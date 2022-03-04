League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town19:45ExeterExeter City
Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green331910463283567
2Northampton34169939271257
3Tranmere34168103627956
4Exeter311412546311554
5Sutton United33159950391154
6Newport341411955451053
7Mansfield3115884233953
8Swindon331410955401552
9Bristol Rovers33149104640651
10Port Vale321311846321450
11Salford32138113730747
12Crawley32128124144-344
13Hartlepool33128133443-944
14Harrogate331110125150143
15Bradford34913123743-640
16Walsall34109153646-1039
17Rochdale32814103942-338
18Leyton Orient32713124034634
19Carlisle33810152645-1934
20Colchester34712153249-1733
21Stevenage34712153052-2233
22Barrow33711153040-1032
23Oldham32710153349-1631
24Scunthorpe34411192459-3523
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC