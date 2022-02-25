Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and reigning champions Rangers are back in domestic action on Sunday after mixed fortunes in Europe on Thursday, but there are also four important games on Saturday.

Aberdeen v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown could return from injury after missing Jim Goodwin's first match in charge against Motherwell with a hamstring issue. Goodwin was monitoring another couple of minor fitness issues in unnamed players and will be without long-term absentees Marley Watkins, Mikey Devlin and Andrew Considine.

Dundee United duo Scott McMann and Kevin McDonald have returned to training after missing last week's draw against Rangers with minor muscular injuries. Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett are working their way back to fitness.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "It is not all doom and gloom. I said to the guys after the game and prior to the game on Saturday, I have not inherited a terrible squad of players, or a club that is a shambles behind the scenes.

"There is a lot of positive things happening here. I have been blown away by the level of professionalism since walking through the doors at Cormack Park. Everything off the park is perfect - it is up to me and my staff and the players to make sure we get things right on the park."

Dundee United manager Tam Courts: "Going up to Aberdeen is an exciting fixture. It is exciting for the fans, especially particularly considering there is going to be a few additional things that will add to the occasion - for example, the statue unveiling of Sir Alex Ferguson and the new manager at Aberdeen.

"I think the key thing for us is that we focus on ourselves this week."

Did you know? Aberdeen are without a win in seven outings, while United are unbeaten in five.

Dundee v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Dundee captain Charlie Adam returns to the squad after missing Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Celtic with a back complaint. Left-back Jordan Marshall is also fit again and will be on the bench.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is still struggling with a knee injury while defender Lee Ashcroft continues to build his fitness following a hamstring injury and forward Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Livingston's new Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov is set to be on the bench for the first time, while manager David Martindale is spoilt for choice in all positions with a full squad to select from.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "The players were already in a groove after beating Hearts and Peterhead and they took that into the Celtic game. We added little bits and people have been complimentary about how we looked against Celtic, which is great, but this is a totally different game.

"It's a harder game in many ways because the stakes are higher. The supporters will be coming here expecting us to win against Livingston and that's a different pressure to going to Celtic Park and hoping you don't get thrashed.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We've needed a number two goalkeeper this season and Ivan can do that no problem, but the five or six-month adaptation period will be huge for him going into the summer. He's not coming to sit on the bench but he's got to work extremely hard to get in the team."

Did you know? Dundee are without a win in three home games, while Livingston have gone three games overall without a victory but have not lost a goal in their latest three visits to Dens Park.

Ross County v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Ross County boss Malky Mackay hopes to get one or two of his injured players back on Saturday. David Cancola and Jack Burroughs have been absent for several weeks while Keith Watson and Blair Spittal dropped out of the squad for last weekend's defeat by Hibernian.

Recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark is rated 50-50 as he battles back from a calf complaint but the visitors have no other fresh fitness concerns.

Cammy MacPherson has been missing after dislocating his shoulder and Chris Kane, Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon are long-term absentees.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "Games are all important and this one is no different from any other. We still have got to play 11 games and every one of them are important to us."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "This is what we said when we came back from the winter break - can we keep getting those points, can we keep putting pressure on the teams above us?

"Our performances have been good. I would have liked to get a couple of more wins, but it is a really important game. There is a lot of confidence going through the players and it will definitely be a different St Johnstone that faced Ross County here in December."

Did you know? County have drawn their latest three home games but are unbeaten in four, while Sains have only lost once in six outings and have drawn on their latest five visits to Dingwall.

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian (Sat, 15:00)

Stephen Robinson could have a full squad from which to choose for his first match in charge against Hearts.

Striker Eamonn Brophy has returned to full training following a hamstring injury, while centre-half Charles Dunne is free to play after his red card against Livingston was downgraded to a yellow.

Hearts are set to welcome centre-half Craig Halkett back after a six-game absence with his hamstring injury.

Goalkeeper and captain Craig Gordon and top scorer Liam Boyce are also poised to return after missing last weekend's defeat at St Johnstone with Covid, but right-back Michael Smith remains on the sidelines with back spasms.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "With the momentum the club have got at the moment, it would have been good to play the game in midweek.

"It would potentially have given me more time with the players, but with the snow that came, we didn't get too much tactical stuff done. It was indoor five-a-sides to get their legs moving."

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson: "If you're winning games then everything's great. As soon as you lose a couple of games then you have to take the pressure that comes with that.

"That's part and parcel of playing at a bigger club. We've been creating chances and we haven't been taking them. We've probably been a wee bit too negative in our play."

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in eight games, while Hearts have won one in five but have won both meetings between the sides this season.

Hibernian v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Hibs continue without injured skipper Paul Hanlon, along with Joe Newell, Demetri Mitchell and Paul McGinn.

Forwards Elias Melkersen and James Scott also drop out this weekend due to illness.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor was among the substitutes for Thursday's Europa Conference League loss to Bodo/Glimt and is likely to be reinstated, along with Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate, Jota and Liel Abada.

Mikey Johnston remains out along with Albian Ajeti, Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull.

Hibernian stand-in skipper Lewis Stevenson: "I think performances while we were getting beat were actually decent. It was just a few small things that were letting us down, defensive lapses and not taking chances.

"It was strange, against Ross County we probably didn't play as well as we had been but managed to get a win. That's Scottish football for you. It's been a happier camp in the last few weeks and hopefully we can kick on again."

Celtic captain Callum McGregor: "When you get the opportunity to perform at the European level and you don't take it then it hurts, so we have to react in the right way and in a positive manner.

"We're looking forward to Sunday and that's all we can do now - learn from it and we have to show a reaction on Sunday. We have to dust ourselves down and it's a huge, huge game on Sunday."

Did you know? Celtic lost twice to Bodo-Glimt in the Europa Conference League but are on a run of 10 straight domestic victories and are unbeaten in their last six visits to Easter Road, while Hibs have won their latest two outings.

Rangers v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Aaron Ramsey will be assessed, with the on-loan Juventus midfielder having missed Rangers' last two games with a knock.

Defender Filip Helander returns to the domestic squad after dropping out for the Europa League ties against Borussia Dortmund

Motherwell hope to have Kevin Van Veen available after he played through a shoulder injury for the bulk of last Saturday's draw with Aberdeen. The striker had an injection in midweek and will be assessed after returning to training.

Nathan McGinley could return from a knock while Barry Maguire remains out.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Of course, there is a switch to the league but we are here to win games and to win silverware so it doesn't matter on the competition, you have to be there from the first minutes.

"I think the transition will be easy. Of course, it's another dynamic. If you're in the last 16 in Europe there is a lot of media coverage and interest. But in the end, it's just a football game on the pitch against 11 players. If you approach a game like that it will be very easy."

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi: "We know our position in the table and it's very tight - and, of course, they are tight with Celtic as well. It's an important game for both parties.

"We need to make sure we deliver a good performance and try to get something out the game."

Did you know? Rangers have gained 18 points from losing positions in the Premiership this season, at least five more than any other side, while Motherwell have not won on their last eight visits to Ibrox.

