Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 26 February

Newtown vs Connah's Quay Nomads (12:45 GMT): Craig Harrison's Nomads hope to cement their spot in the Championship Conference when they host already-secure Newtown. The hosts also have a target, to end phase one of the league campaign in second place behind leaders The New Saints. However, Nomads also have the threat of a significant points deduction hanging over their season.

Bala Town v Aberystwyth Town (12.45 GMT): With a place in the top six already settled, Bala can continue their challenge for a top three-spot as they host Aberystwyth.

Barry Town United v Caernarfon Town (12.45 GMT): The visitors have a very slim mathematical chance of climbing into the top six while 10-placed Barry Town are hoping to put further distance between themselves and Haverfordwest, who are 11th and four points below them.

Cardiff Met v The New Saints FC (12.45 GMT): Runaway leaders The New Saints have more than double Cardiff Met's points tally as they travel to Cyncoed, where the formbook suggests an away win.

Cefn Druids v Haverfordwest County (12.45 GMT): This encounter seems to give Cefn Druids their best chance of a first win of the campaign, but the hosts are now 17 points adrift of the visitors at the foot of the table.

Penybont v Flint Town United (12.45 GMT): Penybont lie second in the table and aim to stay there as they host Flint Town United, who have also ensured a top-six spot for the rest of the season.