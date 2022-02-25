Courtney Baker-Richardson joined Newport on a free in the summer of 2021 after leaving Barrow

Newport County defender Josh Pask and striker Courtney Baker-Richardson are facing six weeks out with hamstring injuries, while Priestley Farquharson is to miss the rest of the season.

Pask, 24, has made seven appearances since joining on loan from Coventry in January, while Baker-Richardson, 26, has eight goals this season.

Former Connah's Quay centre-back Farquharson, 24, has a knee injury.

The injuries are a significant blow to Newport's League Two promotion hopes.

"I look at it this way, it's a chance for somebody to step up and the lads to be fair have always trained so well," said Newport boss James Rowberry, whose side host Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

"We've got players in departments who can step into positions to be able to go and produce for us tomorrow.

"You've got Rob Street, you've got Alex Fisher, you've got Lewis Collins who can all come in, Timmy Abraham as well, so we've got lads who have been training really well and their attitude and application has been first class, so I have no issues with any of them stepping up to the plate."