Ivan Konovalov has family living close to the border area of conflict

David Martindale says his new Russian goalkeeper, Ivan Konovalov, will feature on the Livingston bench for the first time despite conflict back home.

The 27-year-old has received a work permit to complete his transfer from Rubin Kazan just as Russia sent forces into neighbouring Ukraine.

Konovalov has family close to the border between the nations.

"He's a professional sportsman and he's doing his job," manager Martindale said when asked about his readiness.

"I can only speak to him as much as I can so I've told him to keep me up to date as much as possible. I know he's got family at the border where a lot of this is happening, so I'm just relying on Ivan keeping me up to date."

Konovalov agreed the switch on an 18-month contract last month but has had to wait for red tape to be finalised before taking his place in the squad for Saturday's trip to face Dundee.

Martindale explained that he has been signed as an initial back-up to Max Stryjek with the 25-year-old Pole expected to leave the West Lothian club when his contract ends at the end of the season.

"If Max keeps playing the way he's been playing, I don't believe he'll be here in the summer, so I've got an ideal replacement sitting on the bench," he said. "If Max is still here in the summer, Ivan needs to go and try and take the gloves off Max. Healthy competition is good for the squad."

Martindale explained that it was the first fruits of contact he had made with Russian agents.

"It was one that whetted my appetite," he added. "I watched lots of footage of him, spent a few hours talking to him on Zoom and also got a glowing reference from his goalie coach at Rubin Kazan, who is now Russia's goalie coach, so we managed to entice him to the UK.

"We've needed a number two goalkeeper this season and he can do that no problem, but the five or six-month adaptation period will be huge for him going into the summer."