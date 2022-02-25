Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Lee Tomlin's scored his most recent EFL goal for Cardiff, against Reading in September 2020

Walsall have signed former Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin on a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old left the Championship club last October, having not played for them for 12 months.

He was training with Wrexham earlier this month, but has been brought to the Banks's Stadium by new Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

The Saddlers are 17th in the League Two table and have a home game against Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Tomlin began his career with Rushden & Diamonds and has also had spells with Peterborough United, Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Bristol City, scoring 116 goals in the process.

