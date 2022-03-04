Last updated on .From the section Championship

Danel Sinani's third-minute strike was his sixth goal of the season for Huddersfield

Two goals in the opening seven minutes set Huddersfield on the way to a thoroughly dominant victory over rock-bottom Peterborough that moved the Terriers up to second in the Championship.

Danel Sinani curled in a classy opener from 20 yards and Tom Lees headed home a corner to double Huddersfield's early advantage.

OIlie Turton hit the bar while Lewis O'Brien and Duane Holmes both twice went close before Lees finally added Town's third by heading home Harry Toffolo's cushioned knockback from another corner.

Victory pushed Carlos Corberan's side above Bournemouth but the Cherries have five games in hand on Huddersfield and will return to second spot if they avoid defeat at Preston on Saturday.

Peterborough took until stoppage time to register a shot on target as they slipped to a 16th defeat in 18 away league games this season and they remain eight points adrift of safety with 12 matches to go.

Kwame Poku passed up Posh's best chance not long after the Terriers' early double, steering just wide from Sammie Szmodics' cut-back as Peterborough failed to score for a seventh time in their past eight league matches.

By that point, Huddersfield were already well on the way to extending their remarkable unbeaten run to 16 Championship matches - the longest current such streak in English football's top four divisions - with a fourth successive victory.

Indeed, that undefeated sequence rises to 18 games if cup games are included and Huddersfield can set up an FA Cup quarter-final at home to Liverpool by beating Nottingham Forest in Monday's final fifth-round tie.

Posh keeper Dai Cornell, included in the team at late notice after Steven Benda fell ill during the warm-up, did well to beat away Sinani's initial effort but the on-loan Norwich midfielder bent home a beauty at the second attempt.

Centre-half Lees found the same top corner with a glancing header from Sinani's corner soon after and Cornell was grateful for the woodwork when Turton's hopeful effort took a nick to loop over him.

Holmes fluffed a decent volleyed chance before steering inches wide from 20 yards, while O'Brien headed narrowly over and was denied by Cornell's fingertip save soon after.

Posh, now winless in 12 Championship games, slipped to a second 3-0 defeat in the opening matches of Grant McCann's second spell in charge, although Szmodics was unlucky to see a decent curler drift over before Oliver Norburn finally forced a routine save from Lee Nicholls with virtually the game's final kick.