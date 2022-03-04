Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town3PeterboroughPeterborough United0

Huddersfield Town 3-0 Peterborough United: Tom Lees scores twice as Terriers go second

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Danel Sinani's third-minute strike was his sixth goal of the season for Huddersfield
Two goals in the opening seven minutes set Huddersfield on the way to a thoroughly dominant victory over rock-bottom Peterborough that moved the Terriers up to second in the Championship.

Danel Sinani curled in a classy opener from 20 yards and Tom Lees headed home a corner to double Huddersfield's early advantage.

OIlie Turton hit the bar while Lewis O'Brien and Duane Holmes both twice went close before Lees finally added Town's third by heading home Harry Toffolo's cushioned knockback from another corner.

Victory pushed Carlos Corberan's side above Bournemouth but the Cherries have five games in hand on Huddersfield and will return to second spot if they avoid defeat at Preston on Saturday.

Peterborough took until stoppage time to register a shot on target as they slipped to a 16th defeat in 18 away league games this season and they remain eight points adrift of safety with 12 matches to go.

Kwame Poku passed up Posh's best chance not long after the Terriers' early double, steering just wide from Sammie Szmodics' cut-back as Peterborough failed to score for a seventh time in their past eight league matches.

By that point, Huddersfield were already well on the way to extending their remarkable unbeaten run to 16 Championship matches - the longest current such streak in English football's top four divisions - with a fourth successive victory.

Indeed, that undefeated sequence rises to 18 games if cup games are included and Huddersfield can set up an FA Cup quarter-final at home to Liverpool by beating Nottingham Forest in Monday's final fifth-round tie.

Posh keeper Dai Cornell, included in the team at late notice after Steven Benda fell ill during the warm-up, did well to beat away Sinani's initial effort but the on-loan Norwich midfielder bent home a beauty at the second attempt.

Centre-half Lees found the same top corner with a glancing header from Sinani's corner soon after and Cornell was grateful for the woodwork when Turton's hopeful effort took a nick to loop over him.

Holmes fluffed a decent volleyed chance before steering inches wide from 20 yards, while O'Brien headed narrowly over and was denied by Cornell's fingertip save soon after.

Posh, now winless in 12 Championship games, slipped to a second 3-0 defeat in the opening matches of Grant McCann's second spell in charge, although Szmodics was unlucky to see a decent curler drift over before Oliver Norburn finally forced a routine save from Lee Nicholls with virtually the game's final kick.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forEitingat 60'minutes
  • 37Russell
  • 8O'BrienSubstituted forRhodesat 77'minutes
  • 16Thomas
  • 25Ward
  • 19HolmesSubstituted forAnjorinat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 6Hogg
  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 18Blackman
  • 23Sarr
  • 48Eiting

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Cornell
  • 12Knight
  • 2Edwards
  • 5Beevers
  • 23Ward
  • 42Fuchs
  • 11GrantSubstituted forMarriottat 45'minutes
  • 43Coulson
  • 15PokuSubstituted forNorburnat 26'minutesBooked at 28mins
  • 7Szmodics
  • 17JonesSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 14Marriott
  • 16Burrows
  • 18Norburn
  • 20Morton
  • 24Mumba
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
16,023

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Peterborough United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Peterborough United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oliver Norburn (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeando Fuchs.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Knight (Peterborough United).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Peterborough United. David Cornell tries a through ball, but Jonson Clarke-Harris is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town).

  9. Post update

    Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town).

  11. Post update

    Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town).

  13. Post update

    Hayden Coulson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver Norburn (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tom Lees.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Coulson.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Lewis O'Brien.

  18. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Hayden Coulson (Peterborough United).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham33217582295370
2Huddersfield361711849361362
3Bournemouth31187651272461
4Blackburn34169946341257
5QPR341681049391056
6Sheff Utd341591045351054
7Luton3315994637954
8Nottm Forest3414101046341252
9Middlesbrough33157114335852
10Coventry33149104338551
11Millwall331310103634249
12Preston351114103839-147
13West Brom341210123532346
14Blackpool34129134041-145
15Stoke33128134238444
16Swansea32118133443-941
17Bristol City35117174563-1840
18Cardiff35116184154-1339
19Hull35107183039-937
20Birmingham35910164055-1537
21Reading34105194267-2529
22Barnsley3358202448-2423
23Derby351012133439-521
24Peterborough3456232469-4521
View full Championship table

