Match ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Peterborough United 0.
Two goals in the opening seven minutes set Huddersfield on the way to a thoroughly dominant victory over rock-bottom Peterborough that moved the Terriers up to second in the Championship.
Danel Sinani curled in a classy opener from 20 yards and Tom Lees headed home a corner to double Huddersfield's early advantage.
OIlie Turton hit the bar while Lewis O'Brien and Duane Holmes both twice went close before Lees finally added Town's third by heading home Harry Toffolo's cushioned knockback from another corner.
Victory pushed Carlos Corberan's side above Bournemouth but the Cherries have five games in hand on Huddersfield and will return to second spot if they avoid defeat at Preston on Saturday.
Peterborough took until stoppage time to register a shot on target as they slipped to a 16th defeat in 18 away league games this season and they remain eight points adrift of safety with 12 matches to go.
Kwame Poku passed up Posh's best chance not long after the Terriers' early double, steering just wide from Sammie Szmodics' cut-back as Peterborough failed to score for a seventh time in their past eight league matches.
By that point, Huddersfield were already well on the way to extending their remarkable unbeaten run to 16 Championship matches - the longest current such streak in English football's top four divisions - with a fourth successive victory.
Indeed, that undefeated sequence rises to 18 games if cup games are included and Huddersfield can set up an FA Cup quarter-final at home to Liverpool by beating Nottingham Forest in Monday's final fifth-round tie.
Posh keeper Dai Cornell, included in the team at late notice after Steven Benda fell ill during the warm-up, did well to beat away Sinani's initial effort but the on-loan Norwich midfielder bent home a beauty at the second attempt.
Centre-half Lees found the same top corner with a glancing header from Sinani's corner soon after and Cornell was grateful for the woodwork when Turton's hopeful effort took a nick to loop over him.
Holmes fluffed a decent volleyed chance before steering inches wide from 20 yards, while O'Brien headed narrowly over and was denied by Cornell's fingertip save soon after.
Posh, now winless in 12 Championship games, slipped to a second 3-0 defeat in the opening matches of Grant McCann's second spell in charge, although Szmodics was unlucky to see a decent curler drift over before Oliver Norburn finally forced a routine save from Lee Nicholls with virtually the game's final kick.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 24SinaniSubstituted forEitingat 60'minutes
- 37Russell
- 8O'BrienSubstituted forRhodesat 77'minutes
- 16Thomas
- 25Ward
- 19HolmesSubstituted forAnjorinat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ávila
- 6Hogg
- 7Anjorin
- 9Rhodes
- 18Blackman
- 23Sarr
- 48Eiting
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Cornell
- 12Knight
- 2Edwards
- 5Beevers
- 23Ward
- 42Fuchs
- 11GrantSubstituted forMarriottat 45'minutes
- 43Coulson
- 15PokuSubstituted forNorburnat 26'minutesBooked at 28mins
- 7Szmodics
- 17JonesSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 14Marriott
- 16Burrows
- 18Norburn
- 20Morton
- 24Mumba
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 16,023
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Peterborough United 0.
Attempt saved. Oliver Norburn (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeando Fuchs.
Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes with a headed pass.
Post update
Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Knight (Peterborough United).
Offside, Peterborough United. David Cornell tries a through ball, but Jonson Clarke-Harris is caught offside.
Foul by Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Hayden Coulson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Norburn (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Coulson.
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Lewis O'Brien.
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hayden Coulson (Peterborough United).
Foul by Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town).
