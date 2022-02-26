Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City were derby winners over Manchester United in their last meeting thanks to an 81st-minute goal from Caroline Weir

Manchester United host Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday - live on BBC Two from 12:15 GMT.

Gareth Taylor's City side were 1-0 winners over United less than two weeks ago in the Women's Super League.

But the Red Devils sit two points above their rivals and United manager Marc Skinner wants his side to harness the "hurt" from their last derby game.

"We have to make sure we don't have that feeling again," said United defender Hannah Blundell.

"Of course you never want to lose a game but especially to your rivals - it hurts a bit more.

"We have to use that as motivation to go into this game and believe we are going to win it.

"Because it has been such a short period of time since that match, it is more helpful going into this weekend to try to right those wrongs.

"You love playing in the derby games, they are always a bit feistier. They are always a bit more tense with neither team wanting to lose."

The 27-year-old joined United from Chelsea in July and says she wants to bring her experience of winning two FA Cups with the Blues to Manchester United.

"It's a big ambition for this club to be winning trophies," she said. "And I think with the FA Cup, it's such a big competition in English football - both men's and women's - it gives you a bit more incentive to give a good performance and win."

Liverpool v Arsenal - Championship leaders face WSL giants

Meanwhile, Championship side Liverpool welcome Arsenal in their fifth-round FA Cup tie, which will also be live on the BBC Red Button on Sunday from 12:00 GMT.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall thinks Liverpool, who sit 10 points clear at the top of the Championship table, will be relishing the prospect of testing themselves against the WSL leaders.

"I have massive respect for Liverpool and the season they are playing," he said.

"They have been tested against some WSL teams in the FA Cup but I think they will look forward to this test as well, to see where their level is."