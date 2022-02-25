Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers will face Red Star Belgrade in the last-16 of the Europa League after having knocked out favourites Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side drew 2-2 at Ibrox with the team sitting second in the Bundesliga to complete a notable 6-4 aggregate win.

Red Star finished top of their qualifying group, ahead of Braga and Midtjylland.

The first leg will be at Ibrox on 10 March and the return on 17 March.

Red Star won the Serbian Super Liga for the seventh time last season, but Dejan Stankovic's side currently lie second, five points behind Partizan.

