Ryan Yates scored a last-minute header to give Nottingham Forest a dramatic but deserved point at fellow Championship play-off hopefuls Sheffield United.

The away side enjoyed the lion's share of possession and chances in the first half but blew a great opportunity to take the lead when Wes Foderingham saved Brennan Johnson's penalty with ease.

Steve Cook sent a powerful header against the crossbar as Forest picked up where they had left off after the break, but they were left to rue their profligacy when Billy Sharp rose brilliantly to head home a Morgan Gibbs-White cross.

Sharp and Ben Davies were then denied by Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath as United looked to make the game safe, and those saves proved to be vital when Yates headed in from James Garner's corner in the last of five minutes of time added on.

A point was enough to send the Blades up to sixth, while Forest climbed to eighth.

The game was a clash between two of the form sides in the second tier and lived up to expectations, as the lively Johnson drew a decent save from Foderingham inside the first minute with a deflected strike.

Forest should have had a penalty when Femi Seriki pulled Keinan Davis' shirt in the area but referee Josh Smith did not see it - he did, however, point to the spot when Djed Spence was tripped in the area by Rhys Norrington-Davies minutes later.

Foderingham, who had saved a penalty in the Blades' 1-0 home win over Blackburn last week, repeated the trick as he stood his ground to save Johnson's weak effort down the middle.

It had felt like a matter of time until Forest would take the lead but Sharp popped up with his 14th goal of the season from Gibbs-White's cross with a shade over 20 minutes to play.

The goal totally changed the flow of the game as Blades sub Daniel Jebbison wasted a great chance to play Gibbs-White in on goal and then smashed a powerful effort at Horvath.

There was still time for one last twist in the tale, though and, with time almost up, Yates headed in to earn the Reds a point.

They host Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday, while the Blades are back in action at Bramall Lane against Middlesbrough - and former boss Chris Wilder - on Tuesday.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It was probably a good spectacle. They were the better team first half and I thought we were the better in the second.

"The nature and timing of the goal means they've gone off feeling like they've won the FA Cup and we've gone off like we've just been relegated.

"We had a lot of square pegs in round holes so a lot of credit goes to the players we put out there.

"For us to concede like that is harsh but that's what football is. I'm disappointed not to take three points."

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"The least we deserved was a draw.

"I'm really proud of how the team played, I'm disappointed we've not won but relieved we got something from the game.

"We were by far the superior team. We've just got to keep playing like that."