dan James, Harrison, Rodrigo and, in the best of all from close range, Raphinha.
Caglar Soyuncu was also on hand to produce a fine block to stop Junior's goalbound shot from inside the box.
This all set up Leicester, who until then had offered very little barring the occasional threat of the returning Jamie Vardy getting in on goal with long balls over the top.
Barnes is a player building his reputation weekly and, after sharing a one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho, he slotted a low shot across goal and past the diving Illan Meslier.
Leeds continued to press forward, but their moment had passed and Leicester were able to see the game out to add another three points to those earned at Burnley on Tuesday.
Marsch gathered his players in a huddle in the centre circle at full-time. His message will surely have been to focus on the multiple positives.
No points, but plenty to take forward into a run of crucial games beginning with Aston Villa and Norwich at home next week.
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 20ChoudhurySubstituted forLookmanat 61'minutes
- 18Amartey
- 4Söyüncü
- 33Thomas
- 8Tielemans
- 25NdidiBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMendyat 76'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 11Albrighton
- 9VardySubstituted forIheanachoat 61'minutes
- 7Barnes
Substitutes
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 23Vestergaard
- 24Mendy
- 29Daka
- 37Lookman
- 42Soumaré
- 62Brunt
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 15Dallas
- 2Ayling
- 21StruijkBooked at 9mins
- 3Firpo
- 43KlichSubstituted forForshawat 70'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 5Koch
- 10Raphinha
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forGelhardtat 63'minutes
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forRobertsat 76'minutes
- 20James
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 9Bamford
- 11Roberts
- 13Klaesson
- 30Gelhardt
- 35Cresswell
- 38Summerville
- 42Greenwood
- 46Shackleton
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 32,236
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Leeds United 0.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphinha.
Post update
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Pascal Struijk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall tries a through ball, but Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.
Post update
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Leeds United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ademola Lookman.
Post update
Luke Thomas (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Nampalys Mendy replaces Wilfred Ndidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Jack Harrison.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Amartey (Leicester City).
Post update
Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Junior Firpo.
If leeds had organisation like today they wouldn't have lost to Newcastle and Everton and wouldn't have conceded so many, so not effectively losing another point with goal difference
Leeds staying up and i hope they do will rely on the return and fitness of Bamford as he is the only consistent real goal threat.
n.b. Hope I'm wrong.