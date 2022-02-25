Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Christian Eriksen needed CPR and 15 minutes of treatment on the pitch following his collapse during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland in June

Christian Eriksen is in line to make his Brentford debut against Newcastle on Saturday, eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

The midfielder will part of the Bees matchday squad for the first time since joining on a free transfer last month.

"He is available and he will get on the pitch," said boss Thomas Frank.

"It will be amazing. It's a big day for all of us but especially Chris and his family."

Frank added: "It's also massive for everyone involved and who saw what happened, it's another reminder for us to feel privileged for what we do and the moments we get."

Eriksen signed a six-month deal with Brentford on transfer deadline day after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent.

The midfielder was unable to continue at the Serie A club because rules in Italy would not allow him to play with a implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker - which was fitted following his collapse at Euro 2020 in June

However, the Premier League does not have the same regulations.

Eriksen has spent the past few weeks building up his fitness, including taking part in two behind-closed-doors matches at Brentford's training ground.

"It's remarkable the things he's doing in training, his experience on guiding players and telling them how to keep their cool in heated situations," said Frank.

"He's confident in what he's capable of and in himself as a footballer but he's very humble.

"He's just a normal guy that loves football."

The west London club go into Saturday's game 14th in the Premier League and just four points above the relegation zone after a run of six defeats in their last seven matches.