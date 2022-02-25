Last updated on .From the section Football

A car passing alongside the bus when the bomb went off was also damaged

Brazilian second division side Bahia say three of their players were injured when a bomb exploded on the team bus.

The club say the bomb went off as the bus arrived at their home stadium in Salvador for a regional cup match against Sampaio Correa.

Goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes was taken to hospital with facial injuries, while left-back Matheus Bahia and forward Marcelo Cirino were also hurt.

Despite the incident Bahia chose to play the game and won 2-0.

"Esporte Clube Bahia reports that a bomb exploded inside the team's bus on arrival at Fonte Nova and athletes were injured. The most worrying case is that of goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, who was hit by shrapnel in the face and already taken to a hospital," the club tweeted. external-link

In a later tweet the club said Fernandes was "fine" but will spend the night in hospital after suffering "multiple injuries to his face, neck and lower limbs".

Bahia boss Guto Ferreira praised the "dignity and professionalism" of his players after deciding to play the match.

A number of other Brazilian clubs tweeted in support of Bahia following in the incident including Internacional, which wrote: "We are together, and we express our indignation with yet another violent attack on Brazilian football."

Botafogo said: "Unacceptable. Criminal act that needs serious investigation. Botafogo stands with our colleagues at Bahia."