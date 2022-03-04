Mansfield Town v Exeter City

MansfieldMansfield Town19:45ExeterExeter City
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|33
|19
|10
|4
|63
|28
|35
|67
|2
|Northampton
|34
|16
|9
|9
|39
|27
|12
|57
|3
|Tranmere
|34
|16
|8
|10
|36
|27
|9
|56
|4
|Exeter
|31
|14
|12
|5
|46
|31
|15
|54
|5
|Sutton United
|33
|15
|9
|9
|50
|39
|11
|54
|6
|Newport
|34
|14
|11
|9
|55
|45
|10
|53
|7
|Mansfield
|31
|15
|8
|8
|42
|33
|9
|53
|8
|Swindon
|33
|14
|10
|9
|55
|40
|15
|52
|9
|Bristol Rovers
|33
|14
|9
|10
|46
|40
|6
|51
|10
|Port Vale
|32
|13
|11
|8
|46
|32
|14
|50
|11
|Salford
|32
|13
|8
|11
|37
|30
|7
|47
|12
|Crawley
|32
|12
|8
|12
|41
|44
|-3
|44
|13
|Hartlepool
|33
|12
|8
|13
|34
|43
|-9
|44
|14
|Harrogate
|33
|11
|10
|12
|51
|50
|1
|43
|15
|Bradford
|34
|9
|13
|12
|37
|43
|-6
|40
|16
|Walsall
|34
|10
|9
|15
|36
|46
|-10
|39
|17
|Rochdale
|32
|8
|14
|10
|39
|42
|-3
|38
|18
|Leyton Orient
|32
|7
|13
|12
|40
|34
|6
|34
|19
|Carlisle
|33
|8
|10
|15
|26
|45
|-19
|34
|20
|Colchester
|34
|7
|12
|15
|32
|49
|-17
|33
|21
|Stevenage
|34
|7
|12
|15
|30
|52
|-22
|33
|22
|Barrow
|33
|7
|11
|15
|30
|40
|-10
|32
|23
|Oldham
|32
|7
|10
|15
|33
|49
|-16
|31
|24
|Scunthorpe
|34
|4
|11
|19
|24
|59
|-35
|23
