Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Ukraine, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Brown, Naismith, Porteous, Boyle
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
New Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says that Scott Brown, who was singed as a player/assistant coach by predecessor Stephen Glass, will remain in that role, but the midfielder's primary role will now be as a player as he and assistant Lee Sharp will do the bulk of the coaching. (Scottish Daily Express)
Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson is delighted that Steven Naismith remains his under-18 coach rather than the opposition team boss this weekend after the former Scotland striker was interviewed for the St Mirren vacancy before Stephen Robinson's appointment. (The Herald)
Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney insists that Scotland centre-half Ryan Porteous will play against Celtic on Sunday despite allegations of off-field misbehaviour by the 22-year-old. (Scottish Sun)
Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen could face Rangers on Sunday after taking an injection on a shoulder, the Dutchman having played through the pain barrier against Aberdeen last weekend, but manager Graham Alexander will sit in the stand after a touchline ban. (The Scotsman)
Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov has vowed that his side's World Cup play-off with Scotland will go ahead despite military strikes from Russia against his country and his homeland football association suspending the sport for a month after martial law was declared. (The National)
Australia winger Martin Boyle is facing uncertainty a month after his big-money transfer from Hibernian, with Daniel Ramos departing as Al-Faisaly team boss by mutual consent with their side just above the relegation places in the Saudi Professional League. (Edinburgh Evening News)