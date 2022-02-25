Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have been partnered with Aeroflot for nine years

Manchester United have terminated their sponsorship deal with Russia's national airline Aeroflot.

Aeroflot has been United's official carrier since 2013 and the latest deal was due to run until 2023.

United did not use Aeroflot to travel to play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned Aeroflot from operating in the United Kingdom in a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, United said: "In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights.

"We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

As a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, United knew their agreement with Aeroflot could have been caught up in US President Joe Biden's increasing sanctions against Russia.

United renewed the deal in 2015, signing a five-year extension reported to be worth $40m (£29.9m).